I live in Wisconsin and I currently work as an assistant midwife and CNA. I do a lot of advocacy work surrounding Black communities and reproductive justice.

Frankly my initial reaction to the $600 stimulus was excitement. I had eventually came to the conclusion we were not receiving anything again. My next reaction was one of a bit of disappointment. I would have thought that after everything, we would have received what we got previously. After all, the pandemic is worse since then. I expected nothing but was still sort of let down.

Initially, the pandemic cut my hours and I was greatly financially impacted. As time went on, I was able to pick up more hours so I do acknowledge that I got off much easier than many others. The downside was that as a result of working more in health care, I was also more at risk. I did often feel that I had to choose between rent and my health. At times, I had to take time off after being exposed to coronavirus, and that also was hard financially.

I won't lie and say that $600 won't provide some help. Times are still really tight, so $600 can still provide some rent relief. However, it can only go so far and would more than likely only last for a month or less. We have seen that the pandemic has lasted significantly longer than that. I would certainly be giving people more than $600.

I am of the opinion that all health care, sanitation, and essential workers should be compensated. I would like to implement forgiveness of medical bills. I think people should not have to worry anymore about a lot of pandemic-related costs. Many people got sick and as a result lost work and subsequently up to two weeks of pay. There also needs to be a freeze in rent payments. It's a snowball effect: If you have people worried that they're going to be evicted, then they're going to continue working regardless of their coronavirus test results. So the pandemic rages on when cases could be drastically lower if working-class people actually had the option of staying home. But as of now, everything is a hard decision on the best case of survival for one and their family. That is no way to live, especially in the supposed wealthiest country in the world.

Marginalized communities are at a specific disadvantage, too. We have to work to provide and oftentimes our jobs are with other people, so social distancing is extremely complicated, if not downright impossible. There's a whole added layer of oppression when you look at racial bias within the hospital. So then these communities have an added problem of possibly receiving negligent treatment. Frankly, it's not something any singular stimulus check can fix. There's decades of racial disparities, oppression, and abuse of the working-class that has to be addressed.