I'm A Shopping Editor, And These Are The Amazon Black Friday Deals You Don't Want To Miss

20% off the 2nd generation Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $249 $199.99 See On Amazon If you've been waiting to spring for AirPods, now's the time to do it. The 2nd Generation version offers rich, vivid sound with active noise cancellation for next-level listening. Use them for music, phone calls, podcasts, and so much more.

41% off this silky 2-pack of satin pillowcases Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) - $9.99 $5.94 See On Amazon More than 70,000 Amazon reviewers have tried these satin pillowcases , and they’ve earned an overall 4.5-star rating. The lustrous, wrinkle-free fabric comes in 27 colors and is machine washable, while an envelope closure keeps your pillow in place while you rest your head. See all Amazon Home deals

40% off a set of 2 cooling gel pillows Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $59.99 $35.99 See On Amazon These plush bed pillows are filled with cooling gel fibers and covered in super soft cotton sateen. Machine-washable, the pillows boast bounce-back construction to offer amazing support all night long.

54% off a pair of these Blink Mini indoor security cameras Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Plug-In Security Cameras (2-Pack) - $64.99 $29.99 See On Amazon With these mini indoor cameras, you can check on your house anytime, day or night. The Alexa-compatible cameras are easy to set up, will send notifications to your phone when motion is detected, and let you hear and speak to people and pets with two-way audio — it's no wonder they've got over 155,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

32% off this 2-pack of iHealth at-home rapid tests Amazon iHealth At-Home Rapid Tests (2-Pack) - $17.98 $12.19 See On Amazon Authorized by the FDA and EUA, these at-home rapid tests offer results in just 15 minutes. The kit comes with clear, step-by-step instructions and can be used to swab anyone who is 2 years old and above.

20% off this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air Amazon Apple 13-Inch MacBook Air Laptop - $999 $799 See On Amazon It's rare to see a price this good on Apple's Macbook Air, but while the sale lasts you can get the famously thin, 13-inch computer for a serious discount. This laptop might be lightweight, but it still has 8 gigabytes of RAM storage and an impressive 18-hour battery life. It's no wonder that it's earned a 4.8-star overall rating after thousands of reviews.

52% off this 20-pack of rejuvenating under-eye masks Amazon Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) - $19.97 $9.57 See On Amazon Amazon's top best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with can help de-puff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

48% off this outlet extender with a shelf & nightlight Amazon On Beat Wall Outlet Extender With Shelf & Nightlight - $26.99 $13.97 See On Amazon This outlet extender with almost 2,000 reviews plugs into a normal outlet on your wall to give you five extra outlets, three USB ports, and one spot for a USB C charger. It also has a helpful shelf on top and an angled design to fit all of your chargers.

69% off this 14-piece makeup brush set Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) - $25.99 $7.99 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 109,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

40% off this 3-pack of multipurpose scissors Amazon iBayam 8" Multipurpose Ultra Sharp Scissors (3 Pack) - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon Stock up on scissors with this three-pack of sharp, ergonomic shears that have earned 4.8 stars overall after more than 58,000 reviews. Pick a color scheme — there are five to choose from — that will pop in your toolbox or drawer and enjoy easy cutting with the comfort-grip handles.

52% off this cozy microfiber bed sheet set Amazon Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) - $24.99 $11.98 See On Amazon With more than 130,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs.

50% off this balsam & cedar scented Yankee Candle Amazon Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle, 22 Oz. - $30.99 $15.52 See On Amazon With over 75 hours of burn time, this balsam and cedar scented candle will create a cozy ambiance throughout the entire holiday season. The two-wick candle is made with a natural soy wax blend, and it has more than 62,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

46% off this robot vacuum from Lefant Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $223.99 $119.99 See On Amazon Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

25% off this colorful dual-tip marker set Amazon VITOLER Colored Dual Tip Brush Markers & Fine Point Pens - $15.99 $11.99 See On Amazon Not only does this marker set have 4.5 stars and 4,000 reviews, but it also comes with 34 vibrant water-based colors. Each one is double-sided, so it has a fine tip paired with a classic brush tip. This extra-pigmented set is also completely smudge-proof and bleed-proof.

63% off this continuous mist spray bottle Amazon Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle - $14.99 $5.59 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from the leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

67% off this set of hotel-quality pillows Amazon COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack) - $89.99 $15.19 See On Amazon With a breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

51% off this versatile hair trimmer Amazon Brightup Shaver Hair, Beard, Nose & Ear Trimmer - $58.99 $28.79 See On Amazon Not only is this shaving kit the number one bestseller in hair trimmers and clipper blades, but it's also easy to clean with its washable design. It comes with plenty of blades and guard combs, plus a sleek stand to organize them.

44% off this repairing snail mucin serum from COSRX Amazon COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, 100 ml - $25 $13.90 See On Amazon This hydrating essence is a cult-favorite — just look at the 21,000 reviews and 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. Its formula is packed with snail mucin to rejuvenate and soothe dull and damaged skin. One reviewer noted, "I wish they sold this in gallon jugs."

53% off the Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette Amazon Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette - $54 $25.65 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7, Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes add a hint of shimmer to your favorite neutral shades. There are 12 eyeshadows in a palette, and the Naked3 option includes a mirror and double-ended makeup brush for easy application.

6% off the 2nd gen. Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $159 $149.93 See On Amazon The 2nd generation AirPods bring high-quality sound over a stable wireless connection that supports a rich bass and clear, hands-free calling. Their charging case offers multiple charges for over 24 hours of playtime.

20% off a cult-favorite mascara Amazon essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara (3 Pack) - $14.97 $11.98 See On Amazon This false-lash mascara is a best-seller with over 302,000 reviews, a buildable finish, and the best flake-free formula. Not only will it volumize and stay on your lashes without flaking, but this cruelty-free mascara also has a unique conic fiber brush that's easy to use.

35% off this 22-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips (22-Pack) - $45.99 $29 See On Amazon This go-to whitening kit comes with 22 stain-removing strips, so they're super simple to add to your routine. It only takes these easy-to-use strips about an hour to work, and they have a comfy, nonslip design. Plus, you get enough of these enamel-safe strips for 22 days of whitening.

68% off this digital meat thermometer Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer - $24.99 $10.08 See On Amazon This waterproof meat thermometer works with other foods, too, like bread and cakes. It has an easy-to-read digital LED screen and takes temperatures in as little as 3 seconds.

52% off this 6-pack of socks from Puma Amazon Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack) - $18 $8.72 See On Amazon These Puma runner socks have over 34,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

40% off the cult-fave L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara Amazon L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara - $12.99 $7.76 See On Amazon This fan-favorite mascara is a beauty bestseller for good reason. With over 94,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4 stars, this lush mascara helps add mega volume and length to lashes. The formula is soft and lightweight, resists clumping and flaking, and won't smudge.

47% off this 14-pack of Dove bars Amazon Dove Beauty Bar (14-Pack) - $21.47 $11.37 See On Amazon Stock up on this bulk pack of 14 moisturizing Dove soap bars, which have an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon. It can be used on the face, body, and hands, and it's formulated with moisturizing agents that keep your skin from feeling stripped.

43% off this double ceramic hair dryer from Conair Amazon Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer With Ionic Conditioning - $34.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This full-featured double ceramic hairdryer with frizz-reducing ions has earned 110,000 reviews, with an overall 4.4-star rating. It has two speeds with three heat settings, comes with an airflow concentrator, and has a cool shot button that lets you lock your style in place.

59% off this travel-size first-aid kit Amazon General Medi Mini First Aid Kit - $19.98 $8.19 See On Amazon Not only is this an Amazon's Choice in the "travel first aid kit" department, but it also has a 4.8-star rating. The pack, which includes 110 lightweight pieces ranging from bandages to an emergency blanket, is made with nylon and has a zippered opening.

14% off the Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag - $29 $24.98 See On Amazon This Apple AirTag has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon for good reason. It offers precise tracking so any item it's attached to can be easily located. The compact gadget is water-resistant and has a replaceable battery that lasts over a year. It can be accessed through the Find My app or by simply asking Siri to help you find your keys or bag.

60% off this pumice stone for hands and feet Amazon Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack) - $9.99 $3.99 See On Amazon Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star overall rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

68% off this premium sketch book with perforated pages Amazon UCreate Heavyweight Unruled Sketch Book - $20.41 $6.47 See On Amazon There's a lot to like about this best-selling sketchbook, from its convenient spiral binding to the perforated pages that reduce tears to your finished artwork. Each sheet is 70 pounds and a durable cover keeps your work well-protected. The sketchbook has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall Amazon star rating of 4.8.

40% off this wildly popular sheet set from Mellanni Amazon Mellanni Sheet Set - $47.97 $29 See On Amazon This four-piece Queen sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 325,000 Amazon ratings. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles.

50% off this 50-pack of KN95 face masks Amazon HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack) - $29.99 $14.98 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

31% off a cozy Hanes sweatshirt Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt - $18 $12.50 See On Amazon This best-selling Hanes sweatshirt is made with a blend of cotton and recycled materials — and reviewers are obsessed. The mid-weight sweatshirt is soft, plush, and just the type of thing you'll reach for every morning.

50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

77% off this nose-and-ear hair trimmer Amazon ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer - $39.99 $9.28 See On Amazon With over 33,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and water-resistant for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

49% off the DISEN non-contact thermometer Amazon DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer - $29.99 $17.09 See On Amazon Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is simple to read even in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

50% off this 2021 Apple TV 4K Amazon 2021 Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) - $199.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This 4.8-star 4K Apple TV can easily upgrade your entertainment system, thanks to its connectivity to various streaming services including HBO, Disney+, Netflix, and more. It even includes a Siri remote and has over 15,000 reviews.

50% off the Fire TV Stick Lite Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This Fire TV Stick brings HD streaming to any screen from services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. You don't even have to lift the sleek remote to do so. Just ask Alexa to pull up whatever you're in the mood for. Set up separate profiles for each family member so everyone can have easy access to their viewing history and recommendations.

70% off the Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto - $49.99 $14.99 See On Amazon Take your Amazon Alexa on the road so you can stream music, ask for directions, and make calls hands-free, through your car's speaker system. With 149,000 reviews and an overall four-star rating, this clever tool has hordes of fans.

31% off this lash-enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics Amazon Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum - $36 $25 See On Amazon Improve the length and thickness of your eyelashes with this serum that's easy to apply along the lash line. It nourishes lashes with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids and works to improve lashes in six weeks. Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

50% off this Shark robot vacuum Amazon Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum - $599 $299 See On Amazon Cleaning floors is practically effortless with this Shark Robot Vacuum. An "ultra clean" mode picks up dirt and debris in high-traffic areas, and the bagless, self-cleaning base has a 60-day capacity. It's no surprise that this device is rated the best-selling robot vacuum on Amazon.

20% off these hydrocolloid patches that heal blemishes fast Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch - $13 $10.39 See On Amazon These cult-favorite pimple patches have over 111,000 reviews on Amazon. This best-selling beauty product is a simple set of stickers you put on unwanted blemishes, and the medical-grade hydrocolloid works in six to eight hours to soothe and heal, all while preventing irritation and skin-picking.

69% off this comfy, wire-free bra from Bali Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra - $48 $14.99 See On Amazon Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is “the most comfortable bra ever,” and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

50% off this 6-pack of multipurpose sponges from Scrub-It Amazon Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack) - $25.98 $12.89 See On Amazon These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

23% off this 5-pack of extra-long lightning cables Amazon Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet) - $21.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on a sales day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

34% off the Sealegend dryer vent cleaner kit Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit - $19.99 $9.74 See On Amazon Easily remove lint buildup from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. “This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer,” one of thousands of reviewers commented.

44% off these pull-on skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans - $29.99 $16.80 See On Amazon These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different washes.

50% off this Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker - $99.99 $49.99 See On Amazon This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top. It can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 73,000 reviews.

23% off this NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil Amazon NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black - $6.50 $3.74 See On Amazon With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers have raved about the intense pigmentation, the smooth application, and the way that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

62% off this 3-pack of charging cables for Apple products Amazon OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack) - $20.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables works quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

34% off this 2-pack of microfiber hair towels Amazon YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) - $17.99 $11.96 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are absorbent and gentle on hair. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck discomfort.This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 38,000 fans), they'll likely sell out fast.

58% off the REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Amazon REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 - $69.99 $29.08 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

50% off CeraVe’s daily moisturizing lotion Amazon CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion - $17.45 $8.72 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 81,000 reviews, CeraVe moisturizing lotion is a best-seller for a reason. Developed with the help of dermatologists, the lightweight, non-greasy formula can be used on the body, face, and hands to provide hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

36% off these Fruit of the Loom front-closure cotton bras Amazon Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bras (2-Pack) - $24 $15.28 See On Amazon Boasting 46,000 reviews, these front-closure bras made from breathable cotton are the epitome of comfort and convenience. The unlined bras provide full coverage and the wide bands never dig in.

47% off this swivel power strip Amazon Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip - $29.95 $15.99 See On Amazon This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree (it's earned a 4.6-star rating overall after 3,000-plus reviews on the site). The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access.

42% off these classic clogs from Crocs Amazon Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog - $49.99 $28.95 See On Amazon The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. And you can get it for a major discount right now.

55% off this 6-piece Turkish towel towel set Amazon American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set - $72.95 $32.79 See On Amazon This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

29% off this best-selling water flosser from Waterpik Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser - $99.99 $70.88 See On Amazon If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews.

23% off this handy garment steamer Amazon Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer - $38.99 $29.99 See On Amazon A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 87,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

48% off the Amazon Smart Plug Amazon Amazon Smart Plug - $24.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This smart plug connects anything that plugs in to your Amazon Alexa smart home. It is wildly popular, with 435,000 five-star ratings, because it's easy to set up and allows you to control lamps, coffee makers, and other devices with your voice.

50% off this stackable lunch container Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container - $29.99 $14.99 See On Amazon With this container, you can keep your toppings and dressing separate until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leakproof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 4.7-star rating after more than 44,000 reviews

18% off the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad - $329.99 $269.99 See On Amazon This 10.2-inch Apple iPad comes in both a 64GB and 256BG version — both of which give you enough space to keep photos taken on its ultra wide camera, stream your favorite shows, edit documents, and so much more. This 2021 model has a 10-hour battery life and an A13 bionic chip for a lightening fast engine.

33% off a Hydro Flask water bottle that stays cold for 24 hours Amazon Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap - $44.95 $30.08 See On Amazon The Hydro Flask has made a name for itself in the world of water bottles, in part because it can keep your water ice cold for 24 hours (not a typo!). This wide-mouth, 32-ounce water bottle is one of the most popular Hydro Flask models because it's easy to sip, leakproof, and extremely durable. The near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after nearly 25,000 reviews speaks for itself.

40% off these Bluetooth-enabled earbuds from Beats Studio Amazon Beats Studio Buds - $149.95 $89.95 See On Amazon It's no surprise that these high-performance, Bluetooth-enabled Beats earbuds have earned more than 33,000 five-star Amazon ratings. They offer active noise canceling and an immersive listening experience for both Apple and Android devices, and they have an eight-hour run time on a single charge.

30% off this fabric shaver Amazon BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover - $16.99 $13.97 See On Amazon Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just check out the reviews — nearly 6,000 shoppers have weighed in, and it’s earned a 4.5-star rating overall.

48% off the AquaOasis cool mist humidifier Amazon AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier - $49.97 $25.97 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you need, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after 74,000 reviews.

40% off this vegetable chopper that cuts, dices, and even spiralizes Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, Spiralizer, Cutter & Dicer - $39.99 $23.88 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper has racked up more than 52,000 reviews and an overall Amazon rating of 4.6 stars for its effective multitasking abilities. Interchangeable blades let you julienne, chop, and spiralize veggies, while a soft-grip handle and nonskid base add a measure of comfort and safety. To clean it, simply throw it in the top rack of your dishwasher.

64% off this comfort bra with a supportive, wire-free design Amazon Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Comfort Bra - $42 $14.99 See On Amazon This lightweight bra is completely wireless for a seamless comfort that you actually won't mind wearing all day. The stretchy fabric is lightly lined to support the chest and provide coverage, while the straps are bit wider than usual, preventing them from digging into the skin and causing shoulder tension.

35% off the iRobot Roomba 694 Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum - $274 $179 See On Amazon Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.

41% off this plush down jacket from Orolay Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket - $149.99 $88.49 See On Amazon With more than 19,000 positive reviews, this stylish down jacket is a popular option for staying warm in cold conditions. A polyester shell protects you from harsh wind while a 90% duck down and 10% duck feather filling keep you well-insulated. The jacket is available in nine colors and also comes in a fur-trimmed style for extra warmth.

44% off this 50-pack of velvet hangers Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) - $39.99 $13.98 See On Amazon With over 52,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. With the help of the notches on the shoulders, these hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

38% off the Cetaphil daily facial cleanser Amazon Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser - $16.99 $10.49 See On Amazon This popular facial cleanser with over 15,000 reviews has such a versatile formula for sensitive, oily, and combination skin. It's completely hypoallergenic, and the oversized pump bottle means you won't have to re-stock it in your skin care drawer as often. Plus, it helps out your skin by defending against sensitivity.

50% off this makeup brush and sponge set Amazon BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece) - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges and brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and it even has lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews.

27% off this set of colorful fine-tip pens Amazon Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack) - $10.99 $7.99 See On Amazon This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeter, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

25% off this multi-use Maybelline concealer Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer - $9.99 $4.33 See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap while it’s on sale.

50% off the Joomra pillow slippers Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers - $39.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

79% off a cordless water flosser Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $95.99 $19.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

48% off these memory foam slippers with cozy faux fur Amazon Donpapa Faux Fur Memory Foam Slippers - $30.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Keep your feet warm and cozy with these plush memory foam slippers, which have earned more than 12,000 five-star Amazon ratings. A soft fleece lining protects the soles of your feet, while faux fur trim hugs your ankles for extra warmth. You'll also maintain a safe stride thanks to durable seams and nonslip grips.

51% off these fan-favorite cloud slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers - $39.99 $19.66 See On Amazon Thanks to the 3.5-inch EVA outsoles, these best-selling slippers make it feel like you're walking on clouds. They're available in 19 colors and have over 8,000 ratings on Amazon.

61% off a jade roller & gua sha set Amazon HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools - $19.99 $7.79 See On Amazon Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality — plus, it’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews. Use the tools after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption or as a nice stress relief aid. Hint: Stash them in the fridge for a cooling sensation.

70% off a car phone mount Amazon FBB Phone Mount for Car - $39.99 $11.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this phone mount for your car makes navigation safe and truly hands-free. Reviewers are amazed by how easy it is to install and how well it works. This mount features a 360-degree ball joint that can adjust to any angle. Plus, it's compatible with most phones. Your phone will stay locked in and stable the whole trip — even over bumpy potholes.

30% off this pain-free hair remover from Finishing Touch Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover - $19.88 $13.98 See On Amazon For unwanted peach fuzz or stray hairs, this lipstick-sized gadget is an absolute game-changer. It painlessly removes hair from your face without irritating your skin. It's no wonder it has won awards from beauty experts and garnered the love of 84,000 Amazon shoppers.

28% off this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner from BISSELL Amazon BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner - $123.59 $89 See On Amazon This handy cleaner is the best-selling home and kitchen product on all of Amazon and has a 4.6-star rating with over 50,000 reviews. It can seamlessly remove stains from carpet and upholstery just like the pros with its powerful suction and large tank capacity. Now is the time to buy it at a deep discount.

43% off this set of extra-long LED strip lights Amazon KSIPZE LED Strip Lights, 50 Ft. (Set Of 2) - $29.99 $16.99 See On Amazon Add some color to your space with these adhesive LED strip lights, which have over 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. The two-pack, which adds up to 100 feet of light, is customizable for up to 16 million colors. They can be controlled via your phone app or the included remote.