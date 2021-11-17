How to celebrate the holidays without ruining the planet

The holiday season is all about bringing loved ones together — but it’s also a terrible time for the environment. According to the EPA, electricity generation and transportation are the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions — and it’s safe to say both significantly increase during the holidays. Add in mass amounts of cards, wrapping paper, and decorations that end up in the landfill, and fake Christmas trees that take centuries to decompose, and things are a little less merry and bright. But a sustainable Christmas and winter holiday season isn’t impossible.

Here’s how to bring the holiday cheer without leaving a massive carbon footprint in your wake.