If you ask me, there are usually some household staples you can almost guarantee will be in every home on the block. Knife sets, plungers, dust pans — all practical items that get a ton of use. But what about beeswax food wraps or oversized bath pillows? While those might not be as common, they should be in every home — and so should all the other genius, yet practical things I've included on this list.

But if you still need a little convincing, don't worry — those reusable food wraps truly speak for themselves. Not only can they help you save money when compared to plastic wrap, but they're so sturdy that you can even wash them in the sink. Or, if you're in dire need of a spa day, just grab that bath pillow. It features two extra-large panels, helping to keep your head and shoulders comfortable while you soak. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the reusable food baggies; so much that I've even added them to my cart for later.

And because genuinely practical things are hardly ever really expensive, I've made sure that everything on this list is $25 or less. So what are you waiting for? I wasn't kidding about adding those baggies to my cart, you know.

01 The first aid kit that comes with all the essentials Amazon SHBC First Aid Kit $29 See On Amazon With more than 250 pieces inside, this first aid kit comes loaded with all the basics needed to dress small wounds and burns. Separate, individual compartments make it easy to keep everything organized — and many reviewers even wrote about how it's a "well stocked" for the price.

02 A spray that removes tough mold & mildew Amazon concrobium Mold Control Spray $11 See On Amazon When no amount of scouring and scrubbing will get rid of that stubborn mold or mildew, it might be time to give this spray a try. The fast-acting formula attacks also prevents regrowth, whether the mold is trapped in grout or splayed across your shower door. Plus, it's safe to use on nearly any surface.

03 This USB lighter that's completely flameless Amazon RONXS Camping Lighter $10 See On Amazon This lighter is unlike many others, because it's completely flameless and uses a plasma arc when powered. It can be charged via USB and even has an indicator light in the front that'll show you how charged the battery is. Plus, it's windproof and has a flexible gooseneck to help reach various surfaces.

04 A pair of brushes that clean deep into dirty lint traps Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon A clogged lint trap cause your dryer to use more electricity than necessary to dry your clothes — so clean it out using these brushes. The flexible handles allow you to press them deep into deep, awkward lint traps, and you can even use them to swipe away dust from underneath furniture.

05 This body brush with an extra-long handle Amazon Metene Body Brush $13 See On Amazon Scrubbing that awkward middle part of your back clean can be difficult — unless you've got help from this body brush. With its extra-long handle, scrubbing all over your body is a total breeze. The best part? You have the option of using it wet or dry.

06 These ceiling fan pull chains that tell you which is which Amazon Ceiling Fan Pull Chain (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon Instead of guessing at which pull chain is for the light versus the fan, swap them out with this cute pair that tells you which one is which. Each one is extra-long so that there's no trouble reaching them — and they're even made from durable, rustproof brass.

07 The reusable food wraps made from organic cotton Amazon Reusable Bee's Wrap (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Stop wasting your money on plastic wrap — switch over to these food wraps instead. Not only are they an easy way to save money, but each one is made from organic cotton that's been infused with beeswax. The result? You're able to reuse them for months, as well as wash them under running water.

08 The shields that help prevent oven rack burns Amazon Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Accidentally touching hot racks when you're reaching into your oven is never fun — so grab these protective covers. They're made from heat-resistant silicone, and can be trimmed to fit shorter toaster oven racks. "I am always burning the back of my hand when I am baking with both racks," wrote one reviewer. "The shields have stopped that"

09 A set of shower curtain rings that are rust-resistant Amazon Amazer Double Shower Curtain Rings $7 See On Amazon Ever notice how your shower curtain rings can get rusty over time? Then it's time to upgrade to this rust-resistant set. They're sized to fit any standard shower rod, and the balls running along the top even help them glide back and forth.

10 A pack of AA batteries you can recharge Amazon Energizer Rechargeable Batteries $15 See On Amazon Not all batteries are rechargeable, whereas this pack of AAs only takes about four hours to power all the way back up. They're also recyclable once they're unable to maintain a charge, though that won't be for a while — and the status indicator system lets you know when your batteries are done powering up.

11 These battery-operated light bulbs for when the power goes out Amazon JackonLux Multi-Function Battery Backup Emergency Light $18 See On Amazon You don't have to stumble around in the dark when the power goes out — just turn on one of these battery-operated light bulbs. They'll stay bright for about four hours, while the tough, impact-resistant body helps keep it safe from accidental drops. Plus, the hook even lets you hang it up if needed.

12 This cast iron skillet you can use right out of the box Amazon Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $18 See On Amazon Since this cast iron skillet arrives pre-seasoned, you can easily use it right out of the box. It's tough enough to use over a campfire, yet so versatile that you can use it to make everything from steak to spaghetti. Plus, many reviewers raved about the even heat distribution when cooking.

13 A kit that comes with all the tools you need to make sushi Amazon Trusted Treasure Sushi Making Kit $20 See On Amazon Making your own sushi at home can be hard — unless you have this kit to help you out. Each one comes with rolling mats, chopsticks, rice paddles, an avocado slicer, and other tools to help you get a perfectly uniform roll. Plus, you even get a handy sushi bazooka — just in case the rolling mats prove too difficult.

14 The organizers that help tidy up cluttered drawers Amazon Evelots Drawer Organizer (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Socks, scarves, underwear — no matter what you have in your drawers, these honeycomb organizers can help you tidy them up. Installation is as easy as snapping the pieces together, and you even have the option of putting fewer pieces together in order to make a smaller organizer.

15 A step stool that folds down when you're done with it Amazon Delxo Folding Step Stool $19 See On Amazon Some kitchens aren't big enough to keep a step stool kicking around — so grab this folding one if you're short on space. Not only is it collapsible, but it's so sturdy that it can hold up to 250 pounds. Choose from 10 colors, as well as five different heights.

16 The bath pillow made with 2 oversized panels Amazon Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow $25 See On Amazon Some bath pillows only consist of one cushion — but not this one. With two oversized panels, it helps keep your head and shoulders supported while you're soaking. Both panels are also waterproof, and it even comes in four colors: white, blue, pink, or grey.

17 A cleanser that removes dirt & chemicals from your fruit Amazon Veggie Wash Spray (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If you want to give your greens an extra-thorough clean, check out this cleanser. It's made from 100% food-safe ingredients, allowing it to gently remove wax, preservatives, agricultural chemicals, and more. Plus, it’s safe to use on all types of produce.

18 These paper towels you can use over & over again Amazon Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels $9 See On Amazon Able to be reused more than 120 times, these bamboo paper towels are an eco-friendly alternative to regular disposable ones. They're soft enough that you can use them on skin, yet tough enough to tackle dirty jobs from your garage to the kitchen. The best part? You can even toss them into the wash for an easy clean.

19 A pair of pillowcases made from breathable bamboo silk Amazon Vegan Silk Bamboo Pillowcase (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If you tend to get hot while you're sleeping, try swapping out the pillowcases on your bed with these ones which are made with bamboo silk. They're silky as well as breathable, and you even have the choice of two colors: gray or white.

20 The reusable grocery tote that comes with mesh produce bags Amazon RabbeLush Reusable Grocery with Weight Tags (12-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Unlike some reusable grocery totes, this one comes with a mesh handle to help keep it from digging into your hand when you're carrying heavy loads. You also get nine mesh produce bags for all your greens — and the tare weights are even printed on the tags for reference.

21 A mail organizer with extra space for keys Amazon mDesign Wall Mount Mail Organizer Basket $20 See On Amazon Always misplacing your keys? Add this organizer next to your front door, and you'll always have a convenient place to hang them up when you come home. There's also space for mail, magazines, or even a pair of sunglasses. And since each order comes with mounting hardware, there's no need to purchase extras.

22 These storage cubes that collapse flat when not in use Amazon Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Put these storage cubes on shelves to help tidy up cluttered knick-knacks, or even use them to help organize that messy closet. They're made from sturdy, breathable fabric, with handles on either side so that they're easy to carry. Choose from six shades: beige, brown, navy, red, gray, or black.

23 A set of reusable food bags made from extra-thick silicone Amazon SPLF BPA Free Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Still wasting money on plastic food baggies? Now's your chance to upgrade to these reusable ones made from tough silicone. The touch-lock seal is leakproof, helping to keep your leftovers fresh until you're ready to eat. Plus, each order comes with three snack-, two gallon-, as well as five sandwich-sized bags.

24 A set of organizer bins for crowded refrigerators Amazon Seseno Refrigerator Organizer Bins (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Whether your fridge is full of jars, soda cans, or simple condiment bottles, these organizer bins are a must-have. Each one is large enough to hold up to nine cans or water bottles, and they're even made from tough plastic that's shatter-resistant.

25 The blackout curtains that help insulate your home Amazon LUSHLEAF Blackout Curtains $19 See On Amazon Not only are these blackout curtains great for sleeping in late on the weekends, but they're also extra-thick. The result? Hanging them up can help insulate your home against the weather outside, leading to lower utility bills. And if that isn't enough, they even come in more than 15 vibrant shades.

26 An ice cube tray with a lid to help prevent spills Amazon Yoove Ice Cube Tray With Lid and Bin $21 See On Amazon If you don't have an ice maker in your freezer, this ice cube tray is an all-in-one solution. The tray itself is made from flexible silicone, making it easy to pop the cubes out once they've frozen. Each order also comes with a lid to help prevent spills — and you even get a storage bin to hold all the ice.

27 This body pillow that lets you adjust its loft Amazon Luxury Full Body Pillow $25 See On Amazon Whether you're sleeping on your side or reading a book, this body pillow can help keep you supported in all the right spots. The zipper on the side lets you add or remove filling in order to adjust the loft — and many reviewers even wrote about how it's "high-quality" for the price.

28 A bedside lamp that takes up hardly any space Amazon GOLSPARK USB Bedside Table Lamp $22 See On Amazon Even if your nightstand or desktop is tight on space, this lamp is likely small enough to fit. It features two USB ports to charge your devices, as well as an extra plug. Each order comes with one LED bulb included — and one reviewer even wrote that "it is sturdy, well-designed and convenient."

29 The desk organizer made from classy faux leather Amazon KINGFOM PU Leather Desk Organizer $16 See On Amazon Whereas most desk organizers are plastic, this one is made from faux leather that gives it a classier, more elegant feel. There's space for pens, pencils, phones, or even business cards — and it even comes in a variety of finishes to suit any style. My personal favorite? The sleek white marble option.

30 A set of spice jars that come with stylish labels Amazon Aozita Glass Spice Jars (24-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Swap out all your plastic spice bottles in favor of these reusable glass ones. The waterproof lids keep your spices fresh — and each order also comes with multiple pages of stylish labels that'll make any dull spice rack Instagram-worthy.

31 The spice rack that fits into drawers Amazon Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray $25 See On Amazon Don't have enough counter space for a spice rack? This slanted one fits into most drawers, helping you save space in cramped kitchens. It's made from heavy-duty steel, with a metallic silver finish that's resistant to stains. One reviewer even wrote that "it fits very nicely in my large drawer, and holds about 28 jars of spices.

32 A vegetable chopper that does all the work for you Amazon Kitchenmuh Mandoline Slicer $23 See On Amazon Slicing up vegetables quickly becomes tedious, so why not use this chopper instead? Each order comes with seven interchangeable blades to help you slice, dice, chop, and shred your ingredients. Plus, all your ingredients instantly fall into the collection bin underneath until you're ready to cook.

33 This gadget that seals & slices the crust off your sandwiches Amazon BigLeef Sandwich Sealer and Decruster $12 See On Amazon Ever had a Smucker's Uncrustable? This gadget helps you make similar sandwiches for a fraction of the price. Simply press it down onto your PB&J sandwich, and it'll cut off the crust while simultaneously sealing the sides shut. Plus, it's completely BPA-free.

34 A salad spinner that doubles as a stylish serving bowl Amazon Farberware Pump Spinner with Bowl $20 See On Amazon Toss your washed salad greens into this spinner, then twist the handle a few times to whisk away all that water. Once dry, you can even remove the basket so that the bowl can be used to serve guests — and reviewers even raved about how useful the stop button is.

35 The egg cooker that gets breakfast made quickly Amazon AE Labs Egguru Electric Egg Cooker $15 See On Amazon Don't rush out the door on an empty stomach — let this egg cooker whip up something to eat in just a few short minutes. It's able to hard, soft, or medium boil up to seven eggs at the same time. Plus, each order even comes with a slicer you can use to add them to salads.

36 A tongue scraper made from medical-grade stainless steel Amazon Mastermedi Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon These tongue scrapers are meant to help remove bacteria that could cause unwanted odor, and they're made from medical-grade stainless steel that shouldn't get rusty over time. Plus, they boast ergonomic designs complete with easy-to-grip handles.

37 This scrubber brush set that helps you clean tight space Amazon Holikme Deep Cleaning Brush Set (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Whether you've got dirty grout or shower tracks, this scrubber brush set can help you get them sparkling like new. Each order comes with two large hand brushes, one narrow detail scrubber, as well as two scouring brushes for grooves and tile. Plus, the handles are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in either hand.

38 These furniture risers that let you store stuff under your bed Amazon Slipstick 3 Inch Bed/Furniture Risers $18 See On Amazon Add these furniture risers to your bed posts, and you'll be able to fit all sorts of large items underneath. Each one features a heavy-duty steel plate underneath, giving them added reinforcement against heavy pieces of furniture. The best part? Each riser can hold up to 660 pounds.

39 The dustpan set with a set of teeth to clean dirty bristles Amazon YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set $24 See On Amazon Ever notice how dust bunnies can get stuck to the bristles on your broom? That's why this dustpan set features silicone teeth on the top of the dustpan, allowing you to comb out all that dust and dirt without having to touch any of it. Plus, both the dustpan and broom lock together for easy storage.

40 This charging station with 4 built-in USB ports Amazon SUPERDANNY Mountable Charging Station $16 See On Amazon Not only does this charging station feature four plugs, but there are also four USB ports where you can easily charge your devices. The power cable is extra-long, making it easy to reach distant outlets — and it even comes in a variety of colors to suit any style.

41 This laptop stand that you can easily take with you Amazon KENTEVIN Adjustable Laptop Holder $18 See On Amazon While some laptop stands aren't very portable, this one folds down so that you can easily take it with you to and from work. It's made from lightweight ABS instead of metal — and the non-slip pads on the bottom help keep it from shifting around while you're working.

42 A set of chair booties that help prevent scratched floors Amazon BLENDNEW Furniture Leg Socks (32-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Don't let your chair legs scratch up that gorgeous hardwood — put these booties on so that they glide across floors with ease. The high-density polyester fibers are woven with elastic, which helps keep them from slipping down over time. Plus, they're also great for reducing noise.

43 The jar opener that mounts underneath your cabinets Amazon EZ Off Jar Opener $13 See On Amazon Whether you've got a stubborn water bottle or tough jar lid, this opener can get it popped with a gentle twist. It mounts underneath your cabinets using the included screws — though each order also comes with double-sided adhesive in case you don't want to drill into the woodwork.

44 A set of shields to help prevent doorknob dents Amazon Xfenvs Door Knob Wall Shield (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Don't let your doorknob bash a dent into your walls — use these silicone protectors to help soften the blow. The adhesive backing makes it easy to put them on, and you can even paint them to match your doorknob if you like. Choose from two colors: clear or white.

45 The rug grippers that help save you from accidental trips Amazon NeverCurl Shape Design Gripper $14 See On Amazon Tripping over a curled rug can send you flying, so why not secure them down using these grippers? The adhesive is weatherproof, allowing you to use them inside as well as outside. Plus, each one is ultra-slim so that they're hardly detectable underfoot.

46 A moisture absorber that freshens up damp closets Amazon DampRid Fragrance Free Disposable Moisture Absorber with Activated Charcoal $20 See On Amazon Damp closets can quickly develop that mildew smell, leaving your clothes with unwanted odors — so grab this moisture absorber. Activated charcoal works to remove moisture, helping to banish musty odors from closets, bathrooms, basements, and more. One reviewer also wrote that "they last at least a month for odors, but can last a lot longer with collecting moisture."

47 This panini press with non-stick heating plates Amazon GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker $20 See On Amazon Nothing ruins a sandwich quicker than having it get stuck to your panini press — that's why this one is made with non-stick heating plates. That means there's no oil or butter needed to keep your food from sticking, and the plates are even shaped so that your bread comes out with a diagonal indent for slicing.

48 A spray that eliminates unwanted bathroom odors Amazon Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $12 See On Amazon Give your toilet bowl a few spritzes with this spray before you go, and it'll eliminate any unwanted odors before they even hit the air. Each bottle comes with enough for about 200 uses, and it even smells like fresh citrus (thanks to the added essential oils).

49 The label maker that works without batteries Amazon DYMO Embossing Label Maker $10 See On Amazon Not only does this label maker work without any batteries or electricity needed, but the labels it produces are also embossed. That means there's no ink to wear away over time — and each order even comes with 12 feet of label paper to start with.