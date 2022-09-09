Between the land it takes to raise the animals and all those methane-loaded cow burps, meat accounts for more than 60% of all food production-related greenhouse gas emissions. To get peoples’ minds off meat, the city of Haarlem in the Netherlands is banning all ads for meat in public spaces.

The ban will go into effect in 2024 and will bar ads for meat-related products from buses, shelters, and other screens located throughout the city. It’ll also ban ads for fossil fuels, flights, and gas-guzzling cars. No one is going to be stopped from eating meat or driving around, but they won’t see ads for it, which might help diminish the reliance on these greenhouse gas-intensive practices.