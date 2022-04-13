Mark Meadows finally found that voter fraud he was looking for

As former President Donald Trump’s final, and, accordingly, most sycophantic chief of staff, Mark Meadows was an instrumental node in the administration’s ongoing effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election on the grounds of wholly invented “voter fraud.” But while Trump and his allies’ claims of mass electoral cheating against him have yielded a big fat zero across the board, it’s Meadows who managed to find an actual instance of voting shenanigans: his own.

This week, Melanie Thibault, the director of the Board of Elections in Macon County, North Carolina, removed Meadows from the state’s voting rolls after reports emerged last month that Meadows was registered to vote in both North Carolina and Virginia. Thibault confimed her decision to the Asheville Citizen-Times on Tuesday. Meadows voted in North Carolina during the 2020 election he’s since contested, claiming residence in a single mobile home just north of the North Carolina-Georgia border, in which there is no evidence he ever lived. According to CNN, Meadows used that address to vote by absentee ballot, which was delivered to him in Virginia. He then voted with a Virginia address in 2021.

Meadows’s removal from the Macon County rolls comes as his voting discrepancies are being examined by the State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina State Board of Elections. That investigation is still ongoing. And while Meadows hasn’t actually been charged with a crime, the fact that a man who staked his political reputation on hollering about voter fraud is now being purged from rolls in his home state, while law enforcement officials are probing whether he did actually do something illegal, is a perfect coda to Trump’s deeply bogus claims of a stolen election in 2020.

Meanwhile, if Meadows is looking to spend his post-Trump years still invested in address-hopping and sketchy voting practices, he should consider retiring to The Villages, the conservative senior living community in Florida where two residents, at least one of whom is a registered Republican, just confessed to — yes, you guessed it — voter fraud.