Tory Lanez’s Twitter fingers landed him in state custody

Tory Lanez was handcuffed and taken into custody at a court hearing today for violating the protective order placed against him amid his ongoing felony assault case involving fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020.

A judge increased his bail to $350,000 — which is reportedly in the process of being posted — after a handful of tweets broke a court order that prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of or contacting Megan Thee Stallion, or from discussing any discoveries in the case with outside parties. Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

"Good d*** had me fucking 2 best friends ... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized 4 ... it's sick how u Spun it tho …,” Lanez wrote in late February tweet that a judge determined to be directly addressing Megan. The increased bail also came after speculation that tweets from media personality DJ Akademiks indicated Lanez’s team was feeding him information from within the case.

“Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case,” DJ Akademiks wrote on Twitter in February in a claim that was determined to be incorrect, per Rolling Stone. While there was no way to prove Lanez actually passed along information, his (since-deleted) tweet stating “Ak is telling no lies” violated the order that bans him from commenting on the discovery at all.

This is the second time Lanez’s bail was increased, the first occurring after the rapper made a surprise appearance at the Rolling Loud Miami music festival, where Megan Thee Stallion performing.

A few months after the shooting, Lanez was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The rapper, who faced a dubious account of the incident during a December preliminary hearing, has pleaded not guilty. The trial is set to begin in September.