Shef’s food delivery service is pretty much the closest one can get to having a personal chef in their kitchen. With a Shef gift card, your dad can try cuisines from around the world — or get a familiar childhood fave when he’s feeling nostalgic. It’s a fairly simple system: Once an order is chosen, you then schedule a delivery day. Meals come chilled and ready to reheat. Whether your dad’s ready to chow down on a Southern-style mac ‘n’ cheese side or Kenyan lamb stew, there are over 100 cuisines to choose from with delivery times ranging from a few days to 24 hours. There are also options to toggle if your dad or another family member has dietary restrictions or allergies.