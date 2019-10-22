Reviewers swear these 34 popular things on Amazon work phenomenally well

Reviews rarely lie. If you're on the fence about trying out a new product, the best way to put your mind at ease and feel good about your purchase is by relying on word of mouth. Reviewers swear these 35 popular things on Amazon work phenomenally well — and their stellar reputations have helped catapult them into cult-classic (and sometimes just outright classic) superstar status.

There's a good chance you've already heard of or come across many of these brilliant products. And a good number of them are best-sellers that boast hundreds, thousands, and even tens of thousands of reviews.

On this list you'll find an incredibly popular pink drying lotion that clears pimples right up while you sleep. There's a moldable glue that bonds broken materials together, dries into a silicone rubber, and is about to become your DIY project BFF (and it fixes broken phone chargers with ease). A soothing, stress-relieving weighted blanket feels like a warm hug on cold nights. And a biodegradable stain remover sticks lifts up notoriously stubborn stains like red wine without leaving a mark on the planet.

There's a solution on this list of great products for nearly every problem — and rave reviews to back it up.

Mic may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Mic's editorial and sales departments.

01 This classic pink drying lotion for painful zits Amazon Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $17 See on Amazon This is the classic pink pimple drying lotion that you've probably already heard about from a slew of fans — because it works. It dries and clears up pimples with ingredients like salicylic acid and calamine, without drying out surrounding skin or causing flakiness. A dot on pimples before bed is all you need to wake up with clearer skin.

02 The chemical-free makeup-removing cloth that is kinder on skin Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 See on Amazon There's no pulling, tugging, or coaxing your makeup off with chemical-filled or alcohol-based makeup removers; this makeup eraser cloth just needs a few drops of water to effortlessly wipe away all makeup, including waterproof mascara. The cloth is washable and reusable — and you can use it with cleansers as well.

03 A dish drying rack that rolls out over sinks Amazon Ahyuan Dish Drying Rack $11 See on Amazon Roll out this foldable, flexible, and sturdy drying rack over sinks and use it to dry cookware and utensils, while giving these wet pieces a mess-free place to drip dry. The rack then folds up for fuss-free storage — and you can even use it a trivet, as it's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

04 These wireless headphones that won't fall out during long runs Amazon Otium Bluetooth Headphones $21 See On Amazon Grab these wireless headphones and pop them in for long runs and workouts — they aren't going anywhere. These headphones feature a band that stays put behind your head, Bluetooth connection, and up to eight hours of playtime before they require another charge. They're also great at noise-cancelling while in use.

05 An exfoliating foot cleaner & scrubber that stays put in your shower Amazon Love, Lori Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner $13 See on Amazon No more bending down or doing acrobatic moves to reach your feet in the shower or tub — this foot cleaner suctions to the bottom of stalls and stays put. The scrubber features hundreds of bristles that clean and massage feet. Add a drop of soap and your feet will be silky smooth and clean in seconds.

06 A wireless headphone mask so that you can fall asleep to sweet music Amazon Sleep Headphones $23 See on Amazon Maybe you're the type who loves being lulled to the sleep with some sweet tunes or soothing meditation sounds. You're not alone — but since approximately zero people want to rest with clunky headphones on their head, this soft headphone mask is here to make nighttime even more restful. The mask blocks out all light, has built-in adjustable speakers, and is so comfy even side sleepers can get on board with it. The speakers and wires can be removed and the mask can be washed and reused.

07 This professional sous vide cooker that lets you slow-cook meats to perfection Amazon Sandoo Sous Vide Cooker $76 See On Amazon French cooking techniques may seem untouchable, but they are a significantly easier when you have gadgets like this sous vide cooker, which has a digital panel that makes it simple to control the temperature for a perfectly cooked meal — and you'll know exactly when it's ready. It cooks proteins at an incredibly slow and low rate, so the result is buttery-smooth.

08 The clog-removing solution that doesn't involve a plunger Amazon Green Gobbler Liquid Hair & Grease Clog Remover (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon If your motto is: the less you have to use your plunger, the better, this is clog removing formula of your dreams. This liquid drain opener dissolves grease and helps get rid of hair clumps and other organic matter that is clogging drains and causing damage to pipes. It is safe in various drains and more than 7,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

09 A handheld vacuum with a washable dirt bowl Amazon Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum $48 See on Amazon This is the handheld vacuum you'll use on a daily basis for all of those small jobs that are anything but insignificant. The cordless vacuum has a washable dirt bowl and filter that makes it a cinch to clean, with a pull-out crevice tool and flip-up brush that tackles dirt and debris in corners and hard-to-reach areas.

10 This white noise machine with 24 sounds that helps you sleep like a baby Amazon Dreamegg White Noise Machine $36 See on Amazon Fall asleep to one of 24 soothing sounds when you invest in this white noise machine (which is really an investment is better sleep). The compact machine features seven different white noise sounds, seven fan sounds, and 10 nature sounds, with a timer and adjustable volume control.

11 A curved wand that helps you apply lotion all over Amazon GranNaturals Lotion Applicator $10 See on Amazon Can't quite reach every spot on your back when applying lotion? Just add a dollop of your sunscreen, lotion, or any other serum to this curved wand, and it'll help you get those hard-to-reach spots all over your body. You can use it on wet or dry skin, and it easily rinses clean under running water.

12 The shampoo brush that feels like a scalp massage every time Amazon Vebiys Upgraded Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $7 See on Amazon The major massage action you'll get from this silicone shampoo brush is reason enough to make it a part of your grooming arsenal. But the handheld brush is also amazing at removing product buildup from hairspray and dry shampoo and it will leave your hair looking and feeling more voluminous and shiny. It can even increase blood flow, which can encourage hair growth.

13 A mini iron and steamer that barely takes up luggage space Amazon Steamfast Mini Steam Iron $24 See on Amazon Keep your clothing looking as great on the road as it does at home by taking this mini steam iron everywhere you go. Unlike similar products, this compact iron truly is miniature and fits in your luggage. It heats up in 15 seconds and boasts three iron temperatures and a one-touch steam control button that's a breeze to operate.

14 This rechargeable hand warmer that runs up to 6 hours Amazon Survival Frog Hand Warmers $20 See on Amazon No matter how low the temperatures plummet, this hand warmer is here to keep you toasty. The rechargeable gadget has one simple button that turns on and off and it can run continuously for anywhere between 2 to 6 hours. Hold it in your hands, keep it in your pocket, or tuck it into a shoe. Best of all — it even has a USB port that works as a power bank.

15 An essential oil spray that eases anxiety and helps you sleep Amazon Seven Minerals Sleep Well Magnesium Spray $20 See on Amazon The thoughtful blend of essential oils in this stress-relieving sleep spray include magnesium, lavender, cedarwood, sweet marjoram, and clary sage — oils that are all touted for their ability to relax you and promote better sleep. A few sprays on your feet and legs are all you need — and even reviewers who call themselves skeptics say it can help you get to sleep faster and without the side effects of pills.

16 The weighted blanket that feels just like a warm hug Amazon GSLE Weighted Blanket $37 See on Amazon More than an ordinary blanket, this weighted blanket feels like a comforting hug. It's designed with different compartments containing glass beads for evenly distributed weight, and it comes in seven weight options that range from 5 to 20 pounds.

17 An electric scrubber that polishes every inch of your home Amazon FRUITEAM Electric Spin Scrubber $50 See On Amazon Get in between grout, over lackluster tile, and way up high into corners you could never reach on your own with this amazing electric spin scrubber. The 360-degree scrubbing tool has an extendable arm and a variety of interchangeable attachment heads — like an extra-wide flat brush and round bristle head to tackle every job.

18 These airtight containers that keep ingredients fresh Amazon OXO Good Grips POP Container Set (5 Pieces) $50 See on Amazon These airtight containers are all that you need to keep ingredients fresh and long lasting. The set of five stackable canisters include one 2.1-quart container, one 1.5-quart container, two 0.9-quart containers, and one 0.3-quart container. They're perfect for pasta, flour, rice, and snacks.

19 A moldable glue for DIY projects that dries and turns into silicone rubber Amazon Sugru Moldable Glue $16 See on Amazon The next time a sole falls off of your shoe or a ceramic statue needs mending, don't throw these pieces out — use this moldable glue to broken materials together. The glue dries and transforms into silicone rubber that is waterproof, electrically insulating, and resistant to extreme cold or heat. And it comes in a variety of colors that range from neutrals to bright green and orange. It's also a great thing to have around should you need to repair a fraying phone charger.

20 The chemical-free stain-removing stick that can tackle red wine Amazon BunchaFarmers Stain Remover (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon While many stain removers work using a combination of chemicals that address spots, this is a completely natural, biodegradable stain removing stick that tackles stubborn stains like red wine and grease and won't hurt the environment in the process. The stick is made from a blend of vegetable oils and essential oils — and is free of dyes and perfumes. You can also cut pieces off and put it in water for a homemade detergent.

21 This supportive memory foam lumbar back cushion See on Amazon Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $47 See on Amazon Train yourself to sit upright while protecting and supporting your lower back with this memory foam lumbar cushion duo, which includes a seat pillow and a pillow that attaches to the backs of chairs. Both cushions are infused with gel and ventilated to keep you cool and comfortable. One reviewer wrote: "I wish I knew about this sooner. This really helped with my back sciatica pain. Makes driving so much more tolerable. Gonna get another for my home. The lumbar support is vet helpful too. One of the better back pillows. This is the best way to order. Get both at the same time. It’s worth it."

22 These packing cubes for a more organized suitcase Amazon TravelWise Packing Cube System (5 Piece) $17 See on Amazon Keep sweaters with sweaters, lingerie with lingerie — you get the point — with this incredible packing cube set that includes one small, two medium, and two large packing cubes. The zippered cubes are designed from breathable mesh and will allow you to organize your belongings in suitcases in an orderly fashion so that you can find everything you need. The cubes come in seven shades.

23 A multitasking hot air brush and styler for busy mornings Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush $45 See On Amazon Whether your goal is to get your strands silky smooth and straight or voluminous with bouncy waves, this hot air brush will get you to the finish line — fast. The vented brush features three heat/speed settings, with 1,100 watts of power. It dries and styles your hair in a flash — because you can use it with damp hair. It has impressive ratings, too, with more than 245,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

24 These safe razors for grooming brows and removing peach fuzz Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 See on Amazon Groom your brows and get rid of unwanted peach fuzz for smoother skin with this little secret weapon: a safe facial razor that gets rid of any and all fine hairs that are annoying you. Not only is this an effective grooming tool you'll use on the regular, but it's so affordable — each razor costs less than one dollar. It also exfoliates, which helps makeup go on smoother.

25 The reversible pillow with cooling gel on one side and soft memory foam on the other Amazon MODVEL Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow $55 See On Amazon Have your cake and eat it, too — at least when it comes to comfy pillows. This double-sided pillow features temperature-regulating cooling gel on one side for warm nights and a softer, warmer memory foam on the other side. It boasts a 4.7-inch loft, which works for side, back, and stomach sleepers (which, basically makes it the perfect pillow).

26 An eye drop that takes the redness out and makes eyes look brighter Amazon Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops $18 See on Amazon Late nights, dust, and allergies can wreak havoc on eyes — but these are the eyedrops that will relieve redness and make your eyes look brighter. Relying on an ingredient called brimonidine, these drops reduce redness without any side effects often experienced with other over-the-counter drops — and the results can last up to 8 hours. One reviewer wrote: "I tried these drops, looked in the mirror...and I swear I heard the strumming of a harp from an angel. Life changing." Of course, check in with your doctor before you start using these.

27 This wearable acupressure tool that relieves headaches and migraines Amazon Aculief $20 See on Amazon The source of comfort and relief from extreme headache and migraine pain lies, believe it or not, in your hands. This acupressure headache tool clamps down on the LI4 acupressure point between your thumb and pointer finger that is associated with feelings in your head, neck, and face. This drug-free pain solution works fast and, most importantly, works well, according to more than 900 reviewers.

28 An instant coffee with chaga mushroom for intense focus Amazon Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix $12 See on Amazon Talk about a special cup of coffee: this instant coffee mix contains a blend of chaga mushroom and organic Lion's mane. It has half the caffeine of regular coffee, which means less chance of the jitters, yet it delivers on its promise of promoting concentration and focus, according to more than 1,700 reviewers. This coffee is vegan, paleo, and free of gluten — and it doesn't taste like mushrooms, either.

29 This adjustable cheese slicer made with stainless steel Amazon Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer $10 See on Amazon Simply turn the knobs on either side of this cheese slicer, and you'll easily be able to adjust how thick or thin or slices come out. The slicing wire is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, whereas the handle is mad from a single durable piece of zinc alloy. Each order also comes with a replacement slicing wire.

30 The most intensely moisturizing skin moisturizer for parched complexions Amazon Weleda Skin Food $12 See on Amazon With a nourishing blend of rosemary, sunflower, and pansy oils, this skin moisturizer hydrates the most parched complexions, without chemicals, dyes, and fragrances. The classic cream is thick — and a little goes a long way — but it will be your best friend on cold, windy days. This is a must-have because you can apply it pretty much anywhere (the cuticles, the feet, and more) and it works like a charm.

31 An anti-inflammatory cream for painful muscles & joints Amazon Penetrex $19 See on Amazon More than 27,000 reviewers say they have found magical relief for muscle and joint pain in this anti-inflammatory cream, which counts on effective ingredients like arnica, glucosamine, MSM, and choline that penetrate deeply into skin. You can use the cream on its own or in conjunction with other pain therapies like heating pads.

32 This acupressure mat and pillow that deliver natural pain relief Amazon Nayoya Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $40 See on Amazon Yep, laying on a bed of needles actually can help boost your circulation and relieve pains throughout your body. This acupressure mat was designed with 6,210 acupressure needles (and the pillow alone has 1,782 needles) that increase blood flow and help release endorphins that act like a natural medicine against pain and discomfort.

33 These non-stick silicone baking sheets Amazon GRIDMANN Pro Silicone Baking Mat - Set of 2 $14 See on Amazon You won't even need a drop of oil or butter to keep your dough or leftovers in tip-top shape when you use these non-stick oven sheets. The sheets fits half-size pans, are heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and come in standard or macaron (in case you want helpful markings to show you where to place your cookie dough).