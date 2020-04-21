These new 'Animal Crossing' expansions are going to make your island a garden oasis

If you can't stop decorating your island's landscape in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (AC:NH), I've got good news: Nintendo just announced a new update to feed your terraforming addiction. Beginning April 23, the company will start bringing new features to the game such as a museum expansion, a garden shop, and multiple events throughout the month of May. The update is free, as the company noted in a surprise announcement video, and only requires the game and an online connection to download.

The short video was packed with tidbits about the new features. Here's what AC:NH players can expect.

Garden and Art Shop

Animal Crossing: New Horizons / Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Players will get new gardening options thanks to the garden shop run by the aptly named sloth, Leif. He sells different seeds and saplings that residents can use to improve the landscape of their islands. This includes colorful flower bushes that can be placed outside your home.

The second shop is called 'Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler,' an art shop run by a fox named Redd. This shifty-looking fox is a returning character from previous Animal Crossing games, and is infamous for peddling counterfeit wares among legitimate items. According to a report by The Verge, Nintendo has confirmed that players will have to determine whether the artwork Redd is selling is real or not — and they're out of luck if it turns out to be fake.

Fun fact: He's considered something of a rival to Tom Nook and has even copied the blue apron and leaf logo as seen in Nook's Cranny.

Museum Expansion

Animal Crossing: New Horizons / Nintendo Co., Ltd.

With the introduction of Redd and his real-or-not Art Shop comes the expansion of the island's museum. Once a player manages to purchase legitimate art, they can donate it to Blathers at the museum. Then, the museum will expand to include an art gallery, where you can see all the artwork and sculptures you've contributed.

Upcoming Events

Animal Crossing: New Horizons / Nintendo Co., Ltd.

The (very chill) party doesn't stop in AC:NH and neither does Nintendo. The update also brings new events that are likely to keep your interest from the end of April through June.

Nature Day (April 23 - May 04)

Nature Day lasts for nearly two weeks in the Animal Crossing world, beginning just one day after Earth Day (April 22) in the real world. In this event, players will receive bonus Nook Miles for performing nature-related tasks like planting bushes and trees. Leif and his garden shop is sure to be a big help for this event.

May Day (May 01 - May 07)

During this week, players will receive a one-time flight ticket to use at the airport to fly to a unique island. According to other publications, a familiar "special visitor" might be on the island, though who it is remains a mystery.

International Museum Day (May 18 - May 31)

It's time to spend some time with our favorite entomophobic owl, Blathers. During this time, players can participate in a Stamp Rally by obtaining a special stamp card and taking a tour of the museum to gather stamps to fill it out. Players can earn a reward once the card is filled.

Wedding Season (June 01 - June 31)

The entire month of June is wedding season for the island's denizens. During this period, players can check out Harvey's island to meet an adorable married couple and help them take anniversary photos. Players can obtain wedding-themed décor for themselves in thanks for helping the couple out.

Life is still pretty stressful for many people, but Nintendo is helping their Animal Crossing players have something to look forward to with these continuous updates. It's a good sign that relaxing at your second home on your island will only get better.