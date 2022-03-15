Don’t fall for greenwashing.
“Green.” “Natural.” “Organic.”
These words likely mean something to you. But do they actually mean anything when you see them on a product?
You might be surprised to learn that many of the supposedly eco-friendly labels that you see on cleaning supplies, home goods, and clothes don’t actually have a definition.
This makes it hard to know what exactly you’re getting.
Greenwashing is the increasingly common practice of using green language without the actual commitment to sustainability.
There is a silver lining though. “If there is a good thing about greenwashing, it’s that sustainability-minded consumers are now in the foreground. They’re no longer considered fringy,” explains Ashlee Piper, author of Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.