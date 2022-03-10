Slacker’s Syllabus: Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock
ByVanessa Taylor
2022 is another hot mess.

This week, Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature passed its “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Now, the bill heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signaled his support of it last month.

The bill has been condemned by state and national Democrats. During the Florida Senate’s debate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo said, “This is going to endanger the safety of our LGBTQ students and adolescents.”

So what is the Don’t Say Gay Bill?

Officially known as “H.B. 1557: Parental Rights in Education”, the bill prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity” in elementary schools.

The ban applies up to the third grade. It also allows parents to sue school districts for any alleged violations.

It’s basically another way for conservatives to target LGBTQ+ youth.

