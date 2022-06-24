It’s official: The Supreme Court has issued a decision that overturned Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. Following decades of attacks from conservatives, it may seem like anti-abortion movements have won. But even as Roe falls, the fact that it ever existed serves as a powerful reminder that Supreme Court precedents come and go. Movements to protect abortion, however, are forever.

As the fight for reproductive agency wages on under a new light, there’s a lot of comfort that can be found in our own words — especially as the Supreme Court wields theirs in attempts to tear us down. Today, I’m reminded of abolitionist Mariame Kaba’s quote: “Let this radicalize you rather than lead you to despair.”

Here are nine pro-abortion quotes from politicians, organizers, and everyday people to help do just that.

“I loved my abortion. I am pro-abortion.” “ ... I am pro-abortion because regardless of the circumstances or the reasoning, sometimes abortion is the best thing that could have happened to a person.” —Aimee Arrambide

“As Black women, our fight has always been — and continues to be — about the human right to control our body, our work and our community.” “ ... Attacks on our human rights will always be met with protest and activism. We will not stop until Reproductive Justice is the law of the land.” —Marcela Howell

“We need to have self-determination and autonomy over our bodies. What we do with our bodies isn’t a state’s decision. As Muslims, we know that choice is ours alone.” —Aliza Kazmi

“Abortion is normal, safe, essential health care.” “Receiving or providing this care should not be criminalized. ... Abortion care is health care, and it is essential care we must protect. The patients I care for, my community, my friends and family deserve dignity. They deserve autonomy and agency.” —Dr. Yashica Robinson

“We’ve allowed shame to be associated with a safe health procedure and it’s misogynistic and it’s racist. We have to dispel the myths and the stigma.” —Rep. Jackie Speier

“Abortion access is an economic and racial justice issue and a crucial part of civil rights.” “Reproductive freedom is not only a matter of bodily autonomy, but also one of self-determination. When people have the ability to decide if, when, and how many children to have, they are able to make conscious decisions about other aspects of their lives, including education and work.” —Damon Hewitt

“To all the Black women and girls who have had abortions or will have abortions, know this: We have nothing to be ashamed of.” —Rep. Cori Bush

“There's a level of violence that comes from forcing people to be pregnant.” “The same tactics that we're seeing on the attacks of abortion care, are the same tactics we're seeing with gender-affirming care, and access to gender-affirming care, the attacks are on our health care providers, and then our vital body autonomy.” —D. Ojeda