How to be fashionable without destroying the planet

The hottest trend is to not make our planet hotter.
10%
The portion of global carbon emissions the fashion industry accounts for. Despite increasing awareness of the fashion industry's contribution to the climate crisis, global consumption of apparel continues to rise.
The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed we likely can’t avoid a global temperature increase of at least 1.5 degrees. Extreme weather, drought, and sea level rise will worsen; how much so depends on a global commitment to ending our reliance on fossil fuels and developing renewable alternatives. But fossil fuel companies — which have deep ties to the fashion industry — are fighting those efforts.