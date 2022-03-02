Class act Lauren Boebert heckled Joe Biden over his dead son

President Biden’s first State of the Union address was, like him, something of a staid, muddled affair. There were moments to celebrate, to be sure — the bipartisan show of support for Ukraine was particularly noteworthy — and moments to criticize, like Biden chanting “fund the police” just weeks after a conspicuously not-defunded Minneapolis Police Department shot and killed yet another Black man.

Still, if there was a single standout moment from the address, it belonged not to the president himself, but to gun-loving, diarrhea-serving, sedition-enabling Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who eagerly picked up the conservative baton dropped more than a decade ago by Rep. Joe “you lie!” Wilson and chose to heckle Biden — at the exact moment he began commemorating his dead son.

Boebert, who along with fellow seditionist and white nationalist darling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene treated the address like a bachelorette party at an comedy open mic night with a two-drink minimum, was presumably talking about the 13 servicemen and women killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, during the U.S.’s rushed withdrawal from Afghanistan this past summer. Biden, on the other hand, was discussing an entirely different crisis for the military — the toxic proliferation of “burn pits” that expose soldiers, like his son Beau, to viciously carcinogenic, and frequently fatal, waste.

It’s worth noting here that Biden’s prepared remarks were released before he began making the speech, meaning that Boebert had the opportunity to look ahead at what Biden was saying before she chose to shoehorn her weirdo ultranationalism shtick into his commemoration of his dead child. This leaves two distinct possibilities: Either Boebert had no idea what Biden was talking about to begin with, and couldn’t be bothered to look it up, or she knew where his speech was going, and she chose to heckle a grieving father anyway. Either way, not great!