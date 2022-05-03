What would it mean to “codify” Roe?

For years, politicians have assured us that Roe v. Wade, the critical Supreme Court decision from 1973 that protects the right of pregnant people to seek an abortion, was settled law.

Despite this, the Supreme Court — now with a conservative majority and two Donald Trump-appointed justices — is set to undo the ruling that has protected access to abortion for nearly half a century. A leaked opinion from Justice Samuel Alito shows that the court has decided to overturn the right to abortion.