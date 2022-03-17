America’s water reservoirs are drying up. How worried should we be?

Some of the biggest and most important sources of water across the country are reaching record low levels. It’s causing all sorts of problems — from shortages in drinking water to an inability to generate hydroelectric power.

Lake Powell, a major U.S. water reserve, hit a record low earlier this week. With summer around the corner and warmer temperatures to follow, it’s likely to get worse.

Lake Powell is far from alone. Let’s take a look at where these shortages are hitting the hardest.