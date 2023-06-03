These clever Father's Day gifts will impress the hell out of him

Trying to find a Father’s Day gift for the man who seems to have everything? You’ve come to the right place. This list is packed with a variety of unique gifts that he will be sure to appreciate. Some lean more functional (like fresh wardrobe staples in luxurious fabrics), while others are the kinds of items that show him you do listen when he’s geeking out about his favorite TV show, movie, or team. So go ahead and grab one (or more) of these and check gift buying off your to-do list.

This New York Yankees hat he’ll be wearing on the Fourth of July (& all year) '47 New York Yankees Homeland '47 Clean Up $35 Shop Now This eye-catching cap features the ever-popular New York Yankees logo with flag detailing from the special MLB patriotic collection. It has been garment washed to prevent shrinking and has a relaxed fit. The adjustable strap on the back ensures the one-size-fits-all hat will, in fact, fit everyone.

This set of scratch-resistant, nonstick fry pans with a ceramic coating Green Pan Valencia Pro Eramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set (Set Of 3) $219.99 $99.99 Shop Now Whether scrambling some eggs, making a stir-fry, or crispy-sauteeing potatoes, this nonstick frypan set — with 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch sizes — will become kitchen MVPs in no time. Crafted from hard-anodized aluminum then topped with a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating, these puppies deliver even cooking on all kinds of cooktops and are oven-safe up to a whopping 600 degrees.

These temperature-regulating crew socks he can use year-round Peter Millar Merino Crew Sock $25 Shop Now Merino wool is naturally temperature-regulating to help you stay cool even during the warmer months, so these crew socks that feature this material are a no-brainer Father’s Day gift — and they only cost $25. The padded heel and toe areas ensure he will be able to use this pick for the long haul. Choose from four neutral colors including black, charcoal, light gray, and navy. Available colors: 4

A gift card for homemade meals from Shef’s food delivery marketplace Shef Gift Card Shop Now Shef’s food delivery service is pretty much the closest one can get to having a personal chef in their kitchen. With a Shef gift card, your dad can try cuisines from around the world — or get a familiar childhood fave when he’s feeling nostalgic. It’s a fairly simple system: Once an order is chosen, you then schedule a delivery day. Meals come chilled and ready to reheat. Whether your dad’s ready to chow down on a Southern-style mac ‘n’ cheese side or Kenyan lamb stew, there are nearly 100 cuisines to choose from with delivery times ranging from a few days to 24 hours. There are also options to toggle if your dad or another family member has dietary restrictions or allergies.

A golf-lovers staple outfit — including a breathable hat to keep him cool Cuts Clothing The Golf Dad Kit 1 $216 $120 Shop Now If his idea of a good time is a round of golf, he will appreciate this ready-to-go three-piece clothing set. The quality polo pairs nicely with the slim-fit shorts (which feature a 7-inch inseam) and the perforated hat boasts a sweatband in front. The snapback closure means the hat will fit most people comfortably because it’s easy to adjust. Available sizes: XS — XXL & 28 — 38

Available colors: 1

A hands-free shoulder carrier for carrying kids up to 4 years old MiniMeis The MiniMeis G4 Shoulder Carrier $189 Shop Now Any new parent will get a ton of use out of this shoulder carrier which can support a child ranging from 6 months to 4 years old (up to 40 pounds) — it’s much simpler than dragging out the stroller any time you want to go somewhere. It features a foldable design, making it compact enough to toss in your trunk.

These high-quality dress socks that give back to the community Bombas Father’s Day Dress Calf Sock 4-Pack Gift Box $78 Shop Now Bombas socks are high quality, comfy socks that also let you give back — they donate a pair for each one that’s purchased. This gift box set comes with four pairs of calf-length dress socks that are soft and cushiony for added comfort. The top band and a touch of stretch ensure they won’t slide or slouch, even when worn all day long, and they feature a comfortable seamless toe. Available sizes: 6 — 16

An Apple Watch band that’s Captain America-approved Moby Fox Marvel Insignia Collection Captain America $40 Shop Now Compatible with all current models of Apple Watch and officially licensed by Marvel/Disney, this Captain America-inspired Apple Watch band accommodates different case sizes as well as Android options. Made of sturdy, sweat-resistant silicone, it’s built to withstand duties from mundane to heroic. Exclusive watch faces are also included.

A subscription to HelloFresh for tasty meals with zero planning Hello Fresh Meal Kit Subscription $89.31 $38.32 Shop Now I think it’s fair to say just about everyone in the world enjoys a home-cooked meal. What’s less enjoyable is the recipe planning, grocery shopping, and prepwork. With a subscription to HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-portioned ingredients dropped at your doorstep. There are 40 recipes to choose from each week, you can cancel anytime, and right now the brand is offering 16 free meals, three surprise gifts, and free shipping on the first box.

These breathable, machine-washable loafers with antimicrobial foam inserts Peter Millar Cruise Knit Driver $175 Shop Now These are not just your average pair of loafers — they’re lightweight, breathable, and feature an antimicrobial lining for moisture management (so they can be worn all summer). The foam insoles make this pick cloud-like to walk on. And if they get a little dirty, they can be popped into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Available sizes: 8 — 13

Available colors: 3

This shirt & short set that’s stylish & comfortable Cuts Clothing The Vacation Dad Kit $132 $120 Shop Now This two-piece clothing set is an elevated summer staple, regardless if your loved one is heading on a trip or just chilling at home. The slim-fit shirt has a unique curved hem and henley detailing for added style, while the shorts boast a 5-inch inseam. You can choose a different size for each piece (ranging from XS to XXL) to ensure a good fit for your guy and there’s a size guide available in the listing to help you out. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available colors: 1

A 3-pack of boxer briefs that will become his new faves Bombas Men's Cotton Modal Blend Boxer Brief 3-Pack $84 $79.80 Shop Now These boxer briefs from Bombas are made from a blend of breathable cotton and modal, making them ultra-comfy (and they’re totally tagless, too). The sturdy waistband prevents these boxer briefs from rolling down throughout the day. They’re available in several sets of nice-looking solids and patterns. And three pairs of underwear will be donated to those in need with your purchase. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 9

A 2023 NBA finals hat for less than $35 '47 Miami Heat NBA Finals '47 Clean Up $34 Shop Now Basketball fans will be happy to have this commemorative NBA Finals hat as part of their collection. It showcases an embroidered Miami Heat logo on the front, and the garment-washed finish adds that extra cool factor. For a good fit, the wearer can tweak the adjustable fabric strap on the back.

These classic Pima cotton polos that will go with any outfit Cuts Clothing The Polo Dad Kit $164 $120 Shop Now These classic polo shirts are a cut above — they boast superior craftsmanship and a Pima cotton material that’ll feel amazing on the skin. The set includes black and Pacific blue shirts which are neutral enough to vibe well with practically anything that’s already in their closet. Available sizes: XS — XXL

This versatile T-shirt that comes in 4 great shades Bombas Men's Soft Tech Crew Neck T-Shirt $46 Shop Now This crew neck T-shirt might end up being the most-used Father’s Day gift he ever gets. It’s soft, breathable, and versatile enough for workout sessions, running errands, or just lounging around the house. Plus, you can feel good knowing that one shirt will be donated to someone in need thanks to your purchase. Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 4

A Star Wars smartwatch band to show off his dedication to the dark side Moby Fox Star Wars - Darth Vader Smartwatch Band $39.95 Shop Now He can channel the power of the dark side with this sweat- and UV-resistant Darth Vader smartwatch band. It showcases Darth Vader’s helmet, the Death Star, and the Imperial crest — plus a cool stainless-steel Star Wars-engraved buckle. It’s compatible with Apple watches and any other watch with a 22mm pin. A bundle including a Stormtrooper-themed band as well is also available in the listing.

A luxurious quarter-zip sweater in a range of striking color options Peter Millar Crest Quarter-Zip $185 Shop Now This quarter-zip sweater will become a staple wardrobe piece — it’s ideal for the office, a night out, or even just casual wear around town. The quarter-zip is made from a blend of cotton, silk, and nylon, so it’s durable and feels luxurious. It has a classic, comfortable fit and comes in several nice shades including a striking maritime blue shade and a prickly pear green. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors: 11

A smartwatch band to show off his Stranger Things fandom Moby Fox Netflix Stranger Things - Hellfire Club Smartwatch band $39.95 Shop Now This smartwatch band features eye-catching, tattoo-like renderings of the Demogorgon and of course the logo for the Hellfire Club that any member of the Stranger Things fan club would be proud to rock. It’s compatible with all Apple watches and most Android options as well and the band is sweat- and UV-resistant.