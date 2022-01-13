New York has long been host to one of the fashion industry’s biggest events, in New York Fashion Week. But soon, it may also host the most meaningful piece of legislation regarding that industry and its environmental impact.
If passed, the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, or Fashion Act, could hold brands accountable for their role in climate change.
Here is what’s in the bill and what it could mean for fashion going forward.
-Map out at least 50% of their supply chain, showing where they obtain their raw materials, what farms and factories they work with, and how they ship their goods
-Disclose which parts of their supply chain have the greatest social and environmental impact, including issues with wages, energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and pollution
-Publish how much they sell, and make that information available online for consumers to see
-Make specific plans to reduce carbon emissions and comply with targets set by the Paris Agreement