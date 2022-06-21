Elon Musk’s daughter wants nothing to do with him

Reading Elon Musk’s cringey tweets is enough to give anyone secondhand embarrassment, so just imagine what it must be like to be related to him. His daughter Vivian can’t change who her father is, but can change her name and stop associating with him — and according to court filings made earlier this year, that’s exactly what she plans to do. In the filings, made in April, she said she no longer wishes “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Vivian, who turned 18 this year, filed documents with the state of California shortly after her birthday to change her name and gender identity. Her petition would change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson — taking on the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson.

While the primary reason for the filing is to correct the name and gender identity that she is currently identified as by the state, it’s also an effort to sever ties with Elon Musk. It does not seem the two have had much of a relationship. Neither has made mention of each other publicly, and Musk was divorced from Vivian’s mom in 2008. Justine Wilson wrote in a 2010 story for Marie Claire that Musk viewed her as a “starter wife” and left her to marry an actress.

While Musk hasn’t made any mention of Vivian despite tweeting about just about anything that crosses his mind, he has attacked trans people before. In 2020, he tweeted “pronouns suck,” and called them an “esthetic nightmare” — which is pretty rich coming from a guy who dreamed up the Cybertruck, but whatever.

While Musk is busy undermining his daughter’s identity, Justine Wilson tweeted support for her daughter, conveying a conversation the two of them shared. “I said, ‘I’m very proud of you,’” she recounted from her conversation with her daughter. Vivian replied, per her mother, “I’m proud of myself!”