How to help people of color in Ukraine

BIPOC are running into increased difficulty trying to get to safety. Here’s what you can do.

ByNelson C.J.

In the early hours of Feb. 24, Russia launched its promised military attack on Ukraine.

In spite of the global outcry, the 1 million people who have been forced to flee their cities due to the bombing and military invasions, the numerous bomb-wrecked neighborhoods, the civilians who have lost their lives and the global sanctions being placed on Russia, the war is still ongoing.

3.3%

The percentage of the Ukrainian population made up of people of color, including both natives of the country and migrants who settled there.

