If you're lazy AF, you'll love these 40 clever things on Amazon

My fellow lazy people, the reality is there are household tasks we eventually have to do whether we like it or not. But here's the thing: you can work smarter not harder with these brilliant products for people who are lazy AF.

Seriously, you need these things that make everyday living so much easier. Take the globe stakes that mean you don't have to water your plants for two weeks or the dish spray that activates on contact so you don't have to scrub plates. I even found compostable plates so you can skip doing the dishes altogether while still being eco-friendly. And the lace clips that mean you never have to tie your shoes again? Yep, you need them. They come in any color you could want to match your favorite sneakers.

Seriously, these clever items will save you time and let you be a couch potato when you want to be. I'm talking about glasses that let you read or watch Netflix while staying completely horizontal. Also, an extra-long phone charger that finally lets you scroll without your phone giving up on you mid-TikTok. Keep reading for the gamechangers that will let you be lazy and live better.

01 This Flexible Phone Holder For Hands-Free Viewing Amazon B-Land Cell Phone Holder $22 See On Amazon When you're tired of holding your phone up, this flexible phone holder lets you keep scrolling hands-free. The gooseneck bends to any shape, so you can use it to display your phone while cooking, driving, or laying on the couch. You can even wrap the holder around your neck to hold your phone up to watch movies or videos.

02 A Set Of Flameless Flickering Candles With Remote Control Amazon ANGELLOONG Flickering Flameless Candles $19 See On Amazon Use the built-in timers to set these candles to turn on at the same time every day. You can set the mood each evening without needing matches, and each of the three candles can stay lit for up to eight hours. Reviewers report the flickering flame looks real, and you can also adjust brightness and timer settings with the remote.

03 A Mini Vacuum Cleaner For Your Desk Amazon Cute Portable Ladybug Desktop Vacuum Cleaner $11 See On Amazon Keep your workspace free of crumbs and debris with this cute mini vacuum cleaner. This lightweight cleaner is about the size of a computer mouse and reviewers report its suction power is impressive for its size. You can use it to suck up dirt or dust from your desk as well as your dining table or car interior.

04 This Chiller That Cools Hot Drinks In 2 Minutes Amazon Coldwave Beverage Chiller $40 See On Amazon I rarely remember to plan ahead for a batch of cold brew, but this chiller means I can turn freshly brewed coffee into iced coffee in just minutes. Keep the chiller in the freezer for at least an hour, and then pour any drink into it. It'll chill hot drinks, like coffee, in about two minutes and room temperature drinks, like wine, in just 30 seconds. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

05 An Automatic Pet Feeder With A Dishwasher-Safe Tray Amazon WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder $69 See On Amazon Program up to four daily feedings for your dog or cat using this automatic pet feeder. It lets you control portion sizes and even record a message to let your pet know lunch is ready. Also, the feeding tray is removable and conveniently dishwasher-safe.

06 A Plant-Watering System You Can Set & Forget Amazon Wyndham House 3-piece Watering Globe Set $19 See On Amazon If you find yourself forgetting to water your plants, you need these plant pals. Just fill each glass bulb with water and press the long end into the soil; the plant will take water as it needs it. Each bulb will keep a plant hydrated for up to two weeks, so you can be a low-maintenance plant parent whether you're home or traveling.

07 These Smart Outlets For Remote & Voice Control Amazon TanTan Mini Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Turn on lights and appliances with just your voice using these smart outlets. They connect to Amazon's Alexa or Google Home Assistant via WiFi for voice control or you can adjust settings remotely using a smartphone app. You can even set up schedules using these four-pack of outlets, so lights turn on and off automatically at set times. All of this without having to get off your couch.

08 A Picker Upper For Reaching Things Without Bending Down Amazon Saymeto Grabber Reacher Tool $9 See On Amazon When something falls on the ground or you can't get to an item on a high shelf, reach for this picker upper. It extends about 2.5 feet and grips items as small as coins in its claws. The non-slip rubberized jaw holds items weighing 1 to 2 pounds and even rotates to grab vertically or horizontally. This thing is so useful it's a fan favorite with over 19,000 reviews on Amazon.

09 A Cult Favorite Facial Cleaner You Don't Have To Rinse Off Amazon Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $7 See On Amazon If you're loathe to wash your face in the morning, just use a cotton pad to swipe this micellar water across your face. No rinsing is necessary, and the gentle formula will lift dirt, makeup, and excess oil from skin. It's a bit of a cult favorite with over 25,000 reviews because it's so effective and easy to use.

10 These Scrubbing Gloves That Replace Your Sponge Amazon anzoee Reusable Silicone Dishwashing Gloves $8 See On Amazon Skip the sponge and use these scrubbing gloves to wash your dishes or clean your bathroom. The textured nubs on the gloves quickly foam dish soap and scrub grime off of dirty dishes. Also, these reusable gloves are made of silicone that won't tear and they're conveniently dishwasher-safe.

11 A Wildly Popular Gadget That Prevents Clogged Bathtubs Amazon TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector $13 See On Amazon Never snake the drain in your bathtub again with this clever hair catcher. Unlike other protectors that sit over the drain, this one is tucked into a standard drain out of sight. The TubShroom catches all hair and debris so it won't clog. Then all you have to do is clean the drain protector periodically. No wonder it's a consistent favorite with over 82,000 reviews.

12 The Smart Speaker With Over 1 Million Reviews Amazon Echo Dot $40 See On Amazon Use voice control to play music, check the weather, or control smart outlets with this nifty Echo Dot. It functions a smart home assistant and speaker, but you can even use it to make hands-free calls. Plus, you can enable thousands of skills, including games, fitness tracking, and daily routines.

13 These Long-Lasting Wool Balls That Replace Dryer Sheets Amazon Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep $17 See On Amazon Replace dryer sheets and fabric softener with this one set of wool dryer balls. They last through at least a thousands loads of laundry, so you never have to really think about getting new ones. Plus, these eco-friendly dryer balls are more effective since they shorten drying time and reduce wrinkles in clothing. Shoppers rave about them in over 37,000 five-star reviews.

14 An Electric Egg Cooker For Low-Maintenance Meal Prep Amazon DASH Rapid Electric Egg Cooker $20 See On Amazon This electric cooker makes meal prepping eggs for the week super easy, fast, and hands-off. Make up to six boiled eggs at once or cook poached eggs, scrambled eggs, or an omelet. Either way, the appliance automatically shuts off when the eggs are done so they won't overcook. This little egg cooker prepares them consistently, and you don't have to babysit a pot of boiling water or a frying pan to make breakfast.

15 The Board That's A Gamechanger If You Hate Folding Laundry Amazon BOXLEGEND Clothes Folder $17 See On Amazon If your clean laundry sits in a pile for days, you need this folding board that makes putting away clothes so much easier. With a few swift moves, it'll fold an item into a uniform size in seconds. The board helps you folds shirts, pants, sweaters, and towels quickly. The resulting neat stacks of clothes will look as good as those at a department store.

16 Skip The Professional Cleaning With This Pen That Instantly Cleans Jewelry Amazon CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik $7 See On Amazon Going to a professional jeweler is a whole thing, but all you need is this pen to instantly clean a diamond ring at home. The formula safely and immediately cleans precious and semi-precious gems on both platinum and gold settings. You'll love the instant brilliance it restores to rings. Plus, polymers in the cleaner fill in small scratches.

17 The Dry Shampoo That Lets You Push Back Hair-Washing Day Amazon Batiste Dry Shampoo (3-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Your hair can still look good between washes with a few sprays of this dry shampoo. It'll absorb excess oil at the root while adding texture and volume to second- or third-day hair. And it'll refresh your hair with a clean fragrance featuring gentle notes of lavender and musk.

18 The Powerful Soap Spray That Doesn't Require Scrubbing Dirty Dishes Amazon Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit $9 See On Amazon This will change the way you do dishes because all you need to do is spray, wipe, and rinse. Once it's sprayed, Powerwash suds begin cutting through grease without the need for water or a scrubbing sponge. The hard-working formula does most of the work, so doing the dishes is longer so much of a chore.

19 A Tablet That Effortlessly Cleans Your Reusable Water Bottle Amazon Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets $8 See On Amazon Your favorite reusable water bottle is probably due for a cleaning, and this bottle cleaning tablet takes all the work out of it. Here's all you do: fill your bottle with warm water, drop in a tablet, and then rinse out the bottle after 15 to 30 minutes. There's no need for scrubbing with a special bottle brush, and you're much more likely to have a clean bottle because this is so easy to do.

20 The Biodegradable Paper Plates That Don't Create Dishes Or Waste Amazon Compostable 9 Inch Paper Plates (125-Count) $17 See On Amazon Now you can serve a crowd on single-use plates that are actually eco-friendly. These disposable plates are made of a sugarcane fiber that's sustainable and compostable when no longer needed. Reviewers report the plates are sturdy for serving food, and they love that these plates are both a convenient and environmentally-friendly option.

21 An Air Fryer For Quick & Easy Dinners Amazon Chefman TurboFry 2 Quart Air Fryer $40 See On Amazon Like a mini convection oven, this air fryer quickly cooks and reheats food so you never have to wait too long to eat. And unlike a microwave, this air fryer heats evenly and makes food deliciously crisp. The removable fryer basket and tray are also dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is super simple, too.

22 The Popular Laces That Turn Any Sneaker Into A Slip-On Shoe Amazon Lock Laces Elastic No Tie Shoelaces $9 See On Amazon Skip tying your shoes with these no-tie laces that turn any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. They're one size fits all (for both adults and kids) and are easy to install and use. All you need to do is lace them through your shoe, lock the clip, and then cut the excess lace. They're highly popular with over 52,000 reviews and come in more than a dozen colors.

23 The Meal Planning Pad That Answers What's For Dinner Amazon Knock Knock What To Eat Pad $9 See On Amazon Instead of wondering every day what's for dinner, use this meal planning pad to spell it all out. It's smartly designed for planning weekly meals, and one reviewer noted, "If you are looking for an easy tool to help manage home cooking, look no further!" A magnet on the back means you can stick it on the fridge for easy visibility.

24 The Facial Moisturizer That's Also Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen Amazon CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $11 See On Amazon Moisturize your face and protect it from the sun with this one lotion. The formula moisturizes with hyaluronic acid and ceramides while providing broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection. It's a bit of a cult favorite with over 33,000 reviews, and you'll love that it's suitable for all skin types and non-comedogenic.

25 This Easy-To-Install Bidet That's Better Than Toilet Paper Amazon LUXE Bidet Neo 120 $40 See On Amazon This bidet is straightforward and easy to use for a better bathroom experience. Once you bidet, toilet paper alone just won't cut it. One of the bidet's 33,000 reviewers commented, "What have I been doing all my life!?! This bidet is amazing! Really a gamechanger in the bathroom."

26 An Extra-Long Charging Cable So You Can Always Use Your Phone Amazon SMALLELECTRIC PAST SMILE, FUTURE WIN iPhone Charger 10ft $13 See On Amazon If you're tired of choosing between charging and using your phone, you need this extra-long 10-foot charging cable. The extra length means you can charge your phone while comfortably scrolling on the couch or in bed. The Lightning cable charges faster than standard ones and the braided cable is more durable, too.

27 A Multipurpose Squeegee That Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom Almost Fun Amazon Umbra Flex Rubber Multipurpose Squeegee $9 See On Amazon Daily bathroom messes like toothpaste stains or foggy mirrors are a breeze to clean with this clever squeegee. It's double-sided with a flat side for glass and mirrors and a bristled side for scrubbing. One reviewer calls it a "wonderful little gadget. Cute and fun to use." Best of all, the squeegee itself is easy to clean: just pop it in the dishwasher.

28 The Caddy That Lets You Linger In The Bath Amazon Bath Caddy Tray for Bathtub $37 See On Amazon Unwind in a bubble bath with this caddy that holds soap, snacks, and even a glass of wine. It's made of beautiful bamboo and extends to fit across standard bathtubs. The tray even has a spot to hold a tablet or phone, so you can catch up on your favorite show in the bath.

29 The Holders That Make Filling Baggies Easier & Cleaner Amazon Original Jokari Adjustable Baggy Rack Stand $12 See On Amazon Storing leftovers is so much easier with these adjustable stands that hold the storage bag open. It's like an extra set of hands when you're pouring food, which means you're way less likely to spill and make a mess. Reviewers report they work well with plastic and reusable baggies.

30 30.These Glasses That Let You Lay Down Flat To Read Or Watch TV Amazon Flammi Lazy Glasses $13 See On Amazon These glasses let you read or watch TV while staying horizontal on a couch or bed. The lens tilt images at a 90-degree angle, so you can see images or words without tilting your head up. You can wear these lazy readers with or without prescription glasses.

31 The Paper Towel Holder That Only Requires One Hand Amazon OXO Good Grips SimplyTear Standing Paper Towel Holder $25 See On Amazon This unique paper towel holder lets you tear a sheet using one hand instead of two. The spring-loaded arm functions as a second hand, letting you tear a sheet off the roll in one single move. The holder's brushed stainless steel finish fits into any kitchen, and it works with any size roll.

32 A Laptop Table For WFH Or Breakfast In Bed Amazon SUPERJARE Foldable Laptop Table $16 See On Amazon You can WFH in bed with this lightweight laptop table. The inner compartment is brilliant for storing a mouse or notebook. Or use it to prop up a movie in bed or serve a snack. Plus, it folds for slim storage and portability when traveling.

33 Make Grilled Cheese In A Toaster With These Bags Amazon YOOCOOL Non Stick Toaster Bags $8 See On Amazon Turn your slot-style toaster into a grilled cheese machine with these toaster bags. Tuck your sandwich into the bag and let the toaster do the work without making a mess. It also works great for heating pizza, chicken nuggets, or breakfast sausage. They're nonstick, reusable up to 100 times, and dishwasher-safe.

34 The Kitchen Scissors With A Built-In Mini Cutting Board Amazon YD YD XINHUA Kitchen Food Cutter Chopper $20 See On Amazon When you want to chop something without dirtying a big cutting board and knife, reach for these special scissors. The stainless steel blades easily slice through vegetables, meat, or cheese, and the cutting board strip gives each piece a landing spot. You'll make quick work of chopping, and this tool is dishwasher-safe, too.

35 The Vegetable Chopper That's Faster Than A Knife Amazon OXO Good Grips Vegetable and Onion Chopper $20 See On Amazon Give your knife a break with this tool that chops vegetables and fruit in one motion. Just place your vegetable on the stainless steel grid and press the lid down. The chopped vegetable falls neatly into a container below the blades.

36 This Electric Toothbrush That Does All The Work Amazon Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush $45 See On Amazon Get this electric toothbrush for a deeper clean while doing less work scrubbing your teeth. The oscillating bristles remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline compared to a manual toothbrush. And all you have to do is hold the toothbrush to your teeth and move along with the built-in timer.

37 The Slippers That Mop While You Walk Amazon IUME Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) $18 See On Amazon Why use a traditional mop when you can slip on these shoes and clean the floors while you walk? They're made of microfiber nubs that pick up dirt and debris on the ground without you needing to bend down. Just toss them in the washing machine when you're done, and they'll be ready to go next time.

38 A Clothing Steamer That Works SO Much Faster Than An Iron Amazon Hilife Steamer $27 See On Amazon I bought an iron that I've never used, so instead I depend on a handheld steamer to get wrinkles out of clothes. This one is lightweight, compact, and portable, so your clothes can look fresh wherever you go. It's a fan favorite with over 41,000 reviews, and shoppers love how quickly it heats up and easy it is to use.

39 The Gloves That Make Grooming Your Pet Easy Amazon DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove $14 See On Amazon Make grooming your dog or cat as easy as petting them with these grooming gloves. The silicone tips gently brush away debris and loose hair while also giving a gentle massage. The collected hair peels right off of the glove when you're done.