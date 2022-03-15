How to tell if a product is actually better for the planet

Don’t fall for greenwashing.

Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
ByAJ Dellinger

Green labels aren’t always what they seem.

“Green.” “Natural.” “Organic.”

These words likely mean something to you. But do they actually mean anything when you see them on a product?

You might be surprised to learn that many of the supposedly eco-friendly labels that you see on cleaning supplies, home goods, and clothes don’t actually have a definition.

This makes it hard to know what exactly you’re getting.

So let’s talk about green labels and what they actually mean.

Shutterstock

What is greenwashing?

Greenwashing is the increasingly common practice of using green language without the actual commitment to sustainability.

There is a silver lining though. “If there is a good thing about greenwashing, it’s that sustainability-minded consumers are now in the foreground. They’re no longer considered fringy,” explains Ashlee Piper, author of Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tap