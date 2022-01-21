Lauren Boebert does some casual antisemitism as a hilarious “joke”

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is a woman of many talents — a gun-totin’, bloody diarrhea-givin’, rootin’ tootin’ seditionist with the uncanny power to somehow miss seeing her not-yet-husband exposing himself to a group of minors.

But did you know she’s also a hilarious comedienne? Or, at least, she thinks she is. Or, at least, she wants everyone else to think she is. It’s kind of hard to tell, considering her latest foray into humor is basically going “so what’s the deal with those sheisty Jews?” and then waiting for a round of applause that never comes.

This week, just days after a gunman held four congregants of a Dallas-area synagogue hostage while spouting antisemitic fantasies about Jews controlling the world, Boebert stumbled onto a group of Jewish visitors to the United States Capitol Building and, after looking them up and down (they were allegedly all wearing yarmulkes) asked whether they were there for “reconnaissance.” Ha ha ha. Jokes!

Don’t get it? That’s okay, neither do I, despite Boebert’s later insistence that others did, and besides, she’s “too short to see anyone’s yarmulkes.” Ha ... ha ha? Given Boebert’s dalliances with casual antisemitism in the past, coupled with the overt antisemitism on display during the Jan. 6 insurrection — for which she, herself, has been credibly accused of providing “reconnaissance” tours ahead of time — it’s pretty understandable to assume Boebert’s “joke” isn’t exactly coming from a place of tolerance and understanding.

“When I heard that, I actually turned to the person standing next to me and asked, ‘Did you just hear that?” one participant, a rabbi, told BuzzFeed News, which first reported the incident.

“I’m not sure to be offended or not,” the rabbi continued. “I was very confused.”

More than anything else, that should be the death knell for Boebert’s burgeoning career in comedy. If we’ve learned anything about “edgy” humor, it’s that offending people with crass stereotypes and unthoughtful generalizations is no obstacle to wealth and fame. But telling a “joke” that no one even gets? Ma’am, you’re already a congresswoman, somehow. No need to repeat yourself.