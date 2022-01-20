Slacker’s Syllabus: The problem with facial recognition

Technology is amazing and the more we have, the better — or at least, that’s often what we’re told.
What if it opens up some communities to increased policing and surveillance? Do we try to fix it, or do we cut our losses?
These are some of the questions defining conversations around facial recognition.
Face recognition is a “method of identifying or verifying the identity of an individual using their face,” according to the Electronic Frontier Fund.
It’s a form of biometric identification (like fingerprinting) because it uses body measurements and physical characteristics to match a scan to a person.