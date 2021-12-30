The 2021 Political Implosion List

President Biden

Ahh, hubris. The Biden administration was supposed to be the clean slate! The fresh start after four years of wandering in a Trumpy desert. Instead, Biden has spent 2021 doing ... eh, not great, to be honest.

There were some wins right out of the gate, but as the year dragged on, all that momentum, well, imploded. Ultimately, we ended here: an internecine fight with members of his own party desperate to apply the coup de grace on what’s already become the bare skeleton of his once ambitious domestic agenda. Sad.