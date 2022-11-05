You're making your house kinda gross if you aren't doing any of these things

Gross might be a little harsh, but if you’ve ever gone to dust above your kitchen cabinets only to discover they’re caked in grease (raises hand) or washed your dishes only to find the stink of your sponge has left them smelling dirtier than how they started (raises hand again), you’ll know that even when you try to keep your home clean, messes can lurk in a lot of unexpected places.

Luckily, I’ve put together this list of things you arguably should be doing in order to avoid grime, mold, and messes from sneaking up on you.

From odd-smelling washing machines to faded hardwood floors, there’s a little something in here for homes all across the gross spectrum. And since sticking to a budget is just as important as keeping a clean home, I’ve also made sure that each solution listed below shouldn’t set you back more than $40.

01 Use a high-quality door mat to help your floors stay clean SliptoGrip Natural Coir Door Mat $16 See On Amazon With its tough coconut coir surface and nonslip rubber base, this doormat makes it easier than ever to scrub your shoes clean before heading indoors. It’s also water-resistant, allowing it to dry quickly when wet — and you even have the choice of 12 different welcoming designs.

02 Giving your dishwasher a thorough clean Amazon Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner $9 See On Amazon You eat off the plates you clean in the dishwasher, which is why it’s never a bad idea to keep these tablets on hand. Simply toss one inside, then run a cleaning cycle — they’ll wash away all sorts of grime and buildup that’s accumulated inside the valve, drain, and hoses. One reviewer even wrote that “I used in once on my dishwasher and the bad smell was gone and hasn’t come back.”

03 Making sure your washing machine is just as spotless as your dishwasher Amazon Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Now that your dishwasher is clean, it’s time to do the same with your washing machine — and these tablets will do just the trick. They’re suitable for use with nearly any type of machine, as they cleanse deep into the filter, pipes, hose, agitator, and more. Consider them a must-have if your machine has started to develop any unwanted odors.

04 Washing your sink on a regular basis Amazon Molly's Suds Sink & All Purpose SCRUB $23 See On Amazon Not only is this cleanser formulated to wash away all sorts of grime from your sink, but it’s also made from naturally-derived ingredients. Its lightweight lemon scent leaves your kitchen smelling fresh — and if your sink is already spotless, it’s also safe to use on bathtubs, cookware, carpet, and more.

05 Use a drain catcher to help keep your pipes clear Amazon TubShroom Tub Hair Drain Catcher $13 See On Amazon Pop this drain catcher into your tub, and it’ll collect any stray bits of hair or debris that float its way. The tower-shape design also allows water to flow through, even when it’s clogged with hair — and cleaning it out is as easy as giving it a quick swipe to clear away crud.

06 Cleaning stainless steel with a streak-free spray Amazon Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit $20 See On Amazon Regular cleaning sprays can leave streaks on your stainless steel appliances — instead, grab this stainless spray. It won’t leave behind streaks, yet it’s still potent enough to clear away everything from fingerprints to grease. Each order also includes a microfiber cloth toget you started.

07 Help sponges dry faster by storing them inside an aerated holder Amazon Home Acre Designs Ceramic Sponge Holder $7 See On Amazon Not only is this sponge holder cute to look at, but it also raises your sponge up so that it dries faster, helping keep it clean from mildew growth. It’s made from high-quality porcelain — not plastic — and the rustic design is sure to blend with however you’ve already decorated your kitchen.

08 Keep furniture free from pet hair with this roller Amazon ChomChom Reusable Pet Hair Remover Roller $29 Whereas lint rollers rely on wasteful sticky sheets to strip away pet hair, this roller features hundreds of tiny bristles that latch onto hair, lint, and more. The built-in dustbin holds onto everything until you’re ready to empty it out — and since there are no batteries or sheets required, you can clean and reuse it as many times as you like.

09 Regularly giving your electronic screens a good wipe Amazon Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Kit $15 See On Amazon Phones, laptops, televisions — this screen cleaner kit can be used on all of them and more. The microfiber cloth won’t leave behind scratches, while the spray delivers a streak-free shine that leaves your screens looking good as new. “I know it’s just a cleaner, but this thing saved my butt,” wrote one reviewer. “I didn’t think i could get my tv looking crystal clear again and this most certainly did it.”

10 Using these dusters to make sure your fan blades are clean Amazon Estilo Extendable Ceiling & Fan Duster $19 See On Amazon Turning on a dirty fan that hasn’t been cleaned in a while can send dirty flying everywhere, which is why it’s a good idea to grab these dusters. The telescopic handle extends from 27 to 47 inches, making it easy to reach extra-high fans. Plus, the fluffy fibers trap and hold onto dust until you’re ready to shake them out.

11 Repairing holes & cracks in your walls Amazon 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Kit $12 See On Amazon You don’t need to call a professional to gets your walls looking good as new — just grab this repair kit. It’s designed to work with holes up to 3 inches in diameter, and come with all the tools you’ll need to get the job done. And unlike regular spackling compound, the filler in this kit won’t shrink, crack, or sag over time.

12 Protecting your sheet pans to keep them in tip-top shape Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Not only are these baking mats a cost-effective alternative to parchment paper and baking sprays, but they also feature helpful guidelines for you to follow when piping macarons. They’re also thicker than parchment paper, helping protect your pans from accidental scratches — and their non-stick surfaces make them incredibly easy to clean.

13 Giving dishes a clean place to drip dry Amazon HOTPOP XXL Silicone Dish Drying Mat $23 See On Amazon Putting your dishes on a towel to dry is an easy way to wind up with a grimy towel, making this dish mat a smart alternative. Raised grooves lift your dishes away from any collected water while simultaneously maximizing airflow to help them dry faster — and since it’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even use it as a trivet in a pinch.

14 Getting rid of bugs with this indoor insect trap Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap $40 See On Amazon Mosquitos, gnats, fruit flies — this insect trap is an easy way to rid your home from all sorts of flying pests. A sleek UV light draws bugs inside, while a sticky glue sheet ensures that they aren’t able to escape back out. Turn it on at night for best results.

15 Illuminating dark corners with these puck lights Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Puck Light (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Whether your closets or kitchen cabinets could use a little illumination, these puck lights can help. Each one is powered using three AA batteries (which are not included), which means there’s no need for any complicated wiring during installation. Plus, you also get a pack of double-sided adhesive so that you can stick them right into place.

16 Using this cleaning kit to suck excess lint out of your dryer Amazon Holikme 40 Feet Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $25 See On Amazon A dryer that’s clogged with lint will have to work harder in order to dry your clothes, which can lead to a higher utility bill — so grab this cleaning kit. The brush is attached to a cable that’s 40 feet long, making it easy to reach deep into clogged vents and pipes. The best part? You can even connect it to a power drill for some extra cleaning power.

17 Scrubbing marks off your walls with a magic eraser Amazon Dr. WOW Magic Sponge Foam Eraser $15 See On Amazon Magic erasers can be expensive — but if you act quickly, you can grab this pack of 50 for less than $20. They’re suitable for all sorts of dirty jobs, whether you’re scrubbing marks off your walls or giving your air fryer a thorough clean. And unlike some scrubbers, these ones won’t leave behind scratches on delicate surfaces.

18 Moisturizing your hardwood with this floor polish Amazon Weiman Wood Floor Polish & Restorer (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Hardwood floors can be stunning when cared for properly, making it a good idea to regularly use this floor polish. Not only does it leave floors looking shiny, but it also features micro-filling technology to help hide any scratches. The best part? You can use it on any type of hardwood, from furniture to window blinds.

19 Regularly switching out your hand towels Amazon Bazaar Anatolia Turkish Hand Towels (4-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Using the same hand towels over and over can cause them to wear down faster, so why not work this set of Turkish ones into your rotation? Each one features a loop that makes them easy to hang dry, and they even come in 13 colors to suit any style — from deep maroon to light yellow.

20 Stopping your cat from tracking litter everywhere Amazon iPrimio Cat Litter Mesh Mat $15 See On Amazon Place this mat underneath your cat’s litter box, and it’ll help trap litter off their paws so that it doesn’t wind up getting scattered across your floors. It’s made from tough PVC, with a nonslip backing to help keep it from shifting out of place. And since it’s also waterproof, it even helps keep your floors clear from urine.

21 Keep kibble messes contained with these food bowls Amazon Bonza Stainless Steel Pet Bowls With Spill-Proof Mat $22 See On Amazon Since these pet food bowls are nestled snugly inside a silicone mat, it’ll be much more difficult for your pet to knock them over. The silicone mat also features a raised lip around the edge, helping keep any stray bits of kibble from escaping onto your floors — and the bowls are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

22 Maintain your wooden cutting boards with this oil Amazon Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Oil $10 See On Amazon Wooden cutting boards can dry out over time, leading to splits and chips — so grab this mineral oil. It only takes a few drops to hydrate the wood, helping keep it looking good (and damage free). And since it’s colorless, odor-free, as well as tasteless, there’s no need to worry about it affecting the flavors of your food.

23 Get your deck looking clean as new with this special soap Amazon Mold Armor E-Z Deck, Fence & Patio Wash With Hose-End Adaptor $13 See On Amazon Whether your outdoor spaces are rife with mold or mildew, this soap can help you get them looking clean as new. The bottle attaches to your hose for easy application, while the powerful solution on the inside removes grime within minutes. Many reviewers also appreciated how it’s “easy to use,” with even more raving about how they no longer need to pressure wash.

24 Keep water inside your shower with these new door seals Amazon Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal With Drip Rail (2-Pack) $27 See On Amazon If your bathroom floor always has puddles after a shower, consider swapping out your door seals with these brand new ones. They’re made from hard PVC, creating a tight seal that helps keep your floors free from puddles. Installation is also a total breeze — simply trim them to fit if needed, then snap them right into place.

25 Transfer dry ingredients into these airtight containers Amazon Simple Gourmet Cereal Container Storage Set (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Dry foods can easily go stale if you leave them in their original packaging, making these airtight containers a smart upgrade. They’re completely BPA-free, and come with a set of chalkboard labels to help you keep your pantry organized. Plus, the flip-top lids allow for easy pouring — no scoop required.

26 Giving your bottles a thorough scrub from the inside-out Amazon Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brush Cleaners (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Cleaning all the way down into tall bottles can be a challenge — that’s why these brushes are such a good buy. Not only do they come in a variety of shapes to scrub nearly any type of bottle clean, but the stiff nylon bristles are also gentle enough that they won’t leave behind scratches. One reviewer even wrote that “This package had every size I might need, they're well made, and they seem to be holding up really well.”

27 Stop oil from splattering everywhere with this screen Amazon BergKoch Frying Pan Splatter Screen $10 See On Amazon Frying food can be incredibly messy, which is why I’m a big fan of this splatter screen. It stops hot oil from popping onto your counters — and since steam is still able to escape, there’s no need to worry about your fried foods becoming soggy. Choose from four sizes: 9.5, 11.5, 13, or 15 inches.

28 Find those hidden pet stains with this UV light Amazon Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover With UV Flashlight $38 See On Amazon Having trouble figuring out where that odor is coming from? Try shining this UV light around the house. It’ll illuminate pet stains that are invisible to the naked eye, allowing you to spritz them clean with the included stain remover. Plus, the stain remover even has a citrus scent to help give everything from furniture to carpets an uplifting refresh.

29 Clean your shoes with this kit to help keep your floors spotless Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $24 See On Amazon Dirty shoes equate to a dirty floor, so why not grab this cleaning kit? It’s suitable for use on nearly any type of shoe, whether you prefer wearing sneakers or wedges — and each order includes a scrubber brush to help you get rid of any extra-stubborn bits of dirt.

30 Help your mattress last longer by sleeping on this protective sheet Amazon SafeRest Mattress Protector Cover $32 See On Amazon Put this protective sheet underneath your fitted one, and it’ll prevent sweat, spills, as well as any other type of moisture from leaking into your mattress. Unlike some protectors, this one is breathable, making it suitable for hot sleepers — and the cotton material won’t crinkle loudly whenever you shift position.

31 Save floors from pet food spills with these raised bowls Amazon MASOCAT Raised Stainless Steel Pet Bowls, $25 See On Amazon Not only are these pet food bowls designed to help keep your floors clear from kibble, but you can also adjust their height up to three levels, making them suitable for pets of nearly any size. The bowls are also made from stainless steel, making them rust-resistant — and the nonslip base help keep your pets from tipping them over.

32 Giving the inside of your coffee maker a thorough clean Amazon Impresa Universal Coffee Machine Descaling Solution $14 See On Amazon Keurig, Nespresso, Delonghi — regardless of what brand your coffee maker is, this descaling solution can help give its insides a thorough clean. You only need to use it once every two or three months for best results, as the powerful formula makes quick work of any limescale or mineral deposits on the inside of your machine. Many reviewers also wrote about how it left their machines working “like new.”

33 Regularly changing & washing your bed sheets Amazon Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheets & Pillowcase Set (4-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Dirty bed sheets can make any bedroom feel gross, which is only part of why these ones are worth a look. They’re made from 100% bamboo, making them incredibly breathable — and the extra-deep fitted sheet is perfect for mattresses up to 16 inches tall. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a calming shade of light green.

34 Scrub grime off your grill with this sturdy brush Amazon Hot Target Grill Brush & Scraper $15 See On Amazon Cooking on a dirty grill can leave your food with a funky taste — luckily, this brush is available for less than $20. Sturdy bristles make quick work of all sorts of burnt-on crud, while a tough scraper tip lets you target any extra-stubborn areas. And since the handle is made from real acacia wood, there’s no need to worry about it melting when exposed to high temperatures.