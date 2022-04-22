5 good news stories about climate change

From reports of rising temperatures to increased natural disasters, climate news sometimes comes off as all doom and gloom. The world is heading to an apocalypse and all of our efforts to stop it are futile, right?

Wrong.

I won’t lie: We have a long way to go in solving climate change and its underlying causes, like colonialism and capitalism. But with any major social movement like this, you need to learn how to identify the small wins as they come. Otherwise, you’ll burn the fuck out.

The small wins are out there, though! Don’t believe me? Check out this list of good climate news from the last week that showcases the world is far from being a lost cause.

1. Wind beat out coal and nuclear energy for a day. On March 29, wind turbines created more energy than coal and nuclear energy combined over a 24-hour period for the first time ever. Just one day might not seem impressive. But according to Grist, wind turbines have only ever beaten out either coal or nuclear energy — never both at the same time. The new record signals that the United States is making progress when it comes to renewable energy.

2. The Paris Agreement might actually work. The Paris Agreement is by no means the world’s strongest treaty. And yet, researchers say we may be able to meet its goal of preventing global temperatures from increasng by more than 2 degrees Celsius. There are some caveats. Each nation has to stick to its pledges — including those made as part of the recent Glasgow Climate Pact at the U.N.’s COP26 summit. Still, it’s a big improvement from where we were.

3. California ran almost entirely on renewable energy. On April 3, California’s state main grid ran on over 97% renewable energy. Just a week before, California had set a 96.4% record. “While these all-time highs are for a brief time, they solidly demonstrate the advances being made to reliably achieve California’s clean energy goals,” Elliot Mainzer, president of the California Independent System Operator, said in a statement.

4. California is building the world’s largest wildlife bridge. In another win for California, the state will break ground on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing on Earth Day 2022. The massive corridor will run across ten lanes of Route 101 in Agoura Hills, near Los Angeles. With its construction, it will help safely support the many animals that live in and near the Santa Monica Mountains.