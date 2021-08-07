60 cool things on Amazon you'll love if you're cheap AF

Money might be made from trees, but it certainly doesn’t grow on it. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for cool things that won’t send my bank account into a tailspin. Some might call me cheap, but so what? There's nothing wrong with saving a little money here and there. So if you're cheap AF like me, you're going to want to check out this list I've made for you below.

Just because I like saving money, doesn’t mean I should have to give up treating myself every now and then. Case in point? The Bluetooth speaker I've made sure to include. Not only is it waterproof, but you can also hang it up in your shower so that you can listen to tunes while you soak. Or, if you're looking for affordable home upgrades, make sure to check out the smart light bulb featured in here. If you pair it with Alexa or Google Home, you'll be able to control it using voice commands — all without getting up from the couch.

You don't have to be cheap AF to appreciate all the cool things I've gathered for you below (though it certainly wouldn't hurt). So what are you waiting for? That Bluetooth speaker comes in six different shades, you know.

01 The covers that add privacy to your webcam Amazon CloudValley Webcam Cover (2 Pack) $7 See On Amazon These webcam covers can help ensure your video is turned off post-call, whether you're signing off a work meeting or catching up with an old friend. They slide left and right so that there's no need to fully remove them, and they even come in three colors: white, black, or blue.

02 A karaoke microphone that helps you get the party started Amazon BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $31 See On Amazon Whether you're throwing a party or bored at home, this karaoke microphone can provide hours of entertainment. It connects to your devices using Bluetooth — or, you can simply insert an SD card filled with your favorite songs. Plus, you can also use it as a compact speaker to play music if needed.

03 This smart light bulb that's compatible with Alexa Amazon Sengled Smart Light Bulb $15 See On Amazon Connect Alexa or Google Home to this smart bulb, and you'll be able to control it using voice commands — all without having to get up off the couch. You also have the choice of more than 15 million colors, and the brightness is dimmable for when it's time to take a nap.

04 A television light that gives movie night a colorful glow Amazon Nexillumi LED Light Strip $27 See On Amazon Ever notice how your eyes start to hurt when you're watching television in the dark? Try adding these lights to the back of your set. They'll help ease fatigue on your eyes, while the adhesive backing makes for an easy-breezy installation. And since each order comes with a remote, it's easy to control them from afar.

05 The clips that help keep your cables looking tidy Amazon Baskiss Cable Clips (3- Pack) $8 See On Amazon If your desk is a jumbled mess of wires and cables, these clips can help tidy things up. The adhesive backing sticks to nearly any surface — from sleek plastic to rough wood — and the slots are wide enough to fit nearly any type of cable.

06 A loud personal alarm that hooks onto your keychain Amazon She's Birdie Personal Safety Alarm $30 See On Amazon Not only is this personal alarm as loud as a jet engine from 100 feet overhead, but the included carabiner makes it easy to attach to your bag or lanyard. The batteries are also replaceable, and can last for up to 40 minutes if needed. Choose from five colors: aqua, black, coral, indigo, or lemon.

07 This outlet extender with extra space to charge your phone Amazon CFMASTER Socket Wall Shelf $20 See On Amazon With the small shelf built into the top of this outlet extender, you'll always have a safe place to leave your phone while it's charging. It also features two USB ports, as well as six additional outlets with built-in surge protection. Simply plug it in, and it's ready to go.

08 A smart light switch that doesn't require a hub Amazon Kasa Smart Light Switch $14 See On Amazon Unlike some smart light switches, this one doesn't require a hub in order to work — and the downloadable app allows you to easily control it from afar. Or, if you don't have a smartphone, you also have the option of connecting it to Google Home or Alexa so that it'll work with voice commands.

09 The Bluetooth speaker that's 100% waterproof Amazon INSMY Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $21 See On Amazon Some speakers advertise themselves as waterproof, but can only take light splashes — that isn't the case with this one. Not only is it 100% submersible, but the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 12 hours before you need to plug it in again. Pick from six colors, including a fun shade of purple.

10 A reading light that sits comfortably around your neck Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $20 See On Amazon The next time it's a little too dark to see your book, try putting on this hands-free reading light. It hangs around your neck so that it's always pointing at whatever you're reading — and it also works great for tackling DIY projects in low-light conditions.

11 This jump rope that's actually ropeless Amazon Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope $13 See On Amazon Jumping rope is an easy way to get your heart pumping without having to hit the gym, and this one is designed without the rope itself. The weighted ball at the ends of both handles simulate the feeling of regular rope, while the cushioned handles provide a comfortable grip.

12 A night light that gently guides your way to the bathroom Amazon Ailun Toilet Light (2- Pack) $11 See On Amazon Don't blind yourself with that bright overhead bathroom light — allow this toilet light to gently guide your way to the bathroom at night. The flexible arm fits over nearly any toilet bowl, and there are eight different LED colors to choose from. Or, you can enjoy them all using the rotating carousel mode.

13 This container that lets you pop fresh kernels in the microwave Amazon Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 See On Amazon Don't have enough space in your kitchen for a bulky air popper? You can still enjoy freshly-popped kernels using this container. It's made from tough borosilicate glass that can hold up against heat — and it even doubles as a regular bowl for snacks, soups, and more.

14 A mount that'll hold your phone up for you Amazon Lamicall Gooseneck Cell Phone Clamp $18 See On Amazon Slide your phone into this mount, and it'll hold your phone up for you when making video calls, reading recipes, and more. The flexible gooseneck lets you angle it in any direction you like — and the tough clamp at the base keeps it held in place without shifting.

15 The motion-sensor light that installs underneath your bed Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See On Amazon Instead of stumbling around in the dark when you get up at night, allow this bed light to provide some gentle illumination so you can see where you're going. The built-in motion sensor means it'll only turn on when you get up — and you can even adjust the timer from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

16 A bedside organizer for magazines, remotes, and more Amazon Hyness Bedside Organizer $19 See On Amazon If you don't have enough space for a nightstand, this bedside organizer is large enough for remotes, books, magazines — basically anything you'd keep on a nightstand aside from water. Just slide the anchoring flap underneath your mattress, and it'll stay held in place until you're ready to remove it.

17 This flat tray that fits over your sofa's armrest Amazon NORD EAGLE Bamboo Sofa Arm Tray $20 See On Amazon Don't feel like leaning forward to grab that drink off your coffee table? This little tray fits over nearly any sofa or chair armrest, giving you a flat surface to keep drinks and snacks. It's designed to work with any sofa — and it's even made from sleek bamboo.

18 A light therapy lamp that shines like the sun Amazon Verilux HappyLight Therapy Lamp $40 See On Amazon When skies are overcast or the days grow shorter, try switching on this therapy lamp every day for about 20 to 30 minutes. The 10,000 lux light mimics the feeling of sunlight, which may help boost your mood and regulate your circadian rhythm. It's completely UV-free, and the brightness is adjustable.

19 The gadget that churns fresh ice cream in just a few minutes Amazon DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker $25 See On Amazon Simply add your favorite ingredients to this gadget, and it'll deliver up to 16 cups of deliciously fresh ice cream in about 30 minutes or less. Not only does it do all the churning for you, but since it weighs less than 1 pound, it's also great for cramped kitchens.

20 These mesh laundry bags that protect delicates in the wash Amazon BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) $8 See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags boast a stellar 4.7-star overall Amazon rating after more than 50,000 reviews, and they’re an easy way to protect delicates in the wash. The zipper closure keeps contents secure, and the mesh material allows soap and water to flow through. You get five bags in the set, so you can wash everything from bras to sweaters.

21 The fan that takes up hardly any space on your desk Amazon Genesis 6-Inch Desk Fan $20 See On Amazon Clip this 6-inch fan to your desk, shelf, or treadmill, and it'll provide a gentle, cooling breeze no matter where you are. You can also detach the clip and set it up as a tabletop fan, and the swiveling head makes it easy to aim the airflow where you want it. It plugs into any standard outlet, and you can toggle between two speeds.

22 These clips that keep your fitted bed sheet from riding up Amazon Raytour Bed Sheet Holder $10 See On Amazon Add these clips to your fitted bed sheet, and you won't have to worry about it riding up over your mattress while you're sleeping. The straps are made from heavy-duty elastic, while the clamps keep a firm grip on your sheet — even if you're tossing and turning at night.

23 These resistance bands with over 81,000 positive ratings Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $13 See On Amazon Not interested in paying for a pricy gym membership? Just grab these resistance bands — they can help you work out at home for a fraction of the price. Each order comes with five bands in varying difficulties, and you even get a handy drawstring bag to keep them all packaged together.

24 A kit that turns your electric drill into a high-powered scrubber Amazon HIWARE Drill Cleaning Attachments $9 See On Amazon Don't waste all that energy on scrubbing away dirt and grime — allow these brushes to do all that tough cleaning for you. They plug into your electric drill, turning it into a high-powered scrubber that easily cleans everything from grout to hardwood. Plus, the nylon bristles won't leave behind scratches.

25 The fabric shaver that breathes new life into tired clothes Amazon JUEYINGBAILI Fabric Lint Shaver $10 See On Amazon When your clothes have begun to pill and fray, you'll be glad you bought this fabric shaver. The stainless steel blades quickly trim away any bits of lint or fuzz, helping you refresh tired clothes — and the shaving height is even adjustable so that it's suitable for everything from sweaters to upholstery.

26 A can opener that does all the work for you Amazon Kitchenmuh Electric Can Opener $20 See On Amazon Whether you have limited mobility in your hands or simply need a new can opener, this one is a great pick. Unlike some openers, this one won't leave behind any sharp edges on your can. Plus, it even does all the cutting for you — no twisting or pulling required.

27 This padding that keeps stuff from falling between car seats Amazon Drop Stop Seat Gap Filler $25 See On Amazon As seen on Shark Tank, this drop stop fits into the space between your car seats so that stuff can't fall down into the gap. Each order comes with two, and one size is made to fit most vehicles. "After putting the drop stop in place I don't drop my phone anymore," raved one reviewer. "It's very discrete, you can't even tell it's there."

28 A pole that holds your washer door open Amazon LEVOSHUA Magnetic Washing Machine Door Holder $13 See On Amazon Keeping your washer door open can help alleviate any unwanted odors — so grab this prop. The magnetic base sticks to most machines, while the pole itself is flexible so that you can shape it however you need. And unlike some door props, this one shouldn't leave behind scratches.

29 The tools that help you open doors without touching them Amazon BIHRTC Touchless Door Opener (4- Pack) $7 See On Amazon Whether you're pressing elevator buttons or opening your front door, these little tools can help you do it without having to touch any potentially-dirty surfaces. The padded rubber tip also lets you use them as a stylus — and many reviewers wrote about how they're "good quality."

30 An electrified racket that eliminates flying pests Amazon Zap It Bug Zappers (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Too many flying pests outside? Use this electrified racket to zap them in midair. The built-in LED light makes it easy to see where you're swinging if it's dark out — and its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10,000 zaps before you need to plug it in again.

31 This light that clips onto your phone for well-lit photos Amazon LITTIL Mini Clip On Selfie Light $30 See On Amazon Clip this light onto your phone, and it'll illuminate your face while taking selfies or video calls. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels, and it's designed to work with any phone, laptop, or even tablet. "Super bright," wrote one reviewer. "Produces a really nice even light, not a harsh spotlight effect like some other selfie lights."

32 A mount that lets you use your phone handsfree in the car Amazon APPS2Car CD Slot Phone Mount $10 See On Amazon Designed to work with any kind of smartphone, this mount makes it easy to follow your GPS, stream music, and more — all completely hands-free. The base slides into your CD slot, helping keep your dashboard completely clear. Plus, your phone easily pops out with a simple squeeze.

33 This tiny vacuum for crumbs under your keyboard Amazon ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $12 See On Amazon Crumbs, dust, dirt on your desk are no match for this little vacuum that can sweep it all up in a matter of seconds. The battery-operated vacuum is cordless for tons of convenience, and can also be used on your kitchen table or counters to clean up post-meal messes.

34 A mount that keeps your phone high & dry in the shower Amazon Spread Pixie Dust Shower Phone Holder $12 See On Amazon Ever wish you could use your phone in the shower? Slip it inside of this waterproof mount, and you'll be able to change songs, answer calls, and more. The clear front is touchscreen-compatible, making it easy to swipe around. And unlike some mounts, this one is made to fit nearly any phone.

35 The portable diffuser that releases soothing aromas Amazon InnoGear Car Diffuser $18 See On Amazon Use this diffuser in your car, and you'll be able to enjoy your favorite essential oils while you're driving. You can also plug it into USB ports, making it perfect for the office. Or, since it weighs less than half of a pound, you can even take it with you when traveling.

36 An LED shower head with 5 different water settings Amazon DreamSpa Color Changing Showerhead $28 See On Amazon Not only does this LED shower head turn your water fun colors, but it also features five different water settings: power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, economy rain, and water-saving pause. The best part? Installation is so simple that it doesn't require any tools.

37 This notebook that lets you upload your notes to the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook $20 See On Amazon You don't have to waste money on paper notebooks — just upgrade to this reusable one instead. The free downloadable app lets you upload your notes to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, and more. Once saved, you can then wipe the pages clean using the included microfiber cloth and then use it again and again.

38 A light that clamps to your patio umbrella pole Amazon OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light $12 See On Amazon Whether you're eating dinner outside or playing cards with friends, this patio umbrella light will help you see everything when it's dark out. The LED bulbs are energy-efficient, only requiring four AA batteries to provide hours of illumination — and reviewers raved about how it's "easy to install."

39 The screen door that you can walk straight through Amazon AUGO Magnetic Screen Door $20 See On Amazon With magnets running up and down the center, you can easily walk through this screen door without having to worry about it tearing — and it'll even seal itself shut once you're gone. Plus, the included Velcro-like strips allow you to easily secure it to your door frame.

40 A UV flashlight that helps you find invisible stains Amazon Escolite Black Light Flashlight $11 See On Amazon Can't figure out where that unwanted odor is coming from? Try shining this UV flashlight around your house; the black light bulbs will illuminate any hidden stains that are invisible to the naked eye. Or, you can use it outdoors to help you find scorpions and other small pests.

41 This laptop stand made from sturdy aluminum Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $24 See On Amazon Not only is this stand made to fit most laptops, but it's also made from tough aluminum that wobbles less than plastic. The ergonomic design elevates your screen to the ideal height — and the ventilated base helps prevent your hardware from overheating.

42 A gadget that tells you how much power is left in your batteries Amazon D-FantiX Battery Tester $8 See On Amazon Regardless of which batteries you're using, this gadget can tell you how much power is left inside them. It's designed to work with most batteries and it doesn't even require any power to operate. Simply plug your battery inside, then watch as the meter rises to either good, low, or replace.

43 The bottle cap that helps you get every last drop Amazon Flip-it! Bottle Emptying Kit $20 See On Amazon Put one of these caps on an almost-empty bottle, then flip it upside-down; the legs around the side of the cap will keep your bottle balanced while everything inside drips down. It works great with everything from ketchup to shampoo, and you can use them on almost any kind of bottle.

44 A toothbrush holder that comes with a bonus paste dispenser Amazon iLifeTech Toothpaste & Brush Holder Set $14 See On Amazon Mount this toothbrush holder to your bathroom wall using the included adhesive, and it'll keep your bristles clean from any dust or dirt that might come their way. It's large enough to hold up to five brushes — and each order also comes with a toothpaste dispenser.

45 This deck of cards that helps you change up your workout Amazon NewMe Exercise Cards $18 See On Amazon Getting bored of your usual workout routine? Try flipping through this deck of cards to change things up. Each card features a different bodyweight exercise, and they're even waterproof. Plus, with 50 in each box, it's easy to keep every workout fresh and new.

46 These stakes that keep your plants watered for you Amazon Remiawy Self Watering Plant Stakes (6- Pack) $22 See On Amazon Insert one of these stakes into your potted plant, then add a full bottle of water into the top. The water will gradually seep out, keeping your plants watered for up to 10 days straight. "I used them with clear wine bottles," wrote one reviewer. "I went on a 10-day ski trip, and all of my plants looked just like they did before I left."

47 The ventilated pad that helps keep your laptop from overheating Amazon havit Laptop Cooler $30 See On Amazon If your laptop gets a little too warm while you're using it, try placing it on top of this ventilated platform. Three fans work to cool your hardware down, and they run at an ultra-silent level that's unlikely to disturb anyone nearby. And since it's powered via USB, you can conveniently plug it into your laptop.

48 A rechargeable lighter that's completely windproof Amazon SUPRUS Electric Candle Lighter $9 See On Amazon Tired of buying disposable lighters? This one is rechargeable via USB and windproof. The plasma arc created by the battery shouldn't go out in bad weather — and the LED indicator lights help you keep track of how much battery power is left.

49 This small vacuum cleaner that's perfect for crumbs Amazon FineInno Mini Vacuum $13 See On Amazon Crumbs, shredded paper, dust — you name it, this tiny vacuum can whisk it away so that your surfaces look spotless. The compact size makes it great for desktops, and it produces very little noise so that the people around you aren't bothered.

50 A label maker that helps you organize your home Amazon DYMO Label Maker $30 See On Amazon Use this label maker to organize your spice rack, kitchen cabinets, refrigerator shelves — your options are almost endless. The best part about it? You have the choice of five font sizes, seven print styles, as well as eight different border designs.

51 The headphones you can comfortably sleep in Amazon Perytong Bluetooth Headphones Headband $20 See On Amazon Whether you prefer over-the-ear headphones or earbuds, they're typically pretty uncomfortable to sleep in. That's why these headphones are wrapped inside of a soft fabric band — so you can catch some zzz’s while you drift off to music or a podcast. They’re also perfect for keeping your ears warm while walking or running in cold weather, and the inline controls make them a breeze to operate.

52 A pair of glasses that filter out blue light waves Amazon TIJN Bluelight Glasses $14 See On Amazon The blue light waves produced by electronic screens can leave your eyes feeling fatigued — so try wearing these glasses. They specialized lenses block out blue light waves, while the lightweight frames won't leave your ears feeling sore. Choose from dozens of colors, including the stylish clear ones you see pictured.

53 This minimalist wallet that takes up hardly any space Amazon ARW RFID Money Clip Wallet $20 See On Amazon Not only is this wallet ultra-lightweight, but the exterior is made from tough carbon fiber that helps keep your cards safe from scratches. It's slimmer than a traditional wallet, yet there's still enough for up to 15 cards — and it even blocks digital pickpockets from accessing your RFID information.

54 A water fountain made for your pets Amazon Veken Pet Water Fountain $27 See On Amazon My little French bulldog started drinking way more water after we bought him this water fountain. The pump is ultra-quiet, to the point where I've never noticed it running. Plus, there's even a replaceable filter to help make sure that your pet is getting the freshest water possible.

55 The steamer that makes cleaning your microwave easier Amazon mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 See On Amazon Simply fill this "angry mama" microwave cleaner up with a blend of vinegar and water, and then pop her into the microwave for about five minutes. Steam will begin to erupt out of her head, loosening up any baked-on food inside so that you can easily wipe it off with a paper towel.

56 A UV sanitizer for your smartphone, cash, and more Amazon Samsung Phone Sanitizer $30 See On Amazon Pop your phone into this sanitizer for about 10 minutes — the powerful UV light will eliminate up to 99% of any harmful germs or bacteria residing on it. Or, if your phone is already clean, you can also use it to sanitize loose change, credit cards, jewelry, or any other small items that'll fit inside.

57 These reusable straws made from soft silicone Amazon Funwares Reusable Twiggler Straws $10 See On Amazon Clinking your teeth against a metal straw can feel unpleasant to some — so try using these softer straws made from silicone instead. They're shaped like natural wood branches, giving them a unique appearance that stands apart from the crowd.

58 A skewer that rotates your marshmallow for you Amazon Spinmallow Motorized Spinning Skewer for Marshmallows $15 See On Amazon Rotating your marshmallow is a key part of getting an even toast on it — so let this rotating skewer do the work for you. All it needs is two AA batteries (not included) — and the pole even extends out to more than 2 feet in length.

59 This portable screen magnifier for your smartphone Amazon dizaul 12’’ Screen Magnifier for Smartphone $16 See On Amazon If you're trying to watch a movie on the go, this screen magnifier can help. It acts as a base for your smartphone and then projects your device's screen onto a larger 12-inch surface that's easier to view. It's also made of foldable wood, making it a portable option.