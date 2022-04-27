“A double-edged sword”: 4 women of color on Elon’s Twitter takeover

I've been on Twitter for 10 years now — I originally signed up because I needed a Twitter account to conduct research for my masters’ thesis that I wrote in 2012 about the effects of social media in non-profit marketing/messaging. This work ended up winning a national award (in Sweden, where I was going to school at the time) and led to my first byline in a national publication (in Canada) based on a Twitter thread I haphazardly wrote in 2020 after a significant political event happened in Canada that had direct relevance to my work. The story went viral.

That’s been Twitter in a nutshell for me — over the last 10 years, it’s provided me with many job opportunities, both full-time and freelance (of the eight jobs I've had in content marketing, half of them have come through tweets), connected me with many internet friends who have become IRL friends, especially fellow outspoken opinionated Black women, and has provided me with many opportunities to learn and participate in meaningful discussion about issues I needed/wanted to know more about (Indigenous rights, disability rights, food justice). Not to mention, it’s a daily part of my work to be present on the app; some days I’m merely observing, and others I’m right in the thick of the conversation.

When I found out about Musk’s acquisition, I was a little surprised. The rumors had been getting louder and louder and it seemed almost inevitable, but he was able to do it mostly by borrowing other people’s money and against his own company ... which, in my opinion, isn’t the most financially sound decision. Mostly though, it left me a little worried, mostly because nobody knows what this means. It’s got the main markers of a major tech decision — break things fast and ask questions later (i.e. Meta, NFTs, etc.). But unlike many recent events, this one is monumental because Twitter is so entrenched in society and has real consequences beyond the 280 characters that will happen quickly.

It’s important for journalists, marketers, business people. But most of all, regular people that hop on and off, observe or engage, are also the ones that feel the real/offline consequences of what happens online. I can understand why people would leave — but as it’s a core part of what I do for a living (research, content creation, strategy, etc) I can’t. Even if I had the opportunity, I’d remain, mostly to see what happens firsthand with the new owner/changes/reactions. Nothing beats getting to witness internet history by just showing up, even if you don’t actively participate.

This moment has once again brought up the conversation around “free speech” and what it means after decades of living, working, and playing online. Even though there have been many platforms that have come, gone, and grown, I find that one thing persists: “Free speech” to some (i.e. white men) is the “right” to say whatever you want and benefit from it, with few if any consequences. Unfortunately, the rest of us — especially Black folks — tend to be affected by that to some degree, whether we’re online or not. We’ll see what that means in the context of Twitter’s new owner (and probably new leadership, too).