You're missing out if you haven't tried any of these cheap things with near-perfect reviews

Have you ever found a $20 bill in an old coat pocket that you’d completely forgotten about? Sure, it’s not exactly winning the lottery, but sometimes discovering those few extra bucks is even sweeter, simply because you’ve stumbled upon them. You’ll get that same delighted feeling when you discover these cheap things with near-perfect reviews on Amazon — only now you don’t have to stumble across them, because I’m showing you the best of the best.

One of my favorites on this list is a set of Swedish dishcloths. You’ve maybe seen these combination scrubbers and paper towel substitutes around. They’re eco-friendly, do just about everything other than cook your dinner, and last almost forever since they’re machine-washable and reusable. When they’ve lived their useful life, they’re biodegradable. What’s not to love?

The two things all the items on this list have in common? They’re both bargains and reviewer favorites — unfortunately, that means they go fast, too, so get shopping.

01 This can & bottle opener with a fan following Amazon KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener $12 See On Amazon When nearly 70,000 people get jazzed enough to leave a review about a common kitchen tool, you know it has to be good. This KitchenAid multifunction can opener is made from durable stainless steel and features a built-in bottle opener, so it pulls double duty while you cook (and drink). The large lever is easy to turn and it comes in fun colors like ocean, lavender, and “hot sauce.” Available colors: 14

02 These cooling racks for baking & grilling Amazon Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (Set of 2) $12 See On Amazon These cooling racks with raised feet promote airflow around your food, allowing goods to come down from high temperatures after cooking. You can also use them while cooking to allow grease and fat to drain off your food. Made from ultra-sturdy stainless steel, they’re heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. Not only can you use them for cookies and muffins, but they’re great for making bacon in the oven and broiling and grilling, too. Available sizes: 3

03 A collapsible organizer to keep your trunk neat & clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $22 See On Amazon Between work, juggling school pickups, and running errands, there are some days I live most of my life in the car — and it shows, thanks to the trash and random stuff that builds up. With multiple compartments and a waterproof lining, this car trunk organizer keeps everything from groceries to sports equipment organized, so spending the day in your car is a little less stressful. When you’re not using it, it collapses for out-of-the-way storage. Available colors: 3

04 This portable charger that ensures your phone will always be powered up Amazon INIU Portable Charger $25 See On Amazon Compatible with all your Apple, Android, and USB-C devices, this portable charger is what you need to ensure that you’re powered up at all times. Engineered to deliver the appropriate charge to any device, it’s ultra-slim, lightweight, and airline-friendly. Plus, you can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Available colors: 5

05 The oven mitt & pot holder set that resists stains Amazon HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Set (4 Pieces) $17 See On Amazon Made with silicone that’s easy to wipe clean, this oven mitt and pot holder set is the perfect choice to keep you safe in the kitchen. The oven mitts provide protection all the way up your forearms, so there’s no more scorching yourself on the oven rack as you take the cookies out, and the pot holders double as trivets under hot casseroles on your countertop or table. Available colors: 7

06 The clip-on strainer that doesn’t take up your whole cabinet Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $15 See On Amazon Most colanders are big, bulky items that take up so much room in your cabinet, which is why the collapsible design of this pot strainer is absolutely genius. When you’re ready to use it, it snaps onto your pot so you can strain the water from your pasta or veggies. Made from flexible silicone, it’s designed to clip onto round pots, pans, and bowls of nearly all sizes. Available colors: 5

07 The night lights that adjust brightness automatically Amazon Vont 'Lyra' LED Night Light (6-Pack) $12 See On Amazon These LED night lights plug directly into any socket, and are the ideal solution for dark stairways and hallways. They’re designed to come on automatically when they sense low light, and adjust brightness depending on the amount of illumination needed. These budget-friendly LED lights have an impressive life of 10,000 hours each.

08 A fan-favorite meat thermometer with a backlit digital display Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $11 See On Amazon You’ll wonder what you did without this meat thermometer — that’s how dramatically it will improve your time in the kitchen. Engineered to deliver a reading in just a few seconds, it’s ultra-accurate and features a large, backlit digital display that’s easy to read, even when grilling in the dark. A magnet lets you hang it on the fridge and an imprinted guide on the front gives you a cheat sheet to safe cooking temperatures. And reviewers love it — it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Available colors: 3

09 These glass meal prep containers that make leftovers feel special Amazon FineDine Glass Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Does putting away your leftover food in mismatched deli containers just make you feel sad? These glass meal prep containers will have you looking forward to cooking for a change, and make even the most average meatloaf feel elevated on night two. The glass material is odor-and stain-resistant, and the BPA-free plastic lids provide an airtight seal to keep foods fresh. The containers are feezer-safe, and without the lids, they’re oven- and dishwasher-safe too.

10 This ceramic-coated knife set that cheers up your kitchen Amazon Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel Knives (Set of 6) $20 See On Amazon From trusted brand Cuisinart comes this set of ceramic-coated stainless steel knives that’ll add a pop of color to your kitchen. The bright hues help prevent cross-contamination when you’re hard at work, and the ceramic coating keeps foods from sticking while protecting the steel underneath. You’ll find a knife for every need in this set, and each one has a blade guard to protect it while not in use.

11 A phone stand that folds down for portability Amazon Nulaxy Dual Folding Cell Phone Stand $7 See On Amazon If you frequently use your phone on speaker or do a lot of streaming or scrolling, you need this folding cell phone stand that lets you use it hands free. Compatible with smartphones and tablets up to 10 inches, it can be used for viewing in portrait or landscape mode, and folds down to nearly flat, so you can take it with you on the go. Available colors: 4

12 The dish drying rack that’s a longtime reviewer favorite Amazon Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $7 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this dish drying rack is a longtime reviewer favorite because it’s so versatile — use it for rinsing and drying produce as well as dishes, or put it to work as a trivet — it’s heat-resistant to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It extends over your sink and the silicone grips at each end prevent it from slipping around. It rolls up for compact storage when not in use. Available sizes: 4

13 These mesh laundry bags that protect delicates in the wash Amazon BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $7 See On Amazon If you’ve ever ruined a sweater in the wash because it got snagged on a bra hook, you’ll know why these mesh laundry bags are such a great idea. The mesh material lets water and soap flow through freely, while the zippers keep contents securely inside — so the aforementioned scenario will never happen again. You can also use them while packing to separate garments.

14 A masher for potatoes & browning meat Amazon Farberware Nylon Meat and Potato Masher $10 See On Amazon There’s no need to bother hauling out the electric mixer to make your mashed potatoes when you have this masher that’s crafted from heat-resistant nylon. It’s also ideal for breaking up ground meats while it’s browning, or for mashing up bananas, yams, and other soft foods. It’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and suitable for use with nonstick cookware.

15 This outlet extender with 6 sockets & 2 USB ports Amazon POWRUI Outlet Extender $14 See On Amazon Whether it’s in the kitchen, your home office, or behind the entertainment center, it seems like there are never enough outlets around. Instead of relying on a big power strip, try this outlet extender instead. It turns your standard two-plug outlet into a socket station with space for six appliances as well as two USB ports for smart devices. With its space-saving design, this gadget won’t add to your clutter.

16 The knife sharpener that can be used with regular & serrated blades Amazon AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to get injured in the kitchen is by using knives that are dull, so keep yours in top shape with this easy-to-use knife sharpener. It uses tungsten carbide to revive and polish blades, and the built-in 20-degree angle guide means all you have to do is run the knife through three to four times. A suction cup keeps it firmly in place on your counter, and — best part — you can even use this with serrated blades. Available colors: 4

17 A triple-insulated water bottle to keep drinks hot or cold Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $18 See On Amazon Keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with this stainless steel water bottle that’s triple-insulated. It comes with three lids, so you can choose the right one for every situation: a straw lid for drinking while you’re working out, a flip-top spout lid for casual sipping, and a removable lid for drinks that you want to pour into a cup or glass. Available sizes: 4

18 This trash can that helps keep your vehicle clean Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $14 See On Amazon Don’t let tissues and fast food wrappers get out of hand in your car — get this car trash can that features an adjustable strap so you can hang it from any number of places, like your seat headrest or your center console. The leakproof can features a mesh pocket for tissues or travel umbrellas, and the magnetic lid ensures everything stays inside. It comes with a pack of waterproof liners.

19 These silicone baking mats that make cleanup so easy Amazon HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re making cookies or a meatloaf, these silicone baking mats make cleaning up after baking and cooking so much easier. Made from silicone that’s heat-resistant to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they make any surface nonstick, and can be rinsed clean or thrown in the dishwasher after use. They can also be used to protect your countertops and table from hot pots and pans. Available sizes: 2

20 The packing cubes that organize your suitcase Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) $19 See On Amazon If your luggage looks like a hot mess even before you depart, you need these packing cubes that let you organize everything by category, while compressing contents so you can fit more into your suitcase. The bags have mesh tops for breathability and visibility, and the the set even includes a laundry bag for your used clothing. Available colors: 10

21 This cold brew coffee maker that whips up your morning beverage while you sleep Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon Forget that trip to the corner cafe and enjoy your java right at home with this cold brew coffee maker. Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass, this coffee maker features a stainless steel filter, a slip-proof silicone base, and a lid with silicone rings to provide an airtight seal. It makes cold brew in 12 to 24 hours, so you can whip up a batch before bed and enjoy it the next day. Available sizes: 3

22 The detangling hair brush that won’t cause breakage Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush $12 See On Amazon If you’ve got a head full of knots, this detangling hairbrush is a godsend. The cone-shaped bristles glide through hair and untangle strands sideways — instead of down — resulting in less breakage and tugging. The handle is ergonomically shaped for comfortable use and comes in shades like black, lavender, and coral. Available colors: 10

23 A dish-drying mat that doubles as a trivet Amazon ZLR Silicone Dish Drying Mat $13 See On Amazon This dish drying mat features ridges that help promote airflow, so glasses and cups dry faster. Just as good, the high sides keep water from spilling over onto your countertop. Crafted from silicone that’s heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, the mat can also be used as a hot pad to keep scorching pans from scarring your countertop or table. Available sizes: 4

24 These slim hangers covered in nonslip velvet Amazon Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Don’t you just hate it when your silk and satin clothes end up puddled on the floor of your closet because they just keep sliding off your hangers? These nonslip velvet hangers solve that problem by creating friction that keeps your garments hanging right where they’re supposed to be. They’re also slimmer than most hangers, which means you get more room on your closet rod.

25 A container set that brings order to your pantry Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $24 See On Amazon If you’re storing your staples when you come home from the grocery store by just throwing everything into the pantry and hoping for the best, know that there’s a better way. These food storage containers tidy up your pantry, and the clear design means you can see what you have on hand at all times. They feature lids with airtight seals to keep things fresh, and as a bonus, they come with labels and a chalk pen.

26 This milk frother that lets you make all the fancy coffee drinks at home Amazon Bean Envy Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon Be your own barista with this handheld milk frother that lets you whip up froth for cappuccinos, lattes, macchiatos, and more, right in your own kitchen. The battery-powered frother works in just 15 seconds and comes with a stand for countertop storage. You can also use this for protein shakes, smoothies, and even fancy cocktails like a gin fizz or Pisco sour. Available colors: 8

27 These reusable mesh produce bags that are eco-friendly Amazon Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 15) $13 See On Amazon Made from ultra-fine polyester mesh, these produce bags are a more eco-friendly way to do your grocery shopping — each one can replace up to 1,000 plastic bags. Lightweight and double-stitched for strength, the set includes three sizes, all with convenient drawsring closures. These bags are also ideal for use in transporting wet bathing suits and sandy items from the beach.

28 These cable clips that neaten up your office area or entertainment center Amazon Syncwire Clear Cable Clips (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon If your desk is like a den of snakes what with all of the cords everywhere, these cable clips can help you streamline things. The set includes five clips with one or more cutouts that secure cords neatly in place. Also useful for your entertainment center, they adhere quickly and easily with the ultra-strong 3M adhesive on the reverse. Available colors: 4

29 The measuring spoons that magnetize together for storage Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) $14 See On Amazon Instead of being attached to a bulky ring, these magnetic measuring spoons cling together in your drawer, so that you can store them in a neat, compact stack. Each stainless steel spoon is double-sided, so you can use the round ends for liquid measurements and the narrow ends for reaching into spice jars. The set includes a leveler for precise measurements.

30 The programmable LED light strip that creates instant atmosphere Amazon Tenmiro Led Lights $26 See On Amazon These LED lights are backed with adhesive and can be installed behind your TV, under shelves, or anywhere else you want mood lighting. With the included remote or smartphone app, you can toggle between millions of colors and 25 different modes to instantly set any kind of atmosphere you’re looking for. If you’re ready to get the party started, you can even set them to sync with music. Available lengths: 5

31 The kitchen scale that’s a must for bakers Amazon Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale $10 See On Amazon If you’re into baking, you know that measuring your food’s weight can be more precise than using spoons and cups — and this kitchen scale makes it easy to add that level of science to your kitchen. Made from stainless steel, it has both metric and imperial measurements, and features a backlit LCD display for easy readouts. Available sizes: 3

32 This splatter screen that makes frying so much less messy Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen $10 See On Amazon Bacon and fried chicken are delicious, but any time you’re working with oil in the kitchen, it’s easy for things to turn into a huge mess. This splatter screen makes that whole process a less greasy affair. The super-fine stainless steel mesh keeps the oil in the pan, where it belongs, instead of it splashing up onto your arms, the stove, or wall. The stay-cool handle is easy to grip while you’re cooking.

33 These dishcloths that boast more than 47,000 reviews Amazon Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $18 See On Amazon An eco-friendly alternative to paper towels, these dishcloths are so beloved, they’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 47,000 Amazon reviews. Suitable for everything from wiping up messes to cleaning windows to scouring pans, they’re durable enough for repeated use and machine-washable. The best part? They’re biodegradable at the end of their useful life. Available colors: 10

34 A beautiful teapot and infuser set from one of the world’s premier teamakers Amazon VAHDAM Radiance Glass Teapot with Infuser $20 See On Amazon Vahdam is a teamaker so acclaimed that even Oprah put her stamp of approval on the brand, so you truly can’t go wrong with their gorgeous glass teapot and infuser set. The pot is crafted from premium shatterproof borosilicate glass that’s safe for use both in the microwave and on the stovetop, and it’s fitted with a fine stainless steel mesh infuser. It makes a great gift for any tea aficionado, but no judgement if you just keep it for yourself.

35 The sandwich press that upgrades lunches Amazon Gotham Steel Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon Enjoy grilled cheese and toasted, overstuffed sandwiches (without worrying about anything sticking) with this sandwich maker. The nonstick copper surface is reinforced with ceramic and titanium, making it easy to wipe away melted cheese and other deliciousness without a bunch of scrubbing. It makes up to two sandwiches at a time, each with a diagonal indentation for slicing.

36 This compact pizza slicer with a comfort-grip handle Amazon Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 See On Amazon You may come for the ultra-sharp stainless steel blade in this pizza cutter wheel, but you’ll stay for the ergonomically designed handle that fits cozily in the palm of your hand. You’ll whip through pizza with this, but you can also use the wheel to slice up crisp fruits and veggies, or to divide dough before baking. It dissassembles to clean in the dishwasher. Available colors: 2

37 A bento box for packing your salad Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $15 See On Amazon Bentgo revolutionized making packed lunches eco-friendly, so it makes sense they now have a product specifically designed for salads. This stackable salad box includes a large container for your greens as well as a multi-compartment tray for dressing and toppings. There’s even a fork for tossing and eating that snaps into the airtight lid. For easy cleaning, everything is top rack dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 8

38 A sink strainer that’s easier to clean out Amazon OXO Good Grips Silicone Sink Strainer $10 See On Amazon If you don’t have a disposal, you might agree with me that cleaning the sink strainer is one of the ickiest kitchen tasks in existence. The design geniuses at OXO have streamlined this chore with a silicone sink strainer that can be inverted with a center pull tab, so all the debris goes straight into the trash with just a tug. It’s dishwasher-safe, so you can keep it squeaky clean.

39 The body brush that softens skin Amazon Scala Wet and Dry Body Brush $9 See On Amazon Dry brushing as an excellent means of exfoliating skin and may even boost circulation and stimulate lymphatic drainage. This body brush is ideal for that purpose as well as for just plain scrubbing while in the bath or shower. Made with natural horsehair, the brush is thick and substantial, and features a strap that keeps it securely on your hand.