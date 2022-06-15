Why are so many Republicans anti-choice? Let them explain.

With the seemingly inevitable repeal of the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision looming, the longstanding conservative project to deny bodily autonomy for half the nation’s population has reached a crucial — and terrifying — zenith. After decades of vowing to bring about this exact endgame, a right-wing nexus of politicians, religious leaders, and media personalities is poised to impose a widely unpopular ideology on a country that already roundly rejects the abortion restrictions being introduced in states with Republican leadership, restrictions which have been put in place through gerrymandering and fear-mongering in preparation for this exact moment.

Given that the criminalization of reproductive health care is — as the data bears out time and time again — so wildly unpopular among the broader populous, it’s worth questioning just why so much of the right wing is so monomaniacally focused on this. The answer, you see, is not simply that “abortion,” as conservatives will so often insist, “is murder” — at least, it’s not just that. Instead, there is a whole suite of tortured, offensive, deeply unscientific justifications the right has deployed for decades as part of its broader offensive against bodily autonomy. From downplaying rape and incest as potential blessings in disguise, to counterfactual medical claims about fetal awareness, to allegations that abortions are responsible for the collapse of 21st-century society, the reasons are as weird as they are nonsensical.

But don’t take my word for it. Let them tell you themselves: