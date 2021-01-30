Any of these 43 surprisingly cheap things could make your home look so much better

Chances are, your place is doing an awful lot for you these days. I mean, if you're anything like me, not only is it your home and your office, but it's also where you spend pretty much all of your free time. In other words, it's probably time to spruce up your workhorse of a pad, and I've got you covered with this list of surprisingly cheap things that make your home look better.

One of the fastest ways to give a boring room some style is with a rug, and the one I've included here features a traditional French-inspired design that's available in nine different shades, so you can customize the look. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about it, though, is the fact that it won't cost you an arm and a leg. And if you're looking for something more practical, I've rounded up some organizational items, like this super-slim rolling cart that slides right between your washer and dryer, turning that otherwise empty space into a storage area.

By investing just a bit of money, you can get so much more out of your home, and this list is proof. And if you're a Prime member, you can receive your items and kickstart your place in as little as two days.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 The cult-favorite pet hair remover with 48,000 reviews Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon If your dog or cat has left fur all over your furniture, one quick way to spruce up your home is by using this pet hair remover that's won an astonishing 48,000 Amazon reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating. A lot cheaper than continually re-upping on sticky sheets, the roller lifts and removes pet hair in just a couple passes, and the catch chamber easily pops open, so you can dump everything in the trash.

02 The energy-saving blackout curtains Amazon BGment Blackout Curtains $24 See On Amazon Available in 24 colors and 11 sizes, these curtains are the perfect way to make your windows look much more polished. And with thermal lining that blocks out up to 99% of all sunlight, they can help you sleep in on Saturdays while also helping you save on energy costs, since you won't loose heating or cooling through your windows.

03 The glass globe light that adds a little nighttime atmosphere Amazon Jiabang LED Glass Globe Light $19 See On Amazon A great alternative to a candle, this glass globe light is a great way to set the mood once the sun sets. With a crackle finish, the globe is filled with energy-efficient LED bulbs that are powered by AA batteries, so you don't need to have a plug nearby to light this up.

04 The kitchen utensil set with a sleek aesthetic Amazon SZBOB Kitchen Utensil Set $25 See On Amazon If you're dealing with a mish-mash of cooking tools, it might be time to streamline them with this kitchen utensil set. With wooden handles and temperature-resistant heads, the set comes with everything you need, from a whisk to slotted spoons to a spatula and tongs. Plus, you get two pot holders, measuring spoons, and container to store it all.

05 These mats that keep your refrigerator shelves tidy Amazon E-lishine Refrigerator Shelf Mats (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon These shelf liners are easy to wipe down, so you don't have to use a bunch of elbow grease to scrub your refrigerator shelves clean of ketchup and soy sauce. Designed with non-porous material and a bit of cushioning, they also protect your produce from bruising and extend the freshness of fruits and veggies.

06 This wall-mounted bedside shelf that's perfect for small spaces Amazon Easy & Eco Life Bedside Caddy Shelf $12 See On Amazon Designed to stick right to your wall with ultra-strong adhesive, this shelf will hold all your essentials when there's no space in your room for a nightstand. There's even a cutout in the bottom of the shelf, so you can thread through your phone's charging cable and plug in. Use it in your office or bathroom too.

07 These pillow covers that add a touch of luxe to any room Amazon MIULLE Velvet Soft Pillow Covers (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon Available in 33 colors and a range of sizes, these pillow covers are crafted from plush velvet that feels as good as it looks, and they're the perfect way to add some polish to your couch or bed. With a hidden zipper closure, they're easy to swap out if you ever want to switch up shades and revamp your space. Just pick up a pair of pillow inserts, and you're good to go.

08 A lazy Susan that quickly organizes your kitchen Amazon YouCopia 2-Tier Height Adjustable Turn Table $22 See On Amazon Organizing your pantry or fridge is a breeze with this two-tier lazy Susan. Ideal for everything from cans and jars to spices and condiments, it rotates, so you can easily view the items in back, without having to move everything out of the way.

09 The set of flameless candles that makes every day an occasion Amazon OSHINE Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $17 See On Amazon With flickering that mimics the motion of actual flames, these LED candles give you the relaxing ambiance of candlelight without the mess of melting wax and risk of fire. Made from real wax, they're controlled via remote, so you can sets timers, dim brightness, and turn them on and off. The set comes with three candles of different sizes.

10 This area rug that adds rustic appeal Amazon Unique Loom Sofia Collection Area Rug $38 See On Amazon With a traditional French-inspired design, this area rug delivers elegant texture to any setting, and the purposeful fading gives it a cozy, well-worn look. It's available in a range of shapes and sizes, and you can also opt for different shades, like burgundy, beige, and dark brown. The rug is machine-loomed to last and is both stain-resistant and easy to clean.

11 The slim storage cart that fits into narrow spaces Amazon Ideaworkds Slide-Out Storage Tower $32 See On Amazon Designed to fit between your washer and your dryer, this rolling cart gives you additional storage in your laundry room for detergent, dryer sheets, and even house-cleaning supplies. The wheeled cart is also helpful in the kitchen, where you can set it next to the fridge for storing condiments, plastic wrap, and more.

12 An extra-soft blanket that adds a touch of texture to any room Amazon Tuddrom Faux Fur Blanket $20 See On Amazon Available in colors like cream, yellow, and light gray, this oversized faux fur throw is a great way to add texture and warmth to any room. It's generously sized at 50 by 60 inches, so you can bundle up while you're watching Netflix on a chilly night. Plus, it's machine washable for easy care.

13 A magnetic knife holder that declutters your counter Amazon Zulay Kitchen Walnut Wood Magnetic Knife Holder $29 See On Amazon Keep your kitchen tools organized and off the counter with this wall-mounted magnetic knife holder. Not only is it a great way to reduce kitchen clutter, but it keeps everything within easy reach, so you can grab that chef's knife whenever you need it. Plus, the hardwood walnut cover makes for an attractive design element.

14 This magnetic frame that makes it easy to hang posters Amazon Benjia Magnetic Poster Frame $9 See On Amazon Posters are a great way to add vibrant, colorful art to your home, and when you place them in these magnetic frames, they look so much more tailored and wall-worthy. Available in eight colors and a wide range of sizes, they frame the top and bottom of the poster, and the magnetic bars make them easy to secure.

15 The expandable drawer organizer for all your kitchen utensils Amazon Pipishell Expandable Drawer Organizer $23 See On Amazon If your cutlery drawer is a mess, it's time to invest in this highly rated drawer organizer that's earned more than 11,000 Amazon reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, it expands from 13 to 20 inches in order to maximize space in drawers of all sizes.

16 The stain remover that works wonders on your carpet Amazon Folex Carpet Spot Remover $12 See On Amazon If your carpet is looking a little "lived in" thanks to spills and pet stains, you'll want to give this spot remover spot remover a shot. A reviewer favorite with 22,000 reviews, it removes even tough spots like red wine, blood, and grease, and restores carpet to like-new condition.

17 A paper towel rack that hooks over your cabinet door Amazon Spectrum Diversified Cabinet Door Dispenser $14 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty steel with an attractive chrome finish, this paper towel dispenser is designed to hang over a cabinet door, saving you space on your kitchen counter. The padded hook won't damage the door when you open and close it, and you can place the dispenser on the inside or outside of the cabinet.

18 This affordable kit for cleaning out your dryer vent Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 See On Amazon It's likely that your dryer filter isn't catching all the lint from your laundry, and that can result in poor performance and even potential fire danger. This kit, though, turns your vacuum into a cleaning tool for your vent, with four flexible hose attachments that can reach into narrow spaces to suck out any buildup.

19 A table that perches on your sofa arm Amazon My Sofa Arm Clip Table $20 See On Amazon Everyone has their favorite place to sit in the main room of the house, and sometimes that spot doesn't come with a convenient place to put down a drink or a plate of food. This table puts an end to that problem; it clips onto the arm of your sofa or chair and gives you a place to put your coffee, phone, and snacks.

20 This anti-fatigue mat that makes standing more comfortable Amazon SIXHOME Standing Mat $27 See On Amazon Take a load off your feet and back while you're working at a standing desk, prepping meals, or washing dishes with this anti-fatigue mat. Crafted from high-density foam, it provides cushioned support and absorbs pressure, taking the strain off your feet, back, and joints. It comes in four colors and four sizes, so you can find the right one for your space.

21 These bamboo pillowcases that keep you cool all night Amazon BAMPURE Bamboo Pillowcases (Set of 2) $16 See On Amazon Made from 100% organic bamboo, these pillowcases naturally regulate temperature to keep you from overheating while you sleep. The eco-friendly pillowcases come in 12 colors, and reviewers write that they're "super soft" and "like sleeping on a cloud." Available sizes: queen, king

22 These memory foam pillows that are height-adjustable Amazon PLX Cooling Memory Foam Pillows (2-Pack) $37 See On Amazon The are a lot of memory foam pillows out there, but this pair has a unique twist: They're filled with shredded memory foam, and you can remove as much as you want to create the perfect amount of loft and height. Even better, the covers are are made from breathable and cooling bamboo, and they're removable and machine-washable.

23 This mattress pad that makes your bed so cushiony Amazon Utopia Bedding Quilted Mattress Pad $22 See On Amazon Quilted with lush fiberfill batting, this mattress pad adds an extra layer of cushioning to your bed, and you'll love sinking into it at the end of the day. The versatile pad can stretch to fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and since it has elastic on all sides, it stays put no matter what. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

24 This bedside caddy that keeps your essentials within reach Amazon Falaku Bedside Caddy $12 See On Amazon If you're anything like me, you're surrounded by a pile of stuff by the time you tuck yourself into bed — a couple of remotes, a book or two, your tablet, your phone — you get the picture. Keep everything handy with this bedside caddy that slides neatly under your mattress and holds all that, plus your water bottle, too.

25 A touch-sensor lamp that can charge your phone Amazon Macally LED Lamp with USB Ports $30 See On Amazon This touch-activated LED lamp features three brightness levels that you can toggle through at the tap of your finger, and it also has the added benefit of being a charging station, thanks to the four built-in USB ports. The small footprint takes up minimal space on your nightstand or desk, and it's a great way to save on outlet space.

26 The string light curtain that can be used inside & out Amazon SUNNEST LED Curtain String Lights $16 See On Amazon Add some festive lighting to your living room or outdoor area with this string light curtain. The USB-powered curtain comes with a remote control, so you can choose between eight lighting modes and two brightness settings. The curtain is available in four colors: yellow, white, warm white, and multicolor.

27 These smart plugs that let you control electronics from anywhere Amazon Gosund Smart Plugs (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Sync these smart plugs to your Alexa or Google Home to use voice commands to set lighting schedules and turn appliances on and off. Or — if you're away from home — use your smartphone to control them. (You can even set them so that the lights and television are on at home by the time you arrive.)

28 A wall-mounted rack for cleaning & gardening tools Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $14 See On Amazon If your cleaning and gardening tools are precariously propped up in the corner of your garage or storage closet, use this wall-mounted rack to get them off the floor and keep them from falling over. With a 35-pound weight capacity, the rack has five slots for brooms, mops, and rakes, along with six hooks for smaller tools and gloves.

29 A computer riser with built-in storage Amazon Simple Trending Monitor Riser $24 See On Amazon Not only does this computer riser elevate your monitor or laptop to a comfortable viewing position, but it also has built-in storage that'll keep your desk looking neat. The large main compartment is great for papers and files, while the four side compartments are sized for sticky notes, pens, flash drives, and more.

30 The shower organizer that's a big bathroom upgrade Amazon Minggoo Shower Organizer $26 See On Amazon Get body wash and shampoo bottles off of your shower floor with this this shower organizer. Available in bronze, white, black, and copper finishes, the caddy boasts a clean, modern design, and has two sturdy tiers for all your products, as well as hooks for a razor and loofah. It hangs right over the shower head and features suction cups to secure it to the wall.

31 A spare toilet paper holder that hooks over the tank Amazon mDesign Toilet Paper Holder $10 See On Amazon This ingenious toilet paper holder hooks right onto the tank, so you always have an extra roll on hand. The space-saving design has room for up to two rolls, and it comes in six colors, like graphite, bronze, and matte black.

32 The shoe rack that help you clean up your closet Amazon mDesign Shoe Rack $23 See On Amazon If there's a pile of shoes on your closet floor, you can tidy them up with the help of this shoe rack. The four-tier rack has space for 12 to 20 pairs, and it's sized to fit neatly inside your closet, but you can also keep in your front entryway if that's where you kick off your shoes.

33 The affordable handheld vacuum that extends for easier reach Amazon TOPPIN Bendable Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner $40 See On Amazon Quickly clean up small messes (kitchen crumbs, pet food, leaves you tracked in from outside) with this handheld vacuum that's earned an impressive overall rating. It comes with an adjustable attachment for tight spaces and furniture, and it's even lightweight for easy transport around the house.

34 The vintage-inspired duvet that'll revamp your bed Amazon Bedsure Queen-Size Duvet Cover $28 See On Amazon If your bed needs a refresh, check out this highly rated duvet cover made from breathable cotton. The naturally crinkled fabric gives it a comforting style, and since it's machine-washable, it's easy to clean. The cover is available in colors like navy, charcoal, and olive green, and comes with two matching pillow shams. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 18

35 These gap covers that keep food from falling between your stove & counter Amazon KindGa Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon There's a place in your kitchen that probably never gets cleaned, and it's the gap between your stove and counter — understandably, because it's virtually impossible. These silicone stove gap covers cover that area, keeping crumbs, marinara, and sautéed veggies from falling through. The covers can be trimmed to size and are easy to wipe clean.

36 The kit that repairs scratches in your wooden furniture Amazon Katzko Furniture Repair Kit $10 See On Amazon If your wooden furniture or doorjambs are looking a little worse for the wear, you can bring back their former glory with this furniture repair kit. The markers and wax sticks instantly conceal scuffs and scratches, and the kit comes with shades for all types of wood, including oak, walnut, cherry, and maple.

37 The ceramic coasters that protect your coffee table Amazon Comsmart Coastes (Set of 6) $17 See On Amazon Protect your coffee and kitchen table from rings and watermarks with these ceramic coasters. The ceramic surface absorbs any condensation or heat, and the cork backing keeps them firmly in place. Plus, the included holder corrals them all and keeps them in one place.

38 The rack that keeps your pans organized Amazon SimpleHouseware Pan Organizer $17 See On Amazon There's almost nothing more annoying than having to unstack all your pans to get to the big one on the bottom, but this pan rack solves that problem. It has space for up to five pans and can be used either vertically or horizontally, depending on your kitchen setup.

39 The plush bath mat that might actually make you want to get out of the shower Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Microfiber Bath Mat $12 See On Amazon Made from mega-soft microfiber chenille, this bath mat feels so great on the feet, that you might not mind getting out of the shower. The absorbent rug features a nonslip backing for a secure grip on bathroom floors, and it comes in colors like ivory, gray, and eggshell blue. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 11

40 A slim durable laundry basket with wheels for easy transport Amazon Caroeas Rolling Slim Laundry Basket $16 See On Amazon Think about how much easier it'd be to bring your laundry to the washing machine if your basket had wheels. Thankfully, this one does. It's slim enough so that it won't take up too much room while you're using it, and the entire basket is lined with waterproof as well as dust-proof material. There are even built-in handles.

41 The under-cabinet lighting that installs with just adhesive Amazon WOBANE Under-Cabinet Lighting (6 Pieces) $21 See On Amazon Nothing will make your home look more high-end than some good under-cabinet lighting, and this kit installs with just adhesive — no wiring required. The highly rated set includes six LED strips and comes with a remote control, so you can adjust the brightness and set timers. Use these in the kitchen, bathroom, closet, or underneath bookshelves for gallery-grade lighting.

42 The wireless charging station for all your devices Amazon EVIGAL 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station $27 See On Amazon Power up all your devices in one place with this wireless charging station. The Qi-enabled station has a platform for your phone, a hook for your smartwatch, and slots for AirPods and a stylus pen, and you don't even have to plug in to charge.