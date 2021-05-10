When you just got paid and your bank account is looking refreshed, it's tempting to go out on a high-end spending spree. Does it feel good for the first few credit card swipes? Definitely. But take it from someone who now owns a pair of $250 designer leather pants she never wears: there are tons of soon-to-be wildly popular products available conveniently on Amazon — all for less than $35. In fact, some items are so good they're already trending up with thousands of reviews.

Everything I've selected for this list is either skyrocketing in popularity or on the verge of being super hot this upcoming season. Case in point? The pillowy slides that come in a ton of fun colors. With EVA foam soles, they give your feet some light cushioning as you strut around the pool deck. Or, if you're looking for outdoor gear, there's also an insulated thermos with a digital thermometer built into the lid. And what about home goods? Don't get me started on the memory foam pillow that's infused with cooling gel — a must-have for warm, stuffy nights.

So what are you waiting for? Like I said, these genius products are going to be very popular this year — make sure to grab a pair of those slides while you still can.

01 The posture corrector that can help alleviate back pain Amazon ComfyBrace Posture Corrector $20 See On Amazon Wearing a posture corrector like this one properly aligns your back, which can relieve pain in your neck, shoulder, and upper back. It's designed to fit all genders, and the slim design makes it hard to detect underneath clothing. Plus, unlike some correctors, this one is fully adjustable for comfort.

02 A detangling brush that's gentle on scalps Amazon Remington Tame The Mane Electric Detangling Brush $21 See On Amazon Stubborn tangles are no match for this electric detangling brush as the teeth rock back and forth to gently dislodge knots. The bristles are soft at the tips, so they're gentle even on sensitive scalps. It's also travel-friendly since it's cordless and comes with a brush cover.

03 This adjustable measuring cup to help you save space Amazon OXO Adjustable Measuring Cup $12 See On Amazon You don't need to keep an entire collection of bulky measuring cups — just downsize to this adjustable one. The silicone disc on the inside works like a squeegee, keeping your wet and dry ingredients from leaking downwards. It measures one-eighth of a cup up to two full cups and works especially well for sticky ingredients, like peanut butter or honey.

04 A pair of slippers that come in fun, bright colors Amazon Rosyclo Pillow Slides $20 See On Amazon Yellow, neon green, orange, pink — these slippers come in so many fun colors it's no surprise they're going to be hot as hell this year. The soft EVA foam soles absorb shock as you move, while the anti-slip soles help keep you safe on wet floors. They're also quick-drying and easy to clean. Available sizes: 4 — 11 Women / 4 — 10 Men

05 The water shoes that won't chafe your ankles Amazon VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes $12 See On Amazon Unlike some water shoes, this pair features a smooth opening that won't rub uncomfortably against your ankles. The rubber soles keep your feet safe from rocks when swimming or even just the poolside concrete during water aerobics. Choose from dozens of colors, including a gorgeous tie-dye option. Available sizes: 4 — 13.5 Women / 3 — 12 Men

06 A mini dehumidifier that doesn't require batteries or electricity Amazon Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier $20 See On Amazon Hang or place this mini dehumidifier anywhere and it'll get to work without needing batteries or power. While it's perfect for small spaces — like cabinets and drawers — it's still so powerful that it can tackle entire rooms. The best part? The moisture-absorbing material inside lasts for up to four weeks.

07 This external battery you can recharge using the sun Amazon BLAVOR Solar Power Bank $29 See On Amazon With a solar panel built into the back, this external battery works wirelessly to charge your devices while you're on the go. It also features a built-in flashlight, and each order even comes with a portable compass kit — just in case you take it with you camping or hiking.

08 A smart thermos that tells you how warm or cold your drink is Amazon TLINNA Coffee thermos $20 See On Amazon Coffee tastes best served at the right temperature, and a quick tap on the lid of this smart thermos tells you exactly how warm yours is. The insulated walls keep hot drinks toasty for up to 12 hours and cold drinks cool for up to 24 hours. The lid is also leakproof, so there's no need to worry about spills.

09 The gel pillow that'll help you stay cool at night Amazon NESAILA Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow $34 See On Amazon If you find yourself sweating throughout the night, check out this gel memory foam pillow that cools and improves airflow. One side of the pillow features cooling gel to prevent overheating by dispersing heat and regulating the temperature while you sleep. Plus, the medium-height loft is perfect for sleeping in any position.

10 A moisturizing sun cream with SPF 50 protection Amazon COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF50 PA+++ $25 See On Amazon This hydrating sunscreen moisturizes dry skin with soothing aloe and protects against UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly into skin without any greasy residue — and unlike some sunscreens, this one won't leave any white cast on your face.

11 This lint roller that's infinitely reusable Amazon ANRUI Lint Remover And Sweater Shaver $12 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on sticky paper refills, use this reusable lint remover that's more effective at lifting dust and hair. The copper craft blade pulls away dust, hair, and pilling on fabric with a gentle sweep. Plus, it's rust-resistant and works on any type of flat fabric.

12 A flash drive that plugs directly into your phone Amazon Sunany Flash Drive 128GB Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, PC and More Devices $21 See On Amazon Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, this flash drive stores files from either. With 128 gigabytes of storage, it's perfect for backing up your videos and photos — especially if you're prone to breaking phones or are nearing your phone's storage limit. It even keeps your data safe from prying eyes with touch-ID security.

13 The LED emergency light bulbs that are rechargeable Amazon Neporal Emergency Light Bulb (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon When the power goes out and you're stuck in the dark indefinitely, you'll be glad you bought these rechargeable light bulbs. Each one provides up to four hours of light, and you can screw them into regular lightbulb sockets to quickly recharge them. "Just one of these bulbs will really light up a room!" raved one reviewer.

14 A potent serum that can help brighten your complexion Amazon Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum $18 See On Amazon A few drops of this serum on your face each day can brighten complexion in just three weeks. It features Vitamin C, which contains nourishing antioxidants and can reduce the appearance of pores, fade acne scars and brow spots, and clear up breakouts. The active ingredients in this bottle work similarly to cult favorite SkinCeuticals at a fraction of the price, according to enthusiastic reviews.

15 These tongs that let you toss & chop salad at the same time Amazon Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs $18 See On Amazon Use these tongs to quickly chop salad ingredients without breaking out a cutting board and knife. The sharp stainless steel blades easily slice through vegetables, and the soft-grip handles are comfortable to hold. The best part? They'll never need to be sharpened.

16 An easy-to-use donut maker for homemade treats Amazon Dash Mini Donut Maker Machine $20 See On Amazon Making donuts at home is as easy as making waffles with this mini donut maker. Simply load it up with your preferred batter, set the timer, then sit back and wait. The automatic shut-off helps prevent overcooking — and the non-stick heating plates make it easy to pop your seven donuts out once they're done.

17 The reusable silicone straws that are easier to clean Amazon FORI Reusable Silicone Straws (8-Pack) Openable design $10 See On Amazon These colorful reusable straws are made of food-grade silicone that's BPA-free. This set stands out from others because each straw snaps open so it's easy to completely clean inside the straws without needing a special brush. They're soft and flexible, and work with both hot and cold drinks.

18 A spray bottle that produces an ultra-fine mist for hair styling Amazon Uervoton Fine Mist Spray Bottle (12 Oz.) $12 See On Amazon If your hair needs a light touch of moisture, this spray bottle produces a fine mist that'll make it easy to style without leaving it drenched. The continuous spray nozzle works from any angle — even if it's upside-down — and reviewers with curly hair raved about how it helps with styling their 'do.

19 This personal blender with sharp, powerful blades Amazon Hotsch Portable Blender (13.5 Oz.) $27 See On Amazon You don't need a giant blender to make yourself a smoothie — just use this personal one. Powerful stainless steel blades crush through ice and other frozen ingredients, and the rechargeable battery lets you use it on the go. Weighing just 1 pound, it's compact size is convenient for small kitchens, traveling, or even dorm rooms.

20 A collapsible lantern that runs for more than 30 hours Amazon Goal Zero Solar Powered Lantern Collapsible $20 See On Amazon Whether you're camping or stuck without power, this collapsible lantern can help you see in the dark for hours. The built-in solar panel allows you to recharge it using the sun, and it even features a flickering candle mode if you're in the mood to relax. When not in use, the lantern collapses for slim storage.

21 The compact sleeping bag with built-in head protection Amazon Emergency Sleeping Bag $18 See On Amazon Always be prepared for camping on a cold night with this emergency sleeping bag with a built-in hood. The mylar lining reflects your body heat to retain warmth and prevent hypothermia. Plus, this waterproof and windproof sleeping bag is lightweight and folds into a compact drawstring bag.

22 A stainless steel bar of 'soap' that eliminates tough odors Amazon UEASY Stainless Steel Soap $7 See On Amazon When regular bars of soap won't rid your skin of unwanted odors, give this stainless steel version a try. While it won't eliminate bacteria, it does absorb stubborn odors from fish, garlic, onions, and more. Plus, it's infinitely reusable — and you don't even need to use water for it to be effective.

23 These flameless candles that flicker like real flames Amazon Yinuo Flameless LED Candles (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Candles will only burn for so long, but these LED ones provide more than 150 hours of glowing light before the batteries need to be changed. Each set comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar — and these flameless candles even flicker like real flames.

24 A migraine stick that rolls on without any mess Amazon Migrastil Migraine Stick ® (0.3 Oz.) $12 See On Amazon Migraine creams and serums can be messy, but this stick's roll-on applicator neatly glides across your forehead without dripping. Therapeutic-grade peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils provide a soothing scent to relieve migraines and tension headaches. The best part? This aromatherapy stick fits right in your pocket — just in case a migraine strikes in the middle of the day.

25 The guards that keep you safe from oven rack burns Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Pop these guards onto the front edge of your oven racks, and they'll keep your forearms safe from burns anytime you reach inside. They're made from food-grade silicone that won't melt in high temperatures — and you can even trim them to fit inside toaster ovens.

26 A book that explains how cryptocurrencies work Amazon The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains, by: Antony Lewis $10 See On Amazon You're not alone if you're feeling a little lost on cryptocurrency, but this book can help catch you up. From buying to mining, author Antony Lewis explores how cryptocurrencies work and their function in the online trading world. You're likely to only hear more about these trending digital assets, and you'll be glad to be fully versed in bitcoin after this read.

27 This fidget toy that's fun for adults & kids alike Amazon iBaste Pop Bubble Sensory Fidget Toy $16 See On Amazon If you fondly remember popping sheets of bubble wrap, you need this fidget toy that works in a similar way. Made of silicone, these reusable squares and circles provide endless popping — simply flip it over for a fresh field of bubbles to pop. This is one toy you'll enjoy playing with as much as your kid.

28 A power strip that's weatherproof for outdoor use Amazon EIGSO Waterproof USB Power Strip $30 See On Amazon This power strip is completely weatherproof so you can safely use it outside to plug in your devices and appliances, and three USB ports leave plenty of room for tech. The outlets are widely spaced to prevent bulky plugs from blocking other outlets, and it provides surge protection. Each strip comes with a built-in wall mount and 6-foot extension cord.

29 The floor mat that can help reduce leg fatigue Amazon GelPro Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat $30 See On Amazon Made from thick, supportive foam, this floor mat can reduce leg fatigue and back pain when standing in the kitchen. The bottom is slip-resistant and the beveled edges won't curl upwards. Plus, it's stain-resistant and wipes clean.

30 A stainless steel whisk tough enough for thick dough Amazon Jillmo Danish Dough Whisk $13 See On Amazon Traditional whisks may not be up to the task of properly mixing thick or heavy doughs, and that's where this dough whisk comes in. It's made of tough stainless steel that cuts into dough with ease. The rounded head allows you to scrape the edges of the bowl clean — and since the coil isn't too tight, reviewers found it easy to clean.

31 The stylish aviator sunglasses with polarized lenses Amazon LUENX Aviator Sunglasses $17 See On Amazon Here's a pair of stylish sunglasses that features polarized lenses to block glare during driving or outdoor activities. Not only does the aviator style mimic designer brands at a more affordable price, but the frames are plated with rust-resistant material to keep them looking fresh. Choose from 15 colors, including classic black and mirrored blue.

32 A pheromone perfume that reviewers raved about Amazon Pure Instinct Pheromone Infused Essential Oil (1.28 Oz.) $14 See On Amazon Formulated to work for all genders, this perfume is made with a blend of essential oils that can help boost your body's natural pheromone production. The roll-on applicator easily glides across skin — and one reviewer even raved that "this stuff really did increase our sex life."

33 This wildly popular deodorant that's made without aluminum or parabens Amazon Native Deodorant Vegan, Gluten Free, Cruelty Free - Contains Probiotics - Aluminum Free & Paraben Free, Naturally Derived Ingredients $12 See On Amazon Not all natural deodorants do the trick, but this stick with a lightweight coconut and vanilla scent helps you stay fresh for up to 16 hours. The cruelty-free formula is free of aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc. It's made with shea butter to lightly moisturize sensitive underarm skin, and hundreds of reviewers commented it "smells good."

34 A pack of low-cut socks made with breathable cotton Amazon CelerSport Ankle Athletic Running Socks (6-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Whether you're working out or lounging at home, you can't go wrong with this pack of low-cut socks. They're made from a soft cotton blend with a hint of spandex for stretch, and cushioning at the sole makes them more comfortable than others. Choose from sets in black, white, or grey. Available sizes: Small — Extra-Large

35 The memory foam sleep mask that's more comfortable Amazon MZOO Sleep Eye Mask $18 See On Amazon Unlike some sleep masks that put uncomfortable pressure against your eyes, this memory foam mask is contoured around the eyes for comfort. The adjustable strap allow for a tighter or looser fit. Plus, this highly rated mask with over 44,000 reviews comes in black, blue, purple, or red.

36 These insoles that add arch support to flat shoes Amazon PowerStep Original Insoles $39 See On Amazon If your feet are always sore after taking a walk, you might want to try upgrading your insoles with these supportive ones. They're made from antimicrobial polyester and give your arches extra support to relieve common foot pains. The ultra thin design fits seamlessly into most shoes. Available sizes: 9 — 13.5 Women / 7 — 11.5 Men

37 This collapsible kettle you can take with you anywhere Amazon Gootrades Portable Electric Travel Kettle (0.7 L) $29 See On Amazon The collapsible design of this travel-friendly tea kettle means you can take it anywhere. The electric kettle boils water in five minutes or less. Boil-dry protection gives you peace of mind, especially away from home, and this pick comes in three colors: white, pink, or blue.

38 The LED lights that give your TV a glow up Amazon Nexillumi LED Lights for TV (60-75 Inch) $27 See On Amazon Upgrade movie nights with these LED television lights that make your TV glow. Change the lights to any shade on the color wheel using the included remote or the corresponding smartphone app. And there's no complicated wiring involved since each order comes with 3M adhesive to attach the light strip.

39 The anti-fog films that keeps your car mirrors clear Amazon Boao Car Rearview Mirror Film (16 Pieces) $12 See On Amazon Stick this film on your car's mirrors to prevent fogging, glare, and diminished visibility on rainy days. The set comes with different shapes so they're suitable for most cars. Installation is as easy as wiping your mirrors and adhering stickers.

40 A fabric cleaner that helps prevent future stains Amazon Fabric Cleaner (22 Oz.) $14 See On Amazon This fabric cleaner is so potent it can clear away old stains that have set and repels dirt in the sprayed area. This formula even stands up to wine and coffee spills. The best part? It's designed to work on all types of rugs, carpet, and upholstery.

41 This lens cleaner for glasses that works without spray Amazon Peeps Eyeglass Lens Cleaner $20 See On Amazon Keep your glasses smudge-free with this nifty lens cleaner. Instead of a spray, the carbon microfiber pad removes smudges, fingerprints, and more. It works with all types of glasses — including those with anti-reflective coating — and is reusable up to 500 times.

42 An easy way to a better-smelling fridge Amazon Chilly Mama Fridge And Freezer Odor Absorber & Freshener $15 See On Amazon If your fridge has started to give off some unwanted odors, this Chilly Mama quickly neutralizes them. Simply fill her up with baking soda and place her on a shelf for months of freshness. She'll gradually absorb unwanted odors and a replacement indicator lets you know when to replace the baking soda.

43 The sleeve that keeps your vaccination card protected Amazon CDC Vaccination Card Protector 4x3 Inches (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Protect this year's most important accessory — a vaccination card — with this protective sleeve. The vinyl protector is waterproof and features loops that easily attach to a lanyard or keyring. Plus, the top zips shut for added security.

44 A soft foot rest for a more comfortable WFH space Amazon ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest $34 See On Amazon Instantly make your workspace more ergonomic by placing this foot rest underneath your desk. Wirecutter calls it the "most comfortable and supportive foot rest." The velvet cover is soft and the foam filling is plush yet supportive. This office accessory is especially helpful if your desk chair is too tall, and you can also flip the foot rest to turn it into a rocker.

45 This bird bath that's powered by the sun Amazon GOLDFLOWER Solar Fountain $12 See On Amazon You don't need any complicated plumbing to enjoy a running bird bath — just place this fountain in any small body of water. It's solar-powered, which means there's no need to buy batteries. And you can adjust the fountain's water height up to six levels.

46 A fly trap that uses UV light to lure and trap pests Amazon FENUN UV Bug Trap $34 See On Amazon Sticky bug sheets are a thing of the past — it's time to upgrade to this UV bug zapper to get rid of pests. The best part? There are zero chemicals involved, as it uses UV light to attract bugs at different wavelengths. A sturdy fan pulls them into the trap, and it’s compact and quiet with USB power.

47 The cups that keep margaritas chilled Amazon Host Margarita FREEZE Cooling Cup (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Keep these insulated cups in your freezer and they'll always be ready to keep margaritas chilled. The walls of the cups are filled with cooling gel, and an insulated rubber grip on each base is comfortable to hold onto. Best of all, these cups work for frozen drinks without sweating.

48 A bento-style lunchbox that keeps everything separated Amazon Bentgo Classic Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container $15 See On Amazon I'm one of those people who prefers to keep everything on her plate separated, which is why I like using a bento-style lunchbox like this one. Each container is divided into compartments for an organized meal and is completely BPA-free. Plus, this dishwasher-safe stackable set comes with utensils.

49 This silicone container that freezes soup into portions Amazon Souper Cubes Extra-Large Freezing Tray with Lid $20 See On Amazon This clever tray makes saving portioned leftovers super easy. Pour soup or other freezer-friendly foods into the four 1-cup sections for even portions that will be easier to serve later. Each tray comes with a lid to prevent spills in your freezer — and since the container is made of flexible silicone, the frozen blocks effortlessly pop out when you're ready to eat.

50 A hair catcher that helps keep your pipes from clogging Amazon LEKEYE Drain Hair Catcher $18 See On Amazon Place this catcher over your bathtub drain, and it'll help keep hair and other debris from clogging up your pipes. It's made of rustproof stainless steel for durability with a silicone ring to keep it in place. The tiny holes are designed to catch hair without impeding the flow of water.

51 The vanity light kit that upgrades your mirror Amazon Brightown LED Vanity Lights Strip Kit (No Mirror Included) $27 See On Amazon Getting ready for the day is much easier with proper lighting, and this vanity light kit makes it easy to illuminate your mirror. The bright LED light bulbs cast a bright and even glow, and these peel-and-stick lights are easy to install. The 14-bulb kit works with full-length or bathroom wall mirrors.

52 Set the mood or take cool photos with this sunset lamp Amazon Tsrarey Sunset Projection Lamp $22 See On Amazon For good vibes and moody lighting, add this sunset lamp to your bedroom. The light casts warm, relaxing hues that also make a fun backdrop for photos. Choose from two color schemes: sunset red or rainbow.