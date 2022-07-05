Travis Scott stopped his show after he noticed fans climbing the rafters

Travis Scott paused his July 4 set at Coney Island’s Coney Art Walls Festival to tell fans to stop climbing on a lighting truss. The crowd had become packed, and some concertgoers were watching the rapper’s opening set for Meek Mill while dangling above the ground. One even wore a Spiderman costume, per TMZ. Luckily, fans did as they were asked and climbed down safely, and the concert went on.

The incident comes as Scott is just reentering the spotlight after last year’s tragedy during his Astroworld festival performance, which left 10 people dead. Scott canceled multiple subsequent concert dates in the months that followed. Scott is still facing multiple Astroworld-related lawsuits, including one from a woman who alleges that the event caused her to lose her pregnancy. Scott was also sued in 2017 by a man who fell from a balcony at a concert in New York City, and was left paralyzed on his left side. The suit stated that Scott “incited mayhem and chaos through his conduct.”

Since the Astroworld deaths, Scott founded Project Heal which includes a scholarship fund, an event safety task force, and mental health resources. Only time will tell how deep the artist’s dedication is to concert safety, but his organization and his actions this week are a good start.