Herschel Walker, the Air Understander, has logged on

If nothing else, Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker is an incredibly accomplished man. He’s a Heisman-winning, College Football Hall of Fame indicting, Pro-Bowl attending Olympian whose physical achievements are matched only by his keen understanding of meteorology and oceanography.

“But what,” you might ask, “do those have to do with Walker’s... shall we say ‘unconventional’ bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock this coming November?”

As it happens, Walker’s climatological bona fides seem to play a significant role in his latest pitch to Georgia voters, who — whether they like it or not — are now faced with the prospect of someone whose environmental policy (such as it is) sounds like, well, this:

We in American have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anybody in the world. So what we do, we’re gonna put, from the Green New Deal, millions of billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So all of a sudden China and India ain’t putting nothing in cleaning that situation up. All their bad air is still there. But since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China's bad air. So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then now we got we to clean that back up.

Walker’s opinions on air, and how it moves, and who gets what type of air were (*ahem*) aired this weekend during a campaign stop conveniently filmed by the Hall County Republican Party. Walker’s climatology remarks, ostensibly delivered to assure conservative voters that he does indeed support cataclysmic climate change and will fight any legislation that might actually defer an extinction-level disaster, come at the 25:00 mark below:

Oh Herschel, is that really how air works? Did maybe some of that bad air “decided” to float inside your skull and then back out your mouth and that’s why you sound like your understanding of planetary forces and environmental policy comes mostly from a cartoon where all the clouds have smiley faces and the raindrops sing a song about how they love splishing and splashing? Perhaps, in hindsight, it wasn’t such a great idea to preface your meteorological opinion by trashing President Joe Biden as “a man who can’t even understand himself right now.”

Meanwhile, if Walker does end up representing Georgia in the United States Senate, he might have to someday deal with the fact that, good air aside, the vast majority of his constituents actually want the government to do something to fight climate change. Sounds like he’d better pay attention to which way the wind is blowing.