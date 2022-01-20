Slacker’s Syllabus: The problem with facial recognition

Illustration by Lorenza Centi
ByVanessa Taylor
Shutterstock

Technology is amazing and the more we have, the better — or at least, that’s often what we’re told.

But what if some technology doesn’t make the world better for everyone?

What if it opens up some communities to increased policing and surveillance? Do we try to fix it, or do we cut our losses?

These are some of the questions defining conversations around facial recognition.

What is facial recognition?

Face recognition is a “method of identifying or verifying the identity of an individual using their face,” according to the Electronic Frontier Fund.

It’s a form of biometric identification (like fingerprinting) because it uses body measurements and physical characteristics to match a scan to a person.

Weiquan Lin/Moment/Getty Images

Tap