Errol Musk thinks of Elon as a little boy who needs to go on a diet

Sometimes, you can just tell when a person has at least one parent that is a real piece of work. I don’t even need to meet Elon Musk in person to make that guess. This week, however, we got one more hint as to why Elon Musk is the way he is, after his father essentially admitted to having a favorite child. And it’s not our boy Elon.

On Monday, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, called into The Kyle and Jackie O Show, an Australian radio show. Although the interview was only 20 minutes long, that’s all Errol needed to make it clear that, well, he’s about everything you can expect from a guy who had a baby with his stepdaughter.

During the interview, Jackie O brought up Musk, who is Errol’s eldest son with his first wife. “Your offspring is a genius,” the host say. “He’s worth so much money and has created so many things, you can’t take that away from him. Are you proud?”

Errol didn’t bother sugarcoating his response.

“No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it’s not as if we suddenly started doing something,” Errol said.

That wasn’t all Errol had to say about Musk. At one point, Errol discussed how Musk feels as if he’s running five years behind in his career. Unsurprisingly, it seems that’s one thing Errol and his son agree on. “He is frustrated with progress, and it’s understandable,” Errol said. “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He’s 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he’s 50, I mean that’s an old man.”

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, the hosts prompted Errol to remark on recent pictures of Musk shirtless in Greece. In response, Errol said, “Elon is very strongly built but he’s been eating badly.” Apparently, Errol also suggested that Musk take diet pills.

There was one moment where Errol took the time to gush about one of his children: Kimbal, a chef and restaurateur who operates The Kitchen Restaurant Group in the U.S. Errol referred to Kimbal as his “pride and joy.”