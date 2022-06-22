Ivanka Trump can’t remember whether or not she tried to do a coup

You know how when you’re in the middle of a plot to overthrow democracy, the little details can get real hazy? That appears to be a problem that Ivanka Trump is currently experiencing because she simply cannot seem to remember if she accepted the results of the 2020 presidential election or if she advocated for trying to overturn them.

You see, Trump’s once-favored daughter (she seems to be in the doghouse now) told the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt that she had accepted the fact that no fraud took place during the election, after then-Attorney General Bill Barr told her as much. But it turns out maybe she still had her doubts. The New York Times got its hands on a documentary interview with Ivanka that shows she was calling for her dad to “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted.”

Perhaps you might be generous and wonder if she said that before she learned that Barr found no fraud to speak of. Bless your kind soul for that, but Barr made his statement declaring the election results to be legitimate on Dec. 1, 2020. It was nine days later, on Dec. 10, 2020, that Ivanka sat down in front of a camera and said there were questions about the “sanctity of our elections.”

It’s weird, because she told the House committee that Barr’s statement “affected my perspective” and that she “accepted what he said.”

So did Ivanka lie to the documentary filmmaker in order to curry favor with her father? Or did she lie to the House committee to make herself look like a reasonable person who wasn’t involved in an attempt to undermine a free and fair election? Either way, it’s shocking just how close this collection of bumbling fools got to subverting democracy. Imagine where we’d be if anyone involved in the coup attempt was competent.