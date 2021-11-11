LeBron James tweeted what we were all thinking during the Rittenhouse testimony

It’s been an uncomfortable few weeks, as the bent wheels of justice have squeakily rolled forward on two of 2020’s heartbreaking tragedies that sparked the biggest social justice protests since the civil rights movement. As the jury was selected (with the defense making sure to only include one Black juror) and the prosecution began arguments in the trial of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, the trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is also finally underway. Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the incident, used an AR-15 to shoot and kill two people and wound another in August 2020, after having traveled from Antioch, Ill. to Kenosha, Wis. as protests broke out after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in front of his young children. So far, his trial has been a complete joke.

LeBron James took to Twitter after Rittenhouse’s testimony began Wednesday to mock the shooter’s obscene display of faux remorse. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” he tweeted. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse was trending on Twitter all Wednesday afternoon, as many pointed out that despite his dramatic attempts to cry during his testimony, he was only able to squeeze out one crocodile tear while he took the stand. If there was any real sadness, perhaps it was for the real consequences he might face, considering that Rittenhouse was photographed smiling alongside the Proud Boys, and went home to sleep after the shooting. James’s mocking of Rittenhouse is a sentiment felt by many watching not just Rittenhouse’s antics, but the actions of Judge Bruce Schroeder, whose impartiality is being questioned — including his decision to not allow the people Rittenhouse shot to be referenced as “victims” during the trial.

If there are any tears really flowing, they’re white tears from those upset with LeBron for his tweet. Ohio city councilman Aaron J. Carpenter, a self described “Christian, conservative, populist patriot,” responded, “LeBron James appears to be mocking people dealing with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in this post. Why? Is this a joke to you? Not a good look!” Apparently having PTSD from killing people really inspires empathy in some folks. Not a good look!

One fan whose bio reads “Lebron is my GOAT. I'll respect your opinion unless you come at me with some dumbass opinion,” responded, “I love you LeBron, but you need to educate yourself and stop race baiting. You are making things worse.” Another tweeted, “Bruh. Regardless of how you feel about the situation you could show maybe a little better character.” Because character is really what’s on trial here, I guess. There were some more nonsensical jabs, like radio host Dan O’Donnell replying to LBJ’s tweet by saying, “If you are suggesting he was somehow faking it, then he is a much better actor than you were in Space Jam.”

Most notably, LeBron got known clown and far right media maniac Ben Shapiro big mad — which is always worth the trouble. Shapiro tweeted, “Lebron, great defender of the Chinese government's tyranny, also happens to be an unparalleled dumpster fire in the field of criminal justice,” adding in an additional Tweet, “For good measure, here's Lebron on Jacob Blake,” with an attached clip of LBJ stating, “If you’re sitting here telling me that there was no way to subdue [Blake] or detain him before the firing of guns then you’re sitting here and you’re lying to not only me, you’re lying to every African-American, every black person, in the community.” Where LBJ’s measured comments on the police shooting of Blake prove any of Shapiro’s argument is unclear, but Shapiro felt the need to try and jab back nonetheless.

Meanwhile, the defense rested Thursday in Rittenhouse’s trial, and the prosecution is now preparing for a rebuttal.