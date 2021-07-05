39 wildly popular things on Amazon Prime that are serious bargains

Amazon really does have it all: one of the widest selections on the web, extra-fast shipping, and some of the best deals of any online marketplace. One of the main reasons for those affordable prices and quick shipping is Amazon Prime, and there are thousands of Prime bargains to be found every single day. In fact, I've tracked down the best of them for you right here.

Scroll onward to find Echo devices to power your home and life, a whitening kit to take your teeth to the next level, a sleek cocktail mixing set, and so much more. There's truly something for everyone on this list (and so much money to be saved in the process). Bonus: They should all arrive within a matter of days, thanks to Prime shipping.

Even better, Amazon Prime customers can't get enough of these items. They're all highly rated and well-researched so that you can click "Add to Cart" without a second thought. I mean, you may not think you need a Bluetooth tracker for your house keys, a backpack with a built-in USB charger, or a ballpoint pen that moonlights as a tactical multi-tool, but the reviews say otherwise. Keep reading to see some of the most popular bargain items on Amazon and find out why shoppers love them so much.

01 A classic Echo for voice control of your home Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $35 See On Amazon Looking to add a smart device to your home? The Echo Dot Generation 3 is Amazon's most popular fabric smart speaker. You get all the rich features the Echo has to offer, including voice control of your music and compatible smart home devices, as well as the countless new Alexa skills that are added every day. The Echo Dot Generation 3 is built with a high-quality speaker, so you'll be pleased even if all you use it for is music.

02 A 28-ounce shaker bottle with a stainless steel blender ball Amazon BlenderBottle Classic Shaker Bottle $10 See On Amazon This 28-ounce shaker can carry anything from protein shakes to smoothies. What's different, though, is that it also comes with a stainless steel blender ball to mix it all up when you're on the go. The container is BPA-free and comes with a leakproof lid along with a cap that flips open and closed. It can also be cleaned in the dishwasher and comes in 16 colors.

03 This portable Bluetooth keyboard that works anywhere, anytime Amazon Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard $29 See On Amazon The year 2020 proved that working remotely is possible — and with the this foldable Bluetooth keyboard, you really can. It's a portable, fold-up keyboard that literally fits in your pocket. In fact, it's not much bigger than a smartphone, and you can pair it with nearly any phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop for working on the go. The built-in lithium battery lasts up to 40 hours continuously or 180 days on standby (which is more than enough for a short vacation or business trip).

04 Amazon's popular Alexa-enabled speaker Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) $50 See On Amazon Controlling your home with just your voice has never been easier. The Echo Dot (4th Gen), Amazon's popular Alexa-enabled smart speaker, allows you to connect your entire home with Echo devices and control the lights, thermostat, and locks with a simple voice command. The Echo Dot has thousands of skills and crisp, balanced sound for playing music, compatible with just about any streaming platform. Available in three colors, this device will blend in with any room’s decor.

05 A lens kit for professional-quality smartphone pictures Amazon KEYWING iPhone Camera Lens Kit $18 See On Amazon On your next vacation, don't bother bringing a bulky digital camera — just pack this lens kit to transform your phone into a high-definition camera. The kit includes one each of wide, macro, and fisheye lenses, a universal attachment clip, and a storage bag to hold it all. Each HD lens is designed to reduce reflection and create crisp, clear images. You'll have everything you need to capture DSLR-quality photos with your smartphone.

06 This ergonomic back pillow optimized for spinal alignment Amazon ComfiLife Lumbar Support Pillow $28 See On Amazon If you've found yourself awakening with random aches in your back, this lumbar support pillow by ComfiLife could be your solution. This ergonomic wedge pillow can rest wherever it works best for you: under your knees or lower back, beneath your ribs, or even as a footrest. Side, back, and stomach sleepers can all benefit from using this memory foam pillow to help improve their spinal alignment while they're busy catching zzz's.

07 These fun, color-changing LED backlights for your TV Amazon Govee TV Backlights $16 See On Amazon Spice up your entertainment center with LED backlights for your TV. This strip of lights are super easy to install, and they add a pop of color to your gaming and movie nights. You can adjust the 32 available colors, as well as the speed and brightness settings with the included remote to complement whatever you're watching.

08 A magnetic shelf to maximize your counter space while cooking Amazon Instant Range Magnetic Top Shelf $27 See On Amazon Short on kitchen counter space? Add this magnetic top shelf to the top of your stove and make a spot for spices, oils, and other frequently used ingredients. The stainless steel shelf comes in black and measures 30 by 3.5 inches, and the magnetic base will help keep it from sliding around while you're cooking. Easiest "Add to Cart" ever.

09 Webcam covers for extra electronic privacy Amazon CloudValley Webcam Cover Slide (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon I bought the CloudValley webcam cover slides last year and can't recommend them enough. These webcam covers are subtle, easy to install, and do exactly what they're designed to do: keep your privacy intact from hackers. They come in a pack of two, but I've had the same cover on my laptop for over a year and it hasn't budged. They're easy to slide out for video chats and slide right back into place when I log out of Zoom. (Not to mention they're incredibly affordable!)

10 A sleek stainless steel cocktail set to elevate happy hour Amazon barillio Elite Cocktail Shaker Set $16 See On Amazon Give your home bar cart a serious upgrade with this six-piece cocktail shaker set by barillio. The high-quality stainless steel set is dishwasher safe and has everything you need to make any cocktail you could want, from mojitos to Moscow mules. The included velvet bag will keep your set clean and protected during the week so it's ready for happy hour come Friday afternoon.

11 A luxurious lip balm with built-in sun protection Amazon Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm $8 See On Amazon Hot, dry weather will have nothing on you with the Jack Black intense therapy lip balm. The cruelty-free balm comes in a natural mint flavor with built-in SPF 25, so it's perfect for sunny summer days. I'm very particular about lip balm, and this one gets my stamp of approval for the sun protection and germ-free application (you don't need to use your fingers to apply it). And before you ask, no, the brand is not affiliated with Jack Black, the actor of School of Rock fame.

12 A decked-out backpack perfect for school, travel & commuting Amazon Tzowla Backpack $28 See On Amazon Once you find a good backpack, never let it go. The Tzowla backpack from Amazon may be the only backpack you'll ever need to invest in again, but it's a quarter of the price of most comparable bags. It's water resistant with laptop and tablet compartments, a hook for a key fob, a built-in USB slot for charging your devices, a headphone jack, a cupholder, and more. It's ideal for travel because it has a built-in anti-theft system along with more pockets and compartments than you'll probably ever need. There's even a slot on the back to slide it over the handle of a suitcase. I honestly don't know what more you could ask for in a backpack.

13 A heavy-duty lotion that will soothe even the roughest hands Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $7 See On Amazon During much of the pandemic I worked in a grocery store, and my hands broke out in painful eczema patches from a combination of dry skin, cold weather, and frequent hand-washing. The only lotion that was effective at soothing my cracked, red skin was O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream. A little of this lotion goes a long way: It's thick and fragrance-free — and within a week of twice-daily use, my hands were almost back to normal. This lotion is beloved by me as well as countless other Amazon customers: It has nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

14 A military-grade pen with multiple built-in tools Amazon TF Takeflight Tactical Pen $20 See On Amazon In search of a gift for the person who has everything? Give them the TF Takeflight tactical pen, an aluminum ballpoint pen so tough it's used by Navy SEALs (per the manufacturer). It doubles as a flashlight, bottle opener, and glass breaker — and the veteran-owned company particularly references military personnel, first responders, and people with other highly dangerous jobs as those who use it. However, even the average person could feel safer (and cooler!) equipped with this pen.

15 This fabric razor to make your clothes look new again Amazon Conair Rechargeable Fabric Defuzzer $24 See On Amazon The Conair rechargeable fabric defuzzer could be just what you need to breathe new life into your wardrobe. The handheld tool uses ultra-sharp blades to trim fuzz, pills, and matts off of your clothing, making them look new again. There are three settings so you can get a close shave, and you can use it on anything from sweatshirts to blankets to your sofa.

16 A 3-pack of SPF-50 sunscreen that's a summertime essential Amazon Coppertone Sport Continuous Sunscreen Spray (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon No summer vacation is complete without sun protection. For running, hiking, swimming, or biking, generously apply some Coppertone Sport Continuous sunscreen spray, which has SPF-50 protection against both UVA and UVB rays. It comes in a convenient three-pack for just $19, so you'll never have to go without.

17 This video doorbell that helps you keep tabs on your front porch Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired $60 See On Amazon The high-tech answer to putting a peephole in your door is the Ring video doorbell. Using your existing doorbell hardware and advanced motion detection, you can keep tabs on who's at your door whenever, wherever. You'll get real-time notifications sent to your phone about packages and visitors, whether you're at home or away. Bonus: It's compatible with Alexa devices, which you can use to talk to your visitors without stepping foot outside.

18 A not-so-basic face wash for just about everybody Amazon Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser $12 See On Amazon There are tons of fancy face washes on the market, but nothing beats Cetaphil's gentle skin cleanser, a not-so-basic face-and-body soap. Cetaphil is a drugstore classic, and this formulation contains ingredients that are effective at cleansing your skin — but it shouldn't strip it of necessary moisture. It's ideal for dry, normal, or sensitive skin, or just those with a no-muss-no-fuss approach to skincare. It's also hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and pH balanced.

19 An electric facial razor that can do it all Amazon Panasonic ARC5 Electric Razor $140 See On Amazon Make an investment in your daily routine with the Panasonic ARC5 electric razor, a five-blade facial razor that works wet or dry. The advanced intelligent shave sensor checks for changes in hair density 220 times a second as you're shaving (and adjusts its motor speed accordingly), ensuring you'll get a close shave. Plus, the head pivots in 16 directions so you'll never miss a spot. No irritation, ingrown hairs, or five o'clock shadow in sight.

20 This ultra-powerful portable cell phone charger Amazon Anker Portable Charger $38 See On Amazon Life doesn't stop when your phone dies, though it certainly might seem that way. Ideal for travel, festivals, hikes, camping, or a night out, this Anker portable charger charges an iPhone 11 Pro to 50% in just 30 minutes. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, but holds enough power to fully charge an iPhone XS over five times on a single charge. One reviewer wrote, "This is not your average powerbank due to its large capacity but nonetheless a great addition if you are going on long trips."

21 This highly accurate digital meat thermometer Amazon ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer $18 See On Amazon Thanksgiving will never be the same after you invest in a ThermoPro waterproof digital meat thermometer. It's accurate within 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit, and the ambidextrous backlit display will always flip right side up to accommodate whatever angle you're using it at. It turns on and off automatically to save battery, and the IP65 waterproof rating means you can wash it under running water without fear.

22 These silicone baking mats made for home chefs Amazon Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Have you ever spent hours toiling away at a home-baked dessert, only to find when you took it out of the oven that you neglected to grease the pan? Simply lay these Amazon Basics silicone baking mats down before placing in the oven, and you'll never again ruin a batch of cookies that way. They'll even save you from the hassle of hand-washing large baking sheets. A set contains three sheets in three different sizes, all oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

23 These affordable smart plugs for anywhere in your home Amazon Kasa Smart Plug $20 See On Amazon Control your electronics using only your voice with the Kasa Smart Plugs, which are Alexa- and Google Home-compatible outlets you can use anywhere in your house. Set timers or countdown schedules for your lamps, fans, humidifiers, holiday lights, and more, and control your devices from anywhere in the Kasa app. Setup is simple, and the convenience of managing your devices with voice commands is priceless.

24 These satin pillowcases that'll help keep your hair & skin moisturized Amazon Love's cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase $6 See On Amazon Satin pillowcases like these from Love's cabin can be a lifesaver for dry hair. They come in a set of two in just about every color you can imagine, and they help protect your hair from unwanted frizz, tangles and knots by reducing friction while you sleep. They're also great for your skin because satin doesn't absorb moisture from your nighttime skincare products the way other fabrics do. Oh — and they're less than $10.

25 A teeth-whitening kit powerful enough to last 3 years Amazon Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light $40 See On Amazon If your teeth are more yellow than you'd like, give the Crest 3D Whitestrips with a bonus light a try. It contains enough supplies for 10 days of whitening: 10 sets of whitening strips for your top and bottom teeth, plus a blue light device that targets and weakens stains. Use it once a day for an hour, and you'll end the treatment with bright white teeth that can last up to three years. (Yes, I said years!)

26 A water flosser that's easier to use than string floss Amazon Waterpik Water Flosser $40 See On Amazon I'm a fastidious flosser, but my sensitive gums and tightly packed teeth often react poorly to traditional floss. A water flossier like the Waterpik can be up to 50% more effective than floss for improving gum health, but is less abrasive to sensitive mouths. It removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and even has a stamp of approval from the American Dental Association (ADA).

27 A 12-pack of razor blades to keep you stocked & shaved Amazon Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills (12-Piece) $15 See On Amazon Save some money and restock on razor blades with the Gillete5 12-piece razor blade pack. They fit all Gillette5, SkinGuard, Fusion ProShield, Fusion ProGlide, and Fusion razors. With 15 micro-fins to gently smooth and stretch the skin along with five blades for a close shave without irritation, you'll be rid of unwanted stubble in no time.

28 A workout tee that's almost as good as going shirtless Amazon Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon You don't need to spend an arm and a leg for quality athletic wear— the Under Armour Tech 2.0 short-sleeve T-shirt is quick-drying, super soft, and less than $20. You can stock up on these knowing that they'll last a long time; one reviewer reported, "I have some that are many years old & still look perfect."

29 An Amazon Fire HD tablet to keep you connected on the go Amazon Amazon Fire HD Tablet $90 See On Amazon Your favorite games, apps, movies, and shows are at the tip of your fingers with the Amazon Fire HD Tablet. Among the newest versions of the tablet, it has an 8-inch high-definition display with a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours. Netflix, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more are all available in the Amazon Appstore, and you can even connect your tablet to Alexa devices for hands-free control.

30 A 36-pack of plush, strong toilet paper Amazon Angel Soft Toilet Paper (36-Pack) $30 See On Amazon You'll never be caught empty-handed in the bathroom again. Each pack of this Angel Soft toilet paper contains 36 rolls of ultra-soft, luxurious toilet paper. The entire pack of strong and absorbent mega rolls is equivalent to 144 regular rolls of toilet paper, so they'll hold up when you need them most.

31 A portable streaming device for your TV Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite $18 See On Amazon Stream all your favorite content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and much more, all from what looks like a flash drive. It's a Fire TV Stick Lite from Amazon, and it plugs in neatly to the back of your TV to give you full access to all the shows you can't get enough of. Its compact size and easy setup means you can take it with you when traveling, too.

32 These extra-sharp kitchen shears to last for years Amazon KitchenAid All Purpose Shears $12 See On Amazon The KitchenAid all-purpose shears are perfect for kitchen use, like twine, veggies, meat and more. They're made with stainless steel, and they're super sharp as well as even dishwasher safe. They also come with a protective plastic blade guard for storage safety, and have a one year hassle-free replacement guarantee.

33 This LifeStraw with a built-in water filter Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Picture this: You're on a long hike on a warm day, and you find yourself out of water. What's a crafty outdoors person to do? Pull out your LifeStraw, a straw that filters contaminated water as you drink to remove more than 99.9% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics. It meets US EPA drinking water standards and weighs in at less than 2 ounces to fit in even the smallest backpack. This filter will last for 1,000 gallons of water — and best of all, for every straw purchased, one is given to a child in need.

34 An Alexa-compatible indoor security camera Amazon Blink Mini Compact Smart Security Camera $20 See On Amazon Keep tabs on your home at all times with the Alexa-supported Blink Mini smart security camera. The indoor camera has day and night high-definition video, and it sends alerts to your smartphone whenever motion is detected. With two-way audio, you can even hear and speak to people and pets in your home. Pair it with a screen-enabled Alexa device for a live view, and to control the device with just your voice.

35 This sheet set with over 170,000 positive ratings Amazon Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) $36 See On Amazon Good sleep is hard to come by. That's why you absolutely need this Mellanni bed sheet set, which includes wrinkle-resistant bedding that will have you sleeping comfortably in no time. These sheets come in over 40 colors in a brushed microfiber fabric, and the pack includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They're fade-, stain-, and shrink-resistant, so you'll be snoozing on a budget for years to come.

36 The budget-friendly earbuds with high-quality sound Amazon Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds $35 See On Amazon The Tozo wireless earbuds are backed by over 100,000 five-star reviews, proving you don't need to shell out much for quality earbuds. They can play nonstop audio for up to six hours and offer up to 30 hours of playtime with the charging case. Both the earbuds and case are waterproof, and they’ll pair quickly with your Bluetooth device. They’re available in six colors.

37 An innovative pillow made by sleep experts Amazon Casper Sleep Pillow $59 See On Amazon Are your pillows in need of a refresh? Replace them with a set of Casper sleep pillows, crafted by sleep experts with an innovative design to support your neck and spine. The microfiber fill is both comfortable and anti-clumping, so it'll bounce back to its original shape in no time. Plus, the 100% cotton cover is cooling, removable, and machine washable.

38 A flexible electric lighter with rechargeable batteries Amazon VICHYIE Electric Candle Lighter $8 See On Amazon This battery-operated, rechargeable lighter has a 360-degree flexible neck, so you won't have to get too close to the flame. It's also great for camping and other outdoor activities because it's wind- and splash-proof, with an on-and-off switch for safety. One reviewer called it "one of my smartest purchases on Amazon." They continued, "Matches and lighter fluid lighters seem so archaic now... not to mention wasteful."