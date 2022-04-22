Marjorie Taylor Greene’s day in court did not go great

By all indications, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R-QAnon) will run for — and be elected to — a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. I say “by all indications” however, because a nascent effort to get Greene booted from the ballot in Georgia’s 14th District took a considerable step forward Friday, with the congresswoman herself taking the stand to justify why she should not be deemed ineligible to serve under the 14th Amendment’s “you don’t get to try and overthrow the government and then run for office” rule. (I’m paraphrasing here, but barely.)

It, uh ... it did not go so well for her.

Essentially, Friday’s hearing was a reckoning on Greene’s extremely obvious support of, and alleged involvement in, the Jan. 6 insurrection. And predictably, Greene — as befits a high-profile Republican lawmaker faced with a long and well-documented history of wildly inflammatory rhetoric — spent much of her day in a convenient fugue state, apparently incapable of recalling any number of what would seem to be very memorable events in the days leading up to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, which she herself admitted on tape to having helped organize.

For my money, however, the single most hilariously damning moment of the entire proceeding was when Greene expressly denied calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “traitor” to the country, only to be shown definitive proof that, yes, she did that, prompting the sort of “bwaaaa?! I MEAAAAN!!!” double-take usually reserved for the “zany” cast member on a mid-tier network sitcom. Folks, watch this comedy gold:

“Referring to Speaker Pelosi: ‘She is a traitor to our country. Guilty of treason. She took an oath to protect American citizens, she gives aid and comfort to our enemies that illegally invade our land, that’s what treason is — it is a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason,’” attorney Andy Celli, representing the Free Speech for People citizens group challenging Greene’s candidacy, read aloud. “Did you say those words?”

Indeed, she sure did — here’s the video!

It’s hard to say whether the court will rule that Greene is actually eligible to run for re-election or not. A similar lawsuit against fellow seditionist Rep. Madison Cawthorn, brought by the same group, was tossed last month. But the fact that she has managed to acquit herself so poorly under oath — coming off as either wholly disingenuous, or wholly inept — certainly isn’t doing her any favors no matter her political future. On the other hand, whether she’s allowed to run in November or not, with this sort of easy obfuscation and lying under her belt, it seems pretty likely that Marje has a long and lucrative career as a well-paid TV personality ahead of her.