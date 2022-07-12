The Emmy nominations confirm: Zendaya can do no wrong

It really feels like Zendaya can do no wrong. Everything she touches seems to turn to gold, and that might be just what she receives after today’s announcement of Emmy nominees. The actress, 25, has made Emmys history by becoming the youngest star to ever be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series twice, both times for her role as Rue on HBO’s teen drama Euphoria.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after she already made Emmy history by becoming the youngest actor to take home the award in 2020. She is also only the second Black woman to win the award after Viola Davis won for How To Get Away With Murder. Today’s haul of four nominations for the star also saw her become the youngest woman to be nominated for producing.

Today’s nominations also made Zendaya the first Black woman (and only second Black person) to be nominated for songwriting and acting in the same year. She earned two nominations for “Elliot’s Song” from the episode “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and Zendaya) and “I’m Tired” from the episode “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can” (music and lyrics by Labrinth, and lyrics by Zendaya and Sam Levinson).