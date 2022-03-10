What we know about Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia

The WNBA superstar was stopped at a Moscow-area airport last month. Details are sparse.
Last week, reports broke that a player for the U.S. women’s basketball team was arrested in Russia.
The arrest came after Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. While Russia’s customs service didn’t identify the person, Russian media reported it was Brittney Griner.
Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, didn’t dispute the reports. Colas said “we aware of the situation” and “in close contact with [Griner]’s legal representation in Russia.”
A Houston native, Griner is one of the biggest names in WNBA history.
She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury No. 1 overall in 2013. Currently, she ranks top 10 in Mercury all-time records in 16 different categories.
In addition, Griner is a seven-time All-Star, WNBA champion, and a two-time gold medalist with the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team.