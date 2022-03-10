2022 is another hot mess.

This week, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature passed its “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Now, the bill heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signaled his support of it last month.

The bill has been condemned by state and national Democrats. During the Florida Senate’s debate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo said, “This is going to endanger the safety of our LGBTQ students and adolescents.”

So what is the Don’t Say Gay Bill?