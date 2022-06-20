7 LGBTQ+ books to read before they’re banned

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

The most challenged and banned book of 2021, according to American Library Association, Gender Queer is a story of a nonbinary person navigating a world set up for binary existence. A memoir in the form of a graphic novel, it tells the story of Maia Kobabe and their lifelong journey that led to personal discovery of gender and sexuality.

The book has been removed from schools and libraries for being “inappropriate” for children, but Kobabe disagrees: “I was a young person for whom this book would have been not only appropriate, but so, so necessary.”