7 books that will help you understand gun violence in America

Gunfight by Adam Winkler

In 2008, the Supreme Court issued a ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller that would change America’s relationship with guns by expanding the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment. But the fight started long before that ruling came down.

In Gunfight, author Adam Winkler traces America’s relationship with guns back nearly four centuries and centers the topic as the defining issue of the country’s cultural divide. The book is an insightful look into how guns have defined the country and explains how we find ourselves living in a culture dominated by inaction on gun control.