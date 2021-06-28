The 55 smartest products on Amazon you'll wish you new about sooner

I like to think that I make good financial choices — but I've also wasted my money on some real dumb stuff before (I'm lookin' at you, toilet sticker.) While my wallet might not be the happiest, it's also turned me into a sort of expert when it comes to shopping online. And as a self-described expert? I'd argue that the smart products I've gathered for you below are absolute must-haves. Frankly, I wish I'd known about them sooner.

But if you need a little convincing about how seriously useful all these gadgets are? Please direct your attention to the smart shelf I've made sure to include. It works by weighing whatever is placed on top of it, then alerting you when your flour, laundry pods, etc. are running low. Plus, you can even set it so that it'll place another order for you — which gives you exactly one less thing to think about during the week.

Don't be surprised if you find yourself wishing you'd known about all these smart products sooner — but in the meantime, feel free to add a few to your cart. After all, you know that shelf is going to be super-helpful, especially with your busy schedule.

01 The smart speaker with Alexa built into it Amazon Echo Dot $55 See On Amazon Ever had a random question pop into your head? Now you can get a quick, easy answer with this smart speaker. Not only does it play music, but it also has Alexa built in — which means you can ask it questions, use it to check the weather, or even control your devices using voice commands.

02 These clips that turn cabinet doors into spice racks Amazon SimpleHouseware Spice Gripper Clip Strips (30-Count) $10 See On Amazon If you don't have enough counter space for a full spice rack, might I suggest these clips? The sticky adhesive lets you attach them nearly anywhere — though they work particularly well on the inside of a cabinet door. And unlike some clips, these ones are able to hold nearly any standard-sized spice bottle.

03 This shelf that lets you know when you're running low on supplies Amazon Dash Smart Shelf $20 See On Amazon If you're always forgetting to buy household essentials, this smart shelf is an easy fix. It works by weighing whatever is on top of it — paper towels, laundry detergent, flour — in order to figure out when you're running low. Then, it'll send you a reminder that it's time to restock, or even place another order for you depending on your settings.

04 A light bulb you can control using voice commands Amazon LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa, and you'll be able to control them using voice commands from across the room — without having to get up. They're even dimmable, and offer millions of colors to choose from when setting the mood. And if you don't have Alexa? You can also use the free downloadable app to control them via your smartphone.

05 The strip lights that are easy to install Amazon Keepsmile Color Changing LED Lights $14 See On Amazon With peel-off adhesive backings that'll stick nearly anywhere, reviewers have fallen in love with how this strip light kit is "easy to put up." You can also trim the strips to fit smaller spaces if needed — and each order even comes with a remote so that you can control them from afar.

06 A gadget that lets your doorbell ring throughout your home Amazon Ring Chime Pro $50 See On Amazon Not only does the ring chime pro help boost your home's wi-fi signal, but it also amplifies your Ring cameras and doorbells so that you can hear them in far-away rooms. Plus, it even features a built-in night light that automatically turns itself on and off.

07 This thermostat that learns your preferences over time Amazon Honeywell Home Programmable Thermostat $48 See On Amazon Unlike some thermostats, this smart one learns your heating and cooling preferences over time so that it knows when you wanna cool down, versus when you're feeling a little chilled. And with the backlit LCD screen, you can easily read what it says all the way from across the room.

08 A smart plug that adds voice control to outlets Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $25 See On Amazon With its compact design that keeps your second outlet free, this smart plug is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their home. You can use it to put your gadgets on schedules using the downloadable app, or even control devices using voice commands. And unlike some smart devices, this one will work with, or without Alexa.

09 The media stick that lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, & more Amazon Roku Streaming Stick+ $40 See On Amazon Don't have a smart television? Not a problem — just plug this Roku streaming stick into any HDMI port on your television, then connect to the internet. You'll instantly be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more. "I'm especially impressed with the connectivity," raved one reviewer. "My room...is on a different floor, on the other side of the house from our router, but I've never had an issue with connectivity or performance.

10 A toothbrush holder with a built-in toothpaste dispenser Amazon Aeakey Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser $19 See On Amazon Not only will this toothbrush holder keep your bristles protected from dust, but it also features a built-in toothpaste dispenser that can squeeze up to 30% more out of your tube. And if you're worried about installation? Don't be — each order comes with strong adhesive that makes mounting a breeze.

11 The tongs with a supportive hammock in the middle Amazon Clever Tongs $13 See On Amazon Whether you're making hot dogs or taco meat, these tongs are so versatile that you'll reach for them every time you're in the kitchen. A supportive silicone hammock hangs between both ends, allowing you to scoop and flip things up like a spatula — or you can simply use them like regular tongs. And since they're made from stainless steel, they're even rust-resistant.

12 A diffuser you can control using your smartphone Amazon Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser $40 See On Amazon You only need a smartphone or Alexa, and you'll be able to control this diffuser without even being in the room. The extra-large water reservoir provides up to 12 hours of continuous mist — and the faux wood grain gives it a chic touch that complements any style.

13 This trimmer you can use in the shower Amazon Highdas Hair Trimmer $9 See On Amazon There's no need to worry about this trimmer short-circuiting in the shower, as it's completely cordless, and waterproof. Stainless steel blades quickly cut away unwanted hair — and the trimming head is even removable for easy cleaning. Just provide your own AA battery, and it's ready to go.

14 A sleek knife block that's also childproof Amazon Joseph Joseph Self Locking Universal Knife Block $48 See On Amazon Curious hands are a problem of the past around this knife block, as the childproof design locks your knives into the base so that small hands can't gain access. The smooth rubber exterior won't damage your blades if you accidentally knock into it — and it's even designed to fit most standard-sized knives.

15 The smart display that can practically do it all Amazon Echo Show 5 $85 See On Amazon Stream video calls, check the weather, or even listen to the news using this smart display from Amazon. You can even use it to stream your favorite television shows — and with Alexa built into it, taking control of your devices using voice commands is easier than ever.

16 A socket that'll work with nearly any nut or bolt Amazon KUSONKEY Universal Socket Tool $12 See On Amazon With tough vanadium steel rods on the inside that adjust to fit nearly any type of bolt or nut, this socket is a must-have for DIY projects around the house. Or, if you've got a messy toolbox, it also works great for downsizing your collection. The best part? "It is so nice to not have to guess what size socket something is," wrote one reviewer.

17 The smart light that instantly upgrades any patio Amazon Ring Smart Lighting Pathlight $30 See On Amazon Installing these smart lights only takes a few short minutes, yet they shine a ton of light on dark patios and walkways. They're designed to work with the Ring Bridge (one is required for operation) — and reviewers raved about how the built-in motion sensor adds a layer of security to their outdoors.

18 A coffee maker that's compatible with Alexa Amazon Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker $71 See On Amazon Pair this coffee maker with Alexa, and you can tell her to brew a fresh cup of Joe without even pressing a button. You can also use the downloadable Alexa app to set schedules so that your morning mug is waiting for you when you get up — and the front-fill design lets you add water without having to pull it out from underneath cabinets.

19 This smart switch that lets you dim lights remotely Amazon Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220 $17 See On Amazon When you're trying to nap but your overhead lights are too bright, you'll be glad you grabbed this smart switch. Not only does it let you adjust the brightness, but you can also set your lights on schedules so that they welcome you home when you walk through the door.

20 A gadget that adds intelligence to remote-controlled devices Amazon BOND Smart Home Ceiling Control $99 See On Amazon Ceiling fans, fireplaces, and Somfy shades can all be controlled wirelessly once you've added this smart adapter to your home. It's able to support up to 30 ceiling fans from one location — and with a wireless range of about 2,500 feet, the signal easily reaches through multiple floors.

21 The garage door opener you can check remotely Amazon Raquel Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener $26 See On Amazon Can't remember if you shut the garage door? This smart opener lets you monitor your garage door when you aren't home, allowing you to check the status of your door once you've left. The best part? You can also open your door remotely so that deliveries can be placed right inside, preventing thieves from taking your packages.

22 A media streamer that's compatible with voice commands Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 See On Amazon There's no scrolling or typing required when you've got this fire TV stick, as you can use voice commands to search for your favorite shows. "Alexa, show me Schitt's Creek" is all you have to say to search the Prime Video catalogue — and it can even stream other video services, including Hulu and Netflix.

23 This super-powered router that can handle up to 25 devices Amazon NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router $60 See On Amazon If your wi-fi has been slow lately, it could be because you have too many devices connected — which wouldn't be a problem if you had this router. Not only is it able to support up to 25 devices without slowing down, but built-in Netgear Armor also helps protect you from viruses and malware.

24 A Bluetooth speaker that lets you jam out in the shower Amazon JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $90 See On Amazon Go ahead and bring this Bluetooth speaker with you to the beach — it's so waterproof that it'll keep playing tunes, even if it gets dunked in the ocean. And since the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 12 hours, there's no need to plug it in halfway through the day.

25 The spiralizer that slices up delicious veggie noodles Amazon Brieftons 10-Blade Spiralizer $30 See On Amazon Looking for gluten-free alternatives to pasta? This spiralizer lets you whip up delicious veggie noodles with just a few simple cranks on the handle. Interchangeable stainless steel blades slice through everything from zucchini to carrots — and with 10 included with each order, you can make everything from angel hair noodles to crinkle-cut chips.

26 An air fryer that uses hardly any messy oil Amazon COSORI Air Fryer Max $100 See On Amazon Cleaning up a deep fryer is almost always a total pain — but this air fryer uses only a fraction of the oil that other fryers require, making clean-up a total breeze. 11 one-touch presets let you prepare everything from steak to seafood. Plus, one reviewer wrote that "the small footprint and squarish design lends itself for keeping discreetly on your counter top for convenient use."

27 The indoor camera that adds security to your home Amazon Ring Indoor Cam $60 See On Amazon With this indoor Ring camera, you can easily see, hear, and speak to people via your smartphone, or using certain Echo devices. Setup is as simple as plugging it in — and you can even monitor your entire home by connecting multiple cameras to your other Ring devices.

28 A digital picture frame that showcases all your photos Amazon Skylight Photo Frame $160 See On Amazon Don't own a printer? Just email your pictures to this digital picture frame, and it'll instantly update to show off your newest pics. It's particularly great for relatives who don't have social media — and they can even leave a "heart" reaction to show that they've seen it.

29 This sous vide that cooks steak to perfection Amazon Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano $99 See On Amazon If you've never had a steak cooked sous vide before, now's your chance to grab this precision cooker for less than $120. And if you don't like steak? It's still so versatile that it can also whip up chicken, fish, veggies, and more. "So far I have made filet mignon, salmon, and asparagus," wrote one reviewer. "It has been perfect every time, and far more accurate than I could ever do on the grill or oven."

30 A tether that helps you keep track of your iPad pencil Amazon Fintie Tech Protector (3-Piece) $7 See On Amazon Tired of losing your iPad pencil cover while it's charging? This tether keeps it attached to the pencil when plugged in — and each order also comes with a second protective pencil tip cover. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a vibrant shade of ocean blue.

31 The magnetic knife bar that helps you save space Amazon Any Kitchen Stuff Magnetic Knife Holder $19 See On Amazon If you don't have enough room for a full knife block, this magnetic bar is a great alternative. Not only does it help you save space, but it also comes with six hooks to hang up non-magnetic utensils. "It’s a sturdy, attractive addition on my wall under my cabinets and next to my stove," wrote one reviewer.

32 An umbrella that won't flip out in the wind Amazon Repel Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella $23 See On Amazon With reinforced aluminum ribs that are resistant to strong gusts of wind, this umbrella won't turn inside-out in bad weather. While the canopy is large, is shrinks down to a fraction of its size so that it fits into nearly any bag — and it even weighs less than 1 pound.

33 The lamp that can help brighten your mood Amazon Sphere Gadget Technologies Light Therapy Lamp $95 See On Amazon You only need to look into this therapy lamp for a few minutes every morning — it can help brighten your mood, as well as ease the symptoms of seasonal affectation disorder. The compact size makes it great for travel, and it even features a built-in timer so that you don't forget to turn it off.

34 A mouse pad that keeps your wrist supported Amazon Gimars Ergonomic Mouse Pad $19 See On Amazon A soft, cushioned wrist rest is only part of what makes this mouse pad stand apart from the competition. It also features double-sticking edges that keep it laying flat — no curling up. And since each order comes with a keyboard rest, your wrists are supported whether you're typing or scrolling.

35 These scissors that make quick work of chopping herbs Amazon Jenaluca Herb Scissors $16 See On Amazon Don't waste time chopping up herbs with a knife — just whip out these herb scissors and you'll be done within seconds. The blades are made from heavy-duty stainless steel, easily slicing through everything from parsley to mushrooms. Plus, each order includes a protective sheath, as well as a cleaning comb.

36 A portable espresso maker you can take anywhere Amazon Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine $55 See On Amazon Without any batteries or electricity required, this miniature espresso maker is perfect for your next outdoor adventure — or even for a quick pick-me-up at the office. It even weighs less than 1 pound, and one reviewer raved that "this little gadget is a game changer with good, strong, and crema-rich shots. Lattes for all!"

37 The heavy-duty suction cup that can fix dents in your car Amazon YOOHE Aluminum Suction Cup Dent Remover $14 See On Amazon I don't have to tell you how expensive car repairs can be — but this dent remover can help fix little dings for a fraction of the cost. It works similar to a suction cup, adhering to your car and then gradually pulling the metal back into shape. Or, you can even use it to carry bulky items, as it's able to carry up to 200 pounds.

38 A tile that helps you find misplaced items Amazon Tile Essentials $66 See On Amazon If you're always losing your keys or wallet, you'll definitely want to check out this tile. Attach it to any item that's constantly going missing, then open the smartphone app to have it let out a loud ring the next time you can't find it. Plus, it also works in reverse — just in case you lose your phone.

39 The pen with 7 handy tools built into it Amazon ATECH The Original Multifunction Pen $15 See On Amazon Not only does this pen glide across paper, but it also features seven built-in tools to help you tackle projects around the house — including two different types of screwdrivers. And since it's also TSA-compliant, there's no need to worry about taking it onto a plane.

40 A patch of chain mail that scrubs cast iron clean Amazon The Ringer The Original Stainless Steel Cast Iron Cleaner $22 See On Amazon Washing your cast iron pan with soap will ruin the seasoning you've worked so hard to build up — so use this patch of chainmail instead. It'll gently etch away at dirt and grime as you move it back and forth, and it's even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.'

41 The coaster & mug set that keeps your drinks warm or cool Amazon YEOSEN Coffee Mug Warmer and Cooler $47 See On Amazon Simply plug in this innovative coaster set, and it can help keep your drinks hot or cold, depending on the beverage. You can use it with different flat-bottomed mugs — although the manufacturer specifies that it’s most effective when used with the included aluminum cup.

42 A dish-drying mat made from easy-to-clean silicone Amazon Talented Kitchen Self Draining Silicone Drying Mat $13 See On Amazon If this dish drying mat ever gets dirty, you can easily wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher — which is way less work than dealing with wet kitchen rags. The ridged surfaces allows water to drain, and the mat even rolls up for storage once you're done with it.

43 This work light you can stick to magnetic surfaces Amazon PowerFirefly Magnetic LED Rotating Work Light $17 See On Amazon With its ultra-strong magnetic base, this work light attaches to poles, tool benches, or nearly anywhere else you might need a little illumination. All it needs are three AA batteries (not included) — and the head swivels in every direction so that it's easy to direct the light where you need it.

44 An electric callus remover that does the work for you Amazon UTILYZE Rechargeable Electronic Foot File $10 See On Amazon Got a few calluses that won't seem to go away? This electric grinder can help get rid of them quickly and painlessly. The speed is adjustable up to two levels, and each order comes with three extra grinding heads

45 The little night lights that snap into outlet plates Amazon SnapPower GuideLight (4-Pack) $65 See On Amazon Just snap them into your outlet plates, and these little night lights will help guide the way through your home at night — no complicated wiring required. And since they're energy-efficient, it only costs about 10 cents per year to power them.

46 A camping lantern that's powered by the sun Amazon Kizen Solar Powered LED Camping Lantern $17 See On Amazon You don't want to carry around extra batteries when you're out in the wild, which is exactly why this lantern is powered via solar panel. It also features three lighting modes — high, low, or SOS — and it even collapses down to help save you space in your bag.

47 This gadget that washes clothes without electricity Amazon The Laundry Alternative Wonderwash Portable Washing Machine $68 See On Amazon Compact enough for travel or cramped apartments, this portable washer can get a small load of laundry clean in less than two minutes. The manual crank means there's no electricity required — and it even uses up to 90% less water than a standard machine.

48 A pad that helps keep your laptop cool Amazon TECKNET Laptop Cooling Pad $24 See On Amazon Letting your laptop overheat is never good for it — so grab this cooling pad. Dual fans behind a mesh screen work to siphon away heat so that your laptop doesn't get too hot, and there are even two USB ports in the back for your devices.

49 The screen cleaners that don't need any spray Amazon ProCase Screen Cleaning Pads (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Smartphones, laptops, TVs — you name it, these reusable cleaning pads can wipe away smudges and fingerprints so that your screen is crystal-clear. They don’t require any sprays or cleansers to work, and their compact size easily fits into your computer bag.

50 A mirror that helps you see into your blind spot Amazon Ampper Blind Spot Mirror (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon By adding this little mirror to your side view mirrors, you'll be able to get a better view of your blind spot when driving. Each order comes with 3M adhesive that lets you easily stick it on — and it's even designed to work with all types of cars.

51 This straw that lets you sip directly from the source Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $14 See On Amazon Bringing a giant gallon of water with you when camping isn't practical — but this little straw will take up hardly any space in your bag. The best part? It filters out 99.99% of contaminants, allowing you to sip directly from rivers, streams, and other water sources when outdoors.

52 A book light that clamps onto your bedframe Amazon Visson Dimming Book Light $15 See On Amazon Not enough light in your bedroom to read? This book light not only clamps onto your headboard so that you can read in bed, but there are also three light colors to choose from: warm, cool, or neutral. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for more than 20 hours.

53 The alarm clock that forces you to get up Amazon Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels $40 See On Amazon Always hitting the snooze button? Not an option when you've got this rolling alarm clock. When it's finally time to get up, it'll start rolling around your room so that you're forced to get up to turn it off. Plus, it's extra-loud — so there's no ignoring it.