What we know about Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia

Last week, reports broke that a player for the U.S. women’s basketball team was arrested in Russia.

The arrest came after Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. While Russia’s customs service didn’t identify the person, Russian media reported it was Brittney Griner.

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, didn’t dispute the reports. Colas said “we aware of the situation” and “in close contact with [Griner]’s legal representation in Russia.”