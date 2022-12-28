Greta Thunberg’s latest Twitter roast goes after Andrew Tate and his “SDE”

Greta Thunberg is known for many things: rising to global fame as a teen climate activist, becoming the youngest Time Person of the Year in 2019, and earning four (4!) Nobel Peace Prize nominations. Not on the resumé, but also worth noting: the 19-year-old climate activist remains undefeated on Twitter when roasting opponents. On the receiving end of Thunberg’s latest clapback? Men’s rights activist Andrew Tate.

On Tuesday, the retired-kickboxer-slash-TikTok-troll tagged Thunberg in a tweet about his 33-car collection, including a Bugatti and two V-12 Ferraris. The brag being that they all burn gas at absurd rates. “This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he wrote. Less than two hours later, the teenage climate activist replied with a simple request for more information: “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

(Mic can confirm that, unfortunately, the email address “smalldickenergy@getalife.com” does not work.)

The 36-year-old Tate took Thunberg’s response in stride, except the opposite.

Thunberg’s Andrew Tate response is the latest in a long line of Twitter skirmishes that have left her unscathed. There was her parting shot at Donald Trump as he left the White House, and her famous bio update after sparring with Vladimir Putin. She’s also never shied away from getting a shot off at anyone who’s tried to weaponize her Asperger’s.

A request to all Greta Thunberg antagonists: please don’t stop. Your misguided attempts to go up against a teen in her natural element, on Twitter, are always good fun.