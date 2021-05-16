48 weird products that make life a LOT easier

It's no surprise that you can find a lot of odd products among Amazon's massive inventory, but did you know many of them are actually quite helpful? Whether you want more efficient ways to clean, cook, or organize your home, this list is full of weird products that will make your life a lot easier. And if you're just looking for better ways to relax, you'll find products to help with that, too.

To start, there are a few items that'll make kitchen tasks so much easier and more fun. For example, there's a floating pasta timer that sings at different intervals to help you make al dente noodles. There's also a ceramic container shaped like a chick that helps separate egg whites and yolks. Also cool: A pair of durable claws that make perfectly shredded meat for BBQ meals. Beyond kitchen gadgets, you'll also find unique, helpful hacks for every area of the home. Think: A set of reusable dryer balls shaped like hedgehogs, a colorful toilet night light, and so much more.

Ready for the rest? Scroll on to browse more of the weird and wonderful products that will make your life easier as soon as you start using them.

01 This sleep mask with built-in Bluetooth speakers Amazon MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $25 See On Amazon Not only does this Bluetooth sleep mask block bothersome light, but it also lets you drift off while listening to relaxing music and podcasts. The lightweight memory foam mask is soft and breathable, and it's easy to pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device. You'll get up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge.

02 An easy-to-install wall outlet with USB ports Amazon TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet Charger $24 See On Amazon This handy wall outlet has built-in USB ports, so you can charge devices without adapters and leave the outlets free for appliances. The easy-to-install outlet also recognizes the connected device and delivers the right amount of power to prevent overcharging. Each pack contains two and you can choose from four colors.

03 This suction cup shelf for instant storage Amazon mDesign Suction Cup Shelf $15 See On Amazon This suction cup shelf is easy to stick on windows and other smooth surfaces, creating instant storage space, and it also comes with adhesive pads for wall installation. The durable shelf is shatter-resistant and the perfect size for storing essentials or displaying small plants.

04 A flexible brush cleaner for bottles, wine glasses & more Amazon BNYD Foam Brush Cleaner $8 See On Amazon With this bottle brush cleaner, you'll never have trouble washing narrow glasses, water bottles, and other hard-to-clean items. The long, flexible brush has soft foam bristles that are gentle on your glassware while removing dirt and stains from the bottom. As one reviewer wrote, "you can use it in practically any bottle."

05 These hedgehog dryer balls that soften laundry & reduce drying time Amazon Alysontech Hedgehog Dryer Balls (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon To soften clothes and speed up drying time, toss these hedgehog dryer balls in with your laundry. The hypoallergenic dryer balls fluff and separate laundry without the need for fabric softener or dryer sheets, and you can reuse them again and again.

06 This cleaning gel for keyboards, vents & more Amazon ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon Use this universal dust cleaner to quickly lift dirt, debris, and crumbs from your keyboard, car vents, and other hard-to-clean areas. The biodegradable, lemon-scented gel cleans without leaving behind a sticky residue, and you can reuse it multiple times before needing to replace it.

07 The durable claws that help cut & shred meat Amazon Bear Paw BBQ Meat Shredder Claws $13 See On Amazon These meat shredder claws are a must-have for BBQ lovers. The durable nylon claws are heat-resistant up to 475 degrees, allowing you to lift, cut, pull, and shred meat with ease. Plus, they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Choose from four colors: orange, black, gray, and red.

08 A massage ball that can help soothe muscle tension Amazon Anself Manual Massage Ball $9 See On Amazon This manual massage ball can help relieve muscle tension and soreness, and it's small enough to bring anywhere. Reviewers write that it's easy to use, and some like to pair it with their favorite massage oil for even more relaxation. Choose from four colors.

09 These reusable bags for making toasted sandwiches Amazon RL Treats Reusable Toaster Bags (3-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Craving a toasted sandwich? It's easy to make one at home in your pop-up toaster thanks to these reusable nonstick bags. Just place your assembled sandwich inside the bag before toasting to prevent cheese and other ingredients from dripping into the appliance. Each pack contains three.

10 The microfiber mop slippers that dust while you walk Amazon Milky House Microfiber Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon Make cleaning easier (and a little more fun) with these microfiber mop slippers. Each order includes five pairs of colorful slippers that lift dust, dirt, and pet hair while you walk. You can also attach them to a mop head or use them as cleaning towels.

11 The stainless steel bar that removes food odors from hands Amazon AMCO Stainless Steel Rub-a-Way Bar $9 See On Amazon After chopping onions, garlic, and other pungent ingredients, you can remove the smell from your hands with this odor-absorbing stainless steel bar. All you have to do is rub it between your hands like a regular bar of soap, and you can use it with or without water. The bar is dishwasher safe, and you can choose from several styles, including original, mini, and garlic-shaped.

12 A portable UV sanitizer for your phone, wallet & more Amazon HoMedics UV Light Sanitizer $33 See On Amazon Remove germs from your phone, wallet, glasses, and more with this portable UV sanitizer. The rechargeable device features two UV-C LEDs that kill germs in just 60 seconds, and it collapses flat for easy carrying when it's not in use. Choose from black, purple, and red.

13 The rolling alarm clock that can help you stop hitting snooze Amazon CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels $40 See On Amazon If you have a habit of hitting snooze too many times in the morning, this alarm clock on wheels can help you get out of bed on time. The battery-operated clock rolls, jumps, and beeps, forcing you to get up to turn it off. And if you really need it, you can snooze — but just one time. Choose from seven colors, including blue, black, and red.

14 These no-tie shoelaces that turn lace-up sneakers into slip-ons Amazon Xpand No-Tie Shoelaces $10 See On Amazon Turn any pair of lace-up sneakers into slip-ons with these no-tie shoelaces. You can adjust the tension during installation to find the most comfortable fit, and the laces come with anchors to keep them securely in place. Plus, you can choose from 35 colors to match your style.

15 A rechargeable, flameless candle lighter Amazon VICHYIE Candle Lighter $9 See On Amazon This arc lighter uses an electrical current to produce heat, so you can light candles without using a flame. The long, flexible lighter bends to your preferred angle, and it's USB-rechargeable, so you never have to worry about refilling lighter fluid or replacing batteries.

16 This infinity cube toy that's great for fidgety hands Amazon SMALL FISH Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $19 See On Amazon Relieve restlessness and keep your hands busy with this infinity cube fidget toy. Made from aluminum, the toy has a satisfying weight and lets you flip and fold cubes for hours. Also great: It's silent, small enough to carry anywhere, and good for all ages.

17 A pair of gloves with built-in flashlights Amazon Mylivell LED Flashlight Gloves $16 See On Amazon If you need extra light when you're working with your hands, this pair of LED flashlight gloves are perfect. The breathable, stretchy gloves have adjustable straps for a comfortable fit, and feature LED lights on the index finger and thumb. There's also a simple on/off switch on the back of each glove.

18 This pen that doubles as a magnetic fidget toy Amazon Beautychen Magnetic Fidget Pen $25 See On Amazon If you often find yourself fidgeting with your pen, you can take it to the next level with this magnetic fidget pen. It features 13 magnetic rings and 12 steel balls, which you can use to create all sorts of shapes. You can choose from five colors, and the pen also comes with stylus tips for use with tablets.

19 The rechargeable hand warmer that also charges your phone Amazon KARECEL Rechargeable Hand Warmer $25 See On Amazon Keep your hands comfortable on cold days with this rechargeable hand warmer. The dual-sided device offers three heat settings to quickly warm you up, and it lasts up to eight hours on one charge. Plus, you can use it as a power bank to charge your phone. Choose from black, mint, and pink.

20 This 15-in-1 multitool that comes with a belt pouch Amazon AUTOARK Hammer Multitool $12 See On Amazon No matter what you're working on, this all-in-one hammer will have the tool you need. It's made from durable stainless steel and features 15 tools, including an axe, wrench, pliers, nail claw, multiple screwdrivers, and more. It all folds up neatly into one compact tool, and a belt pouch is included for easy carrying.

21 This colorful levitating globe you'll love to stare at Amazon MOKOQI Magnetic Levitating LED Globe $37 See On Amazon Reviewers love this levitating globe, writing that it's mesmerizing to look at and a real conversation starter. The globe floats thanks to the magnetic force of the C-shaped frame, and there are three LEDs that create soothing colors. Also cool: If you spin the globe, it'll continue on its own for up to 25 minutes.

22 A defrosting tray that helps food thaw faster Amazon UPABLUNSO Defrosting Tray $16 See On Amazon Help frozen food thaw faster with this aluminum defrosting tray. Just place the frozen item on the tray and let it draw the cold from your food while you prep the rest of your ingredients. There's no electricity required, and the nonstick tray is easy to clean when you're done cooking.

23 The microwave cleaner that softens stuck-on food gunk Amazon TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 See On Amazon This microwave steam cleaner makes it easy to remove stuck-on food gunk. Just add vinegar, water, and lemon juice to the fill lines inside the cleaner, then microwave it for five to seven minutes. The handy cleaning tool releases steam to soften food messes, allowing you to quickly wipe down the microwave.

24 A ceramic container that separates egg whites & yolks Amazon FOYO Egg Separator $9 See On Amazon When you need to divide eggs for a recipe, this egg separator makes it so much easier. Just crack an egg into this fun ceramic container and pour the egg white out to separate. And because it's decorative, you'll probably want to leave it out on the counter even when you're not cooking.

25 These silicone gloves with built-in scrubbing bristles Amazon ThxToms Dishwashing Gloves $10 See On Amazon Make dishwashing easier with these clever sponge cleaning gloves. Made from food-grade silicone and featuring flexible bristles, the gloves help lift food messes while you scrub each dish. They're also heat-resistant and safe to use in hot and cold water. Choose from three colors.

26 A suction cup drink caddy for the shower Amazon SipCaddy Shower Cupholder $16 See On Amazon Enjoy a beverage in the bath or shower with this clever suction cup drink caddy. The highly rated cupholder works with cans, cups, and wine glasses and sticks to glass, mirrors, or glazed tile. You can even use it to store shampoo bottles upside down so it's easier to get every last bit of product. Choose from six colors, including black, red, and clear.

27 This sprayer that's great for olive oil, vinegar & more Amazon PUZMUG Oil Sprayer $10 See On Amazon With this olive oil sprayer, you can add the perfect amount of flavor when you're grilling, frying, baking, or making a salad. The bottle has a stainless steel top with a nonslip button, allowing you to dispense an even mist of your favorite ingredient, including olive oil, vinegar, soy sauce, lemon juice, and more.

28 The spaghetti monster colander that'll make you laugh every time you make pasta Amazon OTOTO Spaghetti Monster Colander $20 See On Amazon This spaghetti monster colander is functional and fun, so you really can't go wrong. The cheerful yellow colander has googly monster eyes that double as handles, and many reviewers report laughing every time they use it. Also great: It's BPA-free and easy to clean in the dishwasher.

29 This floating pasta timer that sings 4 melodies Amazon Brainstream Singing Floating Pasta Timer $25 See On Amazon Want a fun way to cook al dente pasta? Just add this floating timer to the pot while your pasta cooks, and it'll sing songs at different intervals — for example, "That's Amore" at the three-minute mark — to signal how much time has passed.

30 The LED chopsticks that look like little lightsabers Amazon ChopSabers Chopsticks $11 See On Amazon The Force will be with you when using these lightsaber chopsticks. The pair is available in an array of colors, including blue, green, and red, and you can also opt for two-packs with color combinations. The LED chopsticks light up at the touch of a button, and the batteries are easy to replace as needed.

31 This watermelon slicer that creates bite-size cubes Amazon Watermelon Slicer Pro Fruit Cutter $11 See On Amazon It's easy to cut fresh watermelon with this stainless steel fruit slicer. All you have to do is cut the watermelon in half and slide this gadget through the fruit to create perfectly cubed pieces. And since the blades aren't sharp, it's kid-friendly, too.

32 A bag sealer that helps keeps snacks fresh Amazon Karidge Chips Bag Sealer $15 See On Amazon Once you've opened a bag of chips, keep your snack fresh with this easy-to-use bag sealer. The gadget heats up quickly and seals a variety of plastic snack bags in seconds, so you don't need to use a clip or transfer food to an airtight container. A storage case is included, too.

33 This toilet night light with 16 color options Amazon Chunace Rechargeable Toilet Bowl Night Light $13 See On Amazon Rather than turning on a bright overhead light for middle-of-the-night bathroom trips, you can install this toilet night light instead. The motion-activated light is waterproof and offers 16 LED color options and five brightness levels. Plus, it's rechargeable, so you never have to replace the batteries.

34 A smart notebook that uploads your writing to the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook with Pen $27 See On Amazon With this smart notebook, you can jot down all your ideas using the included pen and upload the writing to your preferred cloud service to make digital copies. The best part? You can microwave the eco-friendly notebook to erase the pages, allowing you to reuse it countless times.

35 A travel toothbrush case that sanitizes with UV light Amazon Pursonic Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer $12 See On Amazon This travel toothbrush case has built-in UV bulbs that kill bacteria on your brush in five minutes, helping to keep it clean between replacements. The portable, battery-operated sanitizer fits all toothbrushes and most electric heads, and it turns on automatically when you place a brush inside.

36 The magnetic pickup tool that helps you find dropped nails, keys & more Amazon VIBELITE Magnetic LED Pickup Tool $15 See On Amazon If you drop a nail or screw in the middle of a construction project, this magnetic pickup tool can help you find it in no time. It has three bright LEDs and an extendable, flexible neck with a magnetic head and base, allowing you to lift objects from hard-to-reach places with ease.

37 This magnetic car phone mount that clips onto the vent Amazon Logitech Magnetic Car Mount $6 See On Amazon This magnetic car phone mount is so easy to use — just clip the mount onto the air vent and attach the adapter to your phone, and they'll connect with one quick motion. Since there are no mounting clips to deal with, you can just grab your phone and go when you reach your destination.

38 This funny silicone toothpick holder Amazon Genuine Fred Silicone Toothpick Holder $16 See On Amazon Serving appetizers at your next dinner party? Your guests will love plucking toothpicks from this funny silicone holder while enjoying cheese, olives, and other bite-size snacks. It's ideal for Halloween parties, but will liven up any get-together. The holder is soft yet sturdy, BPA-free, and sure to be a conversation starter.

39 A sponge holder that looks like a tiny bed Amazon OTOTO Kitchen Sponge Holder $15 See On Amazon When the dishes are done, you can tuck your kitchen sponge into this unique holder. This dishwasher safe holder has mini built-in pillows that make it look like a tiny bed. It fits any standard sponge, and also comes with one included. One reviewer wrote: "I had no idea a sponge could look so cute."

40 An earwax removal tool with a built-in camera Amazon BEBIRD Ear Wax Removal Tool $27 See On Amazon This earwax removal tool with a camera syncs up with your mobile device, so you can see while cleaning your ears. The lightweight tool has LED lights for visibility and comes with two ear spoons that help you gently remove wax buildup. Also great: The device is rechargeable.

41 The moldable glue that's great for all kinds of home repairs Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue Kit $12 See On Amazon This moldable glue is great for making all sorts of repairs around the house. The flexible, non-runny glue can be molded into any shape and works with ceramic, glass, metal, wood, and more. You'll have 30 minutes to make repairs and the glue will fully set into durable silicone rubber within 24 hours. Each order contains four single-use packs.

42 A curved massager that's great for the back & neck Amazon Gaiam Massage Tool $25 See On Amazon Use this pinpoint massager to help soothe muscle aches and tension in your back, neck, shoulders, and legs. The curved tool has a textured massage ball on the end, allowing you to apply pressure and release tension on the hard-to-reach areas all along the sides and back of your body.

43 A silicone bowl for making fresh microwave popcorn Amazon Popco Original Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $14 See On Amazon Instead of buying bagged popcorn, you can make a fresh batch with this highly rated microwave popcorn bowl, which has over 18,000 Amazon reviews. Just add kernels and your favorite seasonings to the bowl and pop it in the microwave. The silicone bowl has convenient built-in handles, it's dishwasher safe, and comes in 18 colors.

44 A cooling gel mask that soothes tired, puffy eyes Amazon kimkoo Gel Eye Mask $9 See On Amazon Pop this cooling gel eye mask in the fridge for a few hours, then use it to soothe tired, puffy eyes. The mask has adjustable straps so you can find the most comfortable fit, and it's washable and reusable. A storage bag is included, so it's easy to keep in the fridge and use at a moment's notice.

45 The water filter straw that removes bacteria & parasites Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $14 See On Amazon This personal water filter has a near-perfect rating with almost 70,000 reviews. The filtered straw removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, allowing you to safely drink from streams, lakes, and other natural water sources. The straw is lightweight and long-lasting, making it perfect for camping, hiking, and emergency situations.

46 These reusable silicone food storage bags that reduce plastic waste Amazon AISHN Reusable Silicone Food Bags (4-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Reduce single-use plastic bag waste by switching to these reusable silicone food storage bags. Sold in a colorful set of four, the BPA-free bags create an airtight, leakproof seal to keep food fresh. They're also temperature-resistant, freezer-safe, and easy to clean in the dishwasher.

47 A nonstick pan with detachable handle for easy storage Amazon Cleverona Nonstick Pan $32 See On Amazon If you're short on storage space in the kitchen, this nonstick pan has a detachable handle that's easy to snap on and off as needed. The pan works with various heat sources, including induction stovetops, and it has a flared rim that reduces drips when pouring. Plus, the lid has a cool-touch knob, built-in steam vent, and a heat-resistant silicone rim so it won't stick to the pan.