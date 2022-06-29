Travis Barker, 46, was hospitalized Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.

The Blink-182 drummer arrived at West Hills Hospital with his wife of two months, Kourtney Kardashian, to seek attention for an unknown medical issue. He was then transferred by ambulance to the more comprehensive Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ obtained photographs of Barker being transferred in a stretcher to the ambulance with Kardashian by his side. She reportedly followed closely in her Range Rover during the transfer.

Fans are growing concerned as Barker tweeted “God save me” just before heading to the hospital. Some have pointed out that is the title to a song he co-wrote with collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, and could be unrelated. Regardless, his daughter, Alabama Barker, has also taken to social media asking her 1.4 million followers to “please send your prayers” in an Instagram story, causing more worry. Mic will update this story with new information as it is reported.