Josh Hawley can’t wait for you to get your hands on his Manhood

When most people think of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, they likely think of his fist, outstretched above his head in enthusiastic support of the seditionist mob near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that just hours later sent him scampering for safety like a scared rodent of some kind. A vole, maybe? But now, with his latest venture into the wacky world of literature, Hawley seems to hope you’ll focus less on his fist, and more on his, uh, manhood.

Scheduled for a May 16, 2023, release, Hawley’s forthcoming Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs describes itself as a clarion call for “American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”

Per the book’s Amazon.com description:

As Theodore Roosevelt declared, the “very existence of the state depends on the character of its citizens…. I am for business. But I am for manhood first.” Hawley shows why the foolhardy assault on masculinity in education, the media, the workplace, and every level of government is an assault on freedom itself.

The book seems to be a continuation of the pro-dude, pro-bro, pro-fella ethos Hawley first introduced in his “Future of the American Man” speech at the 2021 National Conservatism Conference, where he declared that “the deconstruction of America begins with and depends on the deconstruction of American men” and that “the attack on men has been the tip of the spear of the left’s broader attack on America” (which, according to that same speech, includes stuff like “video games” and “idleness”). At the time, his speech garnered some choice reviews, including this gem in his local newspaper: “People can agree or disagree with his opinions, but this pseudo-intellectual attempt to interpret today’s socio-political friction is filled with the kind of misperception and illogic we might expect from a terminally malcontent pensioner at a bar somewhere.” And they say arts criticism is dead?

Hawley’s Manhood is the latest collaboration between the first-term Missouri senator and the right-wing Regnery publishing house, which puts out works from “a ‘who’s who’ of conservative thought and action, including Ann Coulter, David Limbaugh, Michelle Malkin, Dinesh D’Souza, Newt Gingrich, Mark Steyn, Mark Levin, Ed Klein, David Horowitz, Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump, and many more.” So, yeah, Hawley’s clearly part of a real classy brain trust here. His previous screed with Regnery, The Tyranny of Big Tech, was made possible only after major publishers Simon & Schuster dropped it like a burlap sack full of warm milk and manure following the senator’s enthusiastic seditionist fist-pumping. But again, we’re not talking about his fist, we’re talking about his Manhood.

Incidentally, the book is scheduled be released just after Hawley’s featured speech at next year’s “Stronger Men’s Conference,” where he will almost certainly encourage the strong attendees to strongly get their strong hands on his ... well, you get it.