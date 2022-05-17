Proponents say making policing decisions via algorithms can solve crime faster, better, and without human error.

But predictive policing is technochauvinism at its worst.

As Artificial Unintelligence author and NYU professor Meredith Broussard said at Impact Labs’s 2018 Impact Summit, “We thought that [tech was the best solution] for a really long time, but we can look around now at the world we’ve created, and we can say it’s much more nuanced than that.”

So what exactly is predictive policing?